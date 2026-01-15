Michael Kay Comes to Brian Cashman’s Rescue After Yankees Fans Fume Over Latest Trade Acquisition

The Yankees’ quiet offseason was already testing fans’ patience. But Brian Cashman’s latest trade has taken the frustration to another level. On Tuesday, New York picked up left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Marlins. They sent four prospects the other way in hopes of stabilizing a rotation that will start the season without Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, that doesn’t sit well with the fans.

Reportedly, Cashman gave up a significant portion of the team’s prospect depth, and for many fans, that was a shock. As you may recall, last season highlighted just how thin the roster was when injuries piled up. So, unloading so much depth feels like a big gamble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, while Cashman has been taking heat from just about every corner of the fanbase, he did get some unexpected backing from Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay.

“Do you truly believe that they don’t know what they’re doing? They’re absolutely clueless. I want to see if you really believe that. Because then, how did they get themselves to a World Series in 2024? How did they win more games than anybody and tie with the Blue Jays more than anybody in the American League? Yesterday, in Ryan Weathers, is he Sandy Koufax? No, but he’s 26 years old. He throws 97-98 miles an hour. He’s a former 8th pick in the first round of the draft by the San Diego Padres,” Kay said via ESPN New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the Yankees indeed reached the World Series in 2024. And it’s also true they locked up another playoff spot in 2025.

But fans are starting to ask an uncomfortable question: Is that all this team is aiming for now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is simply making it to October enough, or is winning a championship still the standard?

If the goal is just a postseason berth, that’s clearly not what George Steinbrenner ever envisioned. And if the goal is still a title, then it’s easy to understand why fans are frustrated after waiting since 2009 to see another World Series banner raised.

And that frustration is exactly why the Ryan Weathers trade set off such a strong reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old left-hander does add to the team’s starting depth. On paper, his numbers aren’t bad either. Over the past two seasons with the Marlins, Weathers made 24 starts. He posted a 3.74 ERA with 117 strikeouts in 125 innings.

Still, over the last two years, Weathers has dealt with a forearm strain, a lat strain, and a finger issue, all of which landed him on the injured list. Even Kay acknowledged that injury history, and that’s where the skepticism really kicks in. Many fans are wondering how a pitcher with that track record is supposed to help cover for an already injury-riddled Yankees rotation, especially at the cost of four prospects!

Kay, however, sees it differently. Despite the risks, he believes the trade makes sense and argues that, in the end, the Yankees’ rotation is better off with Weathers in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees might lose a veteran arm from the roster

The ripple effects of the Ryan Weathers trade may go well beyond just giving up four prospects. In fact, it looks like the Yankees’ pitching staff could be headed for a bigger shakeup, possibly costing a veteran arm along the way.

Well, the Yankees will open the 2026 season without both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón. Cole is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, while Rodón had a cleanup procedure on his elbow after the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bigger question comes later.

After acquiring Weathers, many assumed either Warren or Gil would eventually be moved to balance things out. But Cole might be the one to get trimmed!

As for Cole, he’s 35 years old and owes a lot of money. So the Yankees are understandably going to be extra cautious with his return. They want to be sure he’s fully healthy before putting him back on the mound.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if they can line up a more reliable replacement while he continues his recovery, don’t be surprised if more changes are coming before he’s back in the rotation.