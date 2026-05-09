Mets’ World Series Champion Aims to Resolve Feud With Lenny Dykstra Years After Levelling Serious Allegations

The Mets’ last World Series came in 1986. Amid all their struggles in recent times, there’s no better way to cherish the decorated past than one more time. The Mets are hosting a 1986 World Series Reunion and Celebration to honor the 40th anniversary of their 1986 championship team on August 1, 2026 . Citi Field will be packed with some legendary names.

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But just as we wonder what it will be like to have Ron Darling and Lenny Dykstra side-by-side, considering their strained relationship, the Mets’ Hall of Famer wants to end the feud once and for all.

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“I don’t know how it’s going to work. Certainly, we’re not in the place that we should be. I will say that playing with Lenny Dykstra was one of the immense pleasures of my life. I can say that you could argue that he’s the greatest postseason player in Mets history. He was just an amazing player,” Darling shared in a podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

Both Darling and Dykstra gained cult status within the Mets. Darling played nine seasons for the Mets (1983–1991). His stats in Queens include 99 wins , a 3.50 ERA , and 1,148 SOs . He currently ranks 4th on the franchise’s all-time wins list. He was absolutely untouchable in the 1986 World Series, pitching to a 1.53 ERA over three starts.

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On the other hand, Dykstra was no less. In his five seasons with the Mets, he batted .278 with 116 stolen bases and established himself as one of the most clutch postseason performers in franchise history. His biggest clutch moment came in Game 3 of the 1986 World Series, when he hit a leadoff home run, helping the Mets recover after losing the first two games.

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So, for the fans, it’s difficult to consider one over the other, but their troubled relationship since 2019 is what makes the fans wonder if the Mets could have a photo frame with two of these legends together.

Dykstra reportedly sued Darling for defamation following claims in Darling’s 2019 book, 108 Stitches. Darling accused Dykstra of shouting racial slurs at pitcher Dennis Boyd. Darling alleged that Dykstra shouted “every imaginable and unimaginable insult and expletive.” However, Wally Backman, their Mets teammate, countered the allegations. “I know he didn’t say that. That’s a fact,” he said.

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Even Dykstra disagreed, calling Darling’s allegations a “flat-out lie.” A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2020, citing Dykstra’s already tarnished reputation.

But till today, Darling has stood by his account. Now that their chance of a reunion nears in Citi Field, Darling doesn’t want to take their feud any further. Fans are waiting to see them together, just like they complement each other in the 1986 NLCS Game 3. In that game, Darling allowed 4 runs in 5 innings, but riding on Dykstra’s walk-off homer in the 9th inning, the Mets won the game.

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Darling is all set to resolve the feud; hopefully, Dykstra will agree.

Lenny Dykstra had a controversial past

Apart from the allegations by Darling, Lenny Dykstra was no stranger to controversies. Notably, Dykstra was a prominent figure in baseball’s “Steroid Era” controversies.

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He was named in the 2007 Mitchell Report as a user of performance-enhancing drugs. Dykstra later admitted to using steroids and human growth hormone (HGH), once famously joking that he put HGH in his cereal to maintain his career. Most recently, this year, he was charged with drug possession and paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

These are the few reasons why Dykstra was never nominated for the Hall of Fame. His first appearance on the BBWAA ballot was in 2002, but he received 0 votes. Still, Dykstra remains one of the greatest postseason hitters in history, with a career 1.094 OPS and 10 home runs in just 32 playoff games.

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The Mets’ celebration of their 1986 World Series in August would be a picture-perfect moment to witness all the legends at once. Names like Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, and Mookie Wilson are expected to be seen in the event. However, for the fans, the best moment would be when Darling would have a handshake with Dykstra, even if it is for one final time.