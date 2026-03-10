Mexico Fans Fume Over Alleged USA Bias as Umpiring Blunder Hampers Crucial WBC Clash

Just when we thought that the ABS was too much and the pitchers and the catchers were not having it easy on the diamond, the umpires proved us wrong. We all thought that bad calls by umpire Adrian Johnson were just in MLB, but it looks like they have been dragged into the World Baseball Classic, too.

Team Mexico fans are not happy with the officiating in the WBC game against Team USA after the Home Plate umpire, Adrian Johnson, is “allegedly” being biased towards Team USA.

One fan wrote, “Judge definitely went, but ok sure,” and in the same at-bat, Aaron Judge crushed a 2-run homer.

While Aaron Judge is busy launching balls, umpires like Adrian Johnson are behind the plate, proving why the ABS is actually needed in baseball, and it is not bad for the game.

This is a developing story…