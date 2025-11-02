Michael King Drops Major Decision on Padres Future as $75M Prediction Heats Up Ahead of Offseason

The San Diego Padres will be looking to build a strong team this offseason. A team that can talk the talk and walk the walk. We knew there were going to be some major changes, and it started with a surprise change of the manager, and now it has come down to one of their star pitchers. But this decision, like the manager’s one, is not much of a surprise, as many of the fans expected it. Michael King is heading to free agency.

The reports have just come in from MLB Trade Rumors that, “Right-hander Michael King has declined his mutual option with the Padres… He’ll head into free agency… King’s decision was entirely expected.” Michael King has officially declined his $15 million mutual option with the Padres, collecting a $3.75 million buyout instead.

The right-hander’s decision was widely expected, as mutual options are rarely exercised by both sides in Major League Baseball. Analysts project King to easily surpass the $11.25 million gap in free agency, given his strong market value and consistent production. After joining San Diego in the Juan Soto trade, he delivered a 2.95 ERA across 173⅔ innings in 2024, finishing seventh in NL Cy Young voting.

His dominance as a full-time starter, paired with a 13–9 record and sharp 27.9 percent strikeout rate, has elevated his standing across front offices. Though a pinched thoracic nerve sidelined him for over two months, scouts remain intrigued by his upside. Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked Michael King the No. 13 free agent. He projected King to land a strong three-year deal worth $75 million.

Whether the Padres can re-sign him or lose him to a rival, King’s breakout season has ensured his next contract will match the impact he made on the mound.

The Padres have their work cut out, and Michael King just raised the stakes. Losing him would sting, but keeping him might cost more than they bargained for. In a market that rewards power arms, the King may soon rule a different throne.

The Padres are expected to let another pitcher walk to free agency

The Padres’ offseason is starting to look less like a roster plan and more like a clearance sale. After all that spending and chest-thumping about chasing a title, San Diego now seems more interested in saving dollars than saving games. And as the dust settles, one of their most dependable arms, Robert Suarez, might be the next to pack his bags.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Robert Suarez is heading into free agency after leading the National League with 40 saves this season. He finished with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings, proving his consistency in high-pressure situations. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected that Suarez could secure a four-year, $80 million contract. His second-half numbers, including a 2.17 ERA with 32 strikeouts and only four walks, have strengthened his market value.

The Padres are reportedly unwilling to match that figure, citing confidence in their bullpen depth and newly acquired Mason Miller. Suarez’s expected departure reflects a financial decision rather than a question of performance, with San Diego prioritizing long-term flexibility. Several contenders are likely to pursue him, including clubs needing late-inning reliability. Wherever he signs, Suarez’s impact will follow, as his 2025 performance firmly established him among baseball’s elite closers.

The Padres built a roster to win now, yet their checkbook seems to disagree. Robert Suarez earned his price tag with results, not reputation, and the numbers prove it. If San Diego calls this discipline, the rest of the league will gladly call it opportunity.