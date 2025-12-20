“Do Something” — Yankees Veteran Puts Brian Cashman on Notice as Call Grows to Chase Bo Bichette After $75M Miss

If there is one thing that all New York Yankees fans can agree on, it is that the team is confused 100%. Because one minute, Hal Steinbrenner is talking about keeping the payroll under control and staying below the $300 million mark, and the next, fans are told it’s a championship-or-bust season for them.

So, two drastic ideas that are not exactly lined up for the off-season. And the cracks have started to show. Nothing explains that the team is in need of help better than the fact that they let a player like Michael King go. Not just that, they didn’t even make an offer!

Michael King chose to be with the San Diego Padres on a three-year, $75 million deal while the Yankees, a $13 billion franchise, watched the show from the sidelines.

But here is the kicker—this is not new for the Yankee fans.

This reminds everyone eerily of the Harper free agency back in 2019, doesn’t it? The Yankees not only failed to sign Harper, but they apparently never even spoke to him. For a team that wants to break their championship curse and sell the urgency, refusing to engage at all is strange. Now, years later, the pattern continues.

That’s what former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier didn’t hold back from saying on his podcast, “At some point, you have to do something because the clock is ticking.” On King specifically, Frazier called the lack of even making an offer “mind-blowing.”

And honestly, this is the player who in the last few seasons posted a 3.10 ERA with 277 strikeouts. His 2024 outing—a 2.95 ERA across 31 appearances—put him as a legit rotation anchor. Injuries did happen in 2025, but depth is supposed to be great, right?

Now, not just the rotation, even the Yankees offense needs help, and Bo Bichette is one player who has been connected to the Yankees for a while. For him, at one point, a five-year $150 million deal seemed on the cards. But the Yankees are doing the same thing—waiting and weighing and hoping that the market bends.

But former Yankees pitcher C.J. Nitkowski mentioned recently that the second baseman market will be loaded, so teams might need to pause. The wait-and-watch makes financial sense. But for a franchise that’s preaching the urgency, it’s starting to look like they simply can’t make decisions.

Why Bo Bichette suddenly makes sense for the Yankees

Now the Yankees think that they have the shortstop of their future locked in with Anthony Volpe—even though last season’s struggles said a different story. But even then, the franchise is committed wholly to him. But what has changed is the way the Yankees are looking at Bo Bichette.

So the pinstripes are not looking for just a position fit but a star bat, and Bichette checks the box. Even more now that he is apparently open to changing his position to make a deal happen for him. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Bichette has started telling teams he is willing to move to second base if need be.

Not that the idea is not far-fetched, because he did slide to second base in the postseason too, and he has openly acknowledged second base as a realistic option. This kind of flexibility is great news for Bichette’s market. For the Yanks, though, it creates a ripple effect, and Jazz Chisholm is right in the center of that storm.

Chisholm had a massive offensive season in 2025. He joined the 30/30 club with 31 homers and 31 steals. But his game is volatile—one day rain and another sunshine. Cashman has mentioned that he is open to trade conversations surrounding the player, and if Bichette can come in, that ends Jr.’s run in the Bronx.

The offensive questions will remain, and the Yankees would need the right deal to move him. There’s even a scenario where Chisholm shifts back to third base ,and the team moves on from Ryan McMahon instead.

Wel,l for now, the Yankees seem more confused than ever before—and it will be interesting to see how they stitch the roster up.