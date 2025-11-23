Mets would Rather Have $78M Best Friend close to Juan Soto Than Pete Alonso- Report

When Juan Soto was asked which Mets player could be a future team president, his answer surprised many. “I don’t mind if Pete Alonso does it,” he said, praising Alonso’s leadership. But with Alonso still unsigned this offseason, those words now hit differently. The front office appears to be prioritizing chemistry over individual star power, and the dynamic between a veteran outfielder and the team’s new franchise centerpiece only adds to the intrigue.

The speculation intensified when Juan Soto and Starling Marte attended Bad Bunny’s concert in the Dominican Republic together. The two were spotted enjoying the show.

Soto posted a story on Instagram featuring a photo of himself and Marte, captioned “#badbunny.” For Queens fans hoping to see both Alonso and Marte return, the concert appearance complicates matters.

It also raised questions about whether the front office will prioritize that connection over re-signing their homegrown power hitter.

The first baseman, who debuted in Queens in 2019 and became the franchise’s top slugger, entered free agency after the 2024 season but re-signed in February 2025 for two years and $54 million (with a player opt-out after 2025). In 2025, he achieved a .272 batting average, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs, earning his first Silver Slugger award, but uncertainties about his future persist.

Imago Credits: northjersey.com/ New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22), first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12).Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a recent WFAN episode, host Sal Licata laid out the stakes plainly. “I would pay Pete… And if you don’t, then you need, you better make sure you get Bellinger, and you probably need Tucker on top of that.” If the Mets front office decides to play the waiting game like they have in previous seasons, it might backfire big time.

Soto emphasized Pete Alonso’s hitting, calling him “one of the best power hitters of this generation,” and expressed excitement about sharing the dugout with him.

And for Marte, who has a $78 million contract, Soto carries the same respect. He said, “You need a guy who helped you the most through those tough times and tried to bring the team back to where it’s supposed to be.” Marte played his final year of his deal, played 82 games in 2025, and hit .280 with eight home runs. And the $765M bat believes Marte’s contributions go beyond numbers.

Alonso just completed a remarkable 2025 season, becoming the Homer King for the franchise. But the front office seems to look outside. With rumors swirling about pursuing Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, the message to Alonso feels increasingly uncertain.

Amid all these back-and-forths, another NL club is eyeing Pete Alonso as their clubhouse best are in the free agency market.

Alonso in Philadelphia? Chemistry, money, and opportunity align

The Phillies have Bryce Harper at first base, but if they don’t bring back Kyle Schwarber, adding Pete Alonso could be a strong move.

Shifting Harper to the outfield would open up first base for Pete Alonso, allowing him to showcase his power-hitting skills as a first baseman or designated hitter.

Alonso’s right-handed power aligns well with the Phillies’ current roster, especially as they may part ways with Nick Castellanos and face uncertainty with J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm.

His presence could strengthen the batting order, creating a formidable lineup with Harper and Schwarber, or another power hitter.

If Harper’s position flexibility is utilized, the lineup could become imposing, featuring Harper, Alonso, Schwarber, and Trea Turner. This would present significant challenges for opposing pitchers.

Owner John Middleton has shown a willingness to invest in such changes, indicating the team’s ambition and resources.

However, replacing Schwarber’s outstanding 2025 season, 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs, won’t be easy. Alonso also comes with a hefty contract. If the Phillies believe they can maximize home runs with Harper and Alonso together, then adding Alonso would be ideal, provided the decision-makers are ready to act.