Miguel Rojas’ Dream to Represent his Country One last Time Goes Awry as Dodgers Make WBC Decision

Miguel Rojas, the Dodgers’ World Series hero, is currently on a one-year deal with L.A. And there’s been chatter that he could hang up his cleats after the 2026 season. Now, while he’s already checked off a lifelong dream by winning a World Series with the Dodgers, there’s still one goal left on his list. That is the World Baseball Classic.

If you remember, Rojas was named to Venezuela’s roster for the 2023 tournament. But he had to pull out just before it started, so he could stay in Dodgers spring training after Gavin Lux went down with an injury. This time around, Rojas was hoping to finally chase that WBC dream one last time for his home country. Unfortunately, the insurance provider had other ideas.

“Miguel Rojas announced on Instagram that he will not be playing for Team Venezuela in the 2026 WBC. Rojas did not get approved for insurance for the tournament and will now pivot to focusing on preparing for his final MLB season with the Dodgers,” Dodgers Nation shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Rojas’ request was denied by his insurance provider because of his age and injury history. Recently, the insurance rules for veterans opting for the WBC have tightened, especially for players 37 and older. It is applicable whether they’re already that age when the tournament starts or turn 37 during their contract.

Rojas turns 37 in late February, which puts him squarely in that group. The insurance would have protected his $5.5 million salary in case he missed any regular-season games due to an injury picked up at the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, for those unfamiliar with the process, any player on an MLB 40-man roster who wants to play in the WBC has to secure insurance. MLB and the Players Association have a jointly-approved insurer that handles these policies. If a player is ruled uninsurable, their regular-season contract isn’t guaranteed if they miss time because of a WBC-related injury, unless the team agrees to waive that clause.

So, Rojas’ final shot at international glory ended in heartbreak. With the WBC off the table, he’ll now turn his full attention back to the Dodgers as they gear up for a run at a historic three-peat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Dodgers can’t afford to lose Miguel Rojas

While Venezuela will miss having Rojas in the WBC, for the Dodgers, losing him at any point would be a real risk because his role on the field may not be as big as it once was. But his experience, routine, and steady clubhouse presence still matter a lot as L.A. eyes another deep postseason run.

Let’s go beyond the box scores and stat lines! It’s Rojas’s leadership that feels especially valuable right now as the Dodgers chase a rare three-peat. If you remember, he’s already proven his impact off the field! Notably, he mentored Mookie Betts through his transition to shortstop. And he’ll continue to be a trusted defensive sounding board for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into his 13th season, Rojas is still an above-average defender who can handle second base, third base, or shortstop. He’s expected to be a go-to option off the bench, especially late in games when defensive stability is at a premium.

Those clutch performances are hard to replace, and the Dodgers know exactly how much they still have in Rojas.