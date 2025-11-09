Miguel Rojas Opens up On MLB Future Amid Looming Retirement Buzz After World Series Win

“You can’t retire. You’re playing with me for ten more years,” Shohei Ohtani knows why the Dodgers still need Miguel Rojas. Notably, he just wrapped up his most productive season with the Dodgers, hitting .262 with 7 HRs. But stats aside, he’ll forever be remembered for that clutch hit in Game 7 of the World Series… The one that pushed the game into extra innings and set the stage for the Dodgers’ championship win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, however, his future with the team is somewhat uncertain. The Dodgers had picked up his $4 million option for 2025, but once the World Series ended, his official contract with the team did too. Now, amid the curiosity growing around his future, the 37-year-old veteran’s latest comments might be exactly what Dodgers fans are hoping to hear.

“I want to go back and play for the Dodgers. I think we deserve a chance to three-peat together. And I think we deserve an opportunity to run it back,” Rojas opened up in an interview with the DodgersNation host Doug McKain.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember, Rojas shared his willingness to end his career with the Dodgers after winning the NLDS. And he also confirmed that 2026 would be his last year before moving away from the diamond. “It’s been a wild ride. I’ve given it everything I’ve had in my four years here. Hopefully, I can finish my career here. Because I’m going to retire after next year.”

Now that Miguel Rojas has spoken about the Dodgers’ chances of pulling off a three-peat, it’s easy to see why both the team and the fans might have a hard time letting go of their 2025 World Series hero, especially when they’re eyeing another title run. For Rojas, this could be the perfect chance to finish his career on a high note, much like Clayton Kershaw did this year. But let’s be honest, going out after a three-peat would be the dream ending.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rojas and Kike Hernandez are free agents,” wrote The LA Times’ Dylan Hernandez. “The Dodgers have to re-sign them.”

If 2025 was any indication, Rojas clearly still has something left in the tank. At 37, he’s still one of the best defenders in the game, capable of handling shortstop, third, and second with ease. That’s exactly the kind of versatility and reliability Dave Roberts loves to have. His steady glove was a huge asset in this year’s World Series, and it could be just as valuable next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now the real question is: will the Dodgers make a move to bring him back before another team tries to swoop in?

Chances are likely to see Rojas in New York

Remember when the Mets president, David Stearns, said, “Run prevention is where we fell short this year. It’s where we need to get better?” Check how the Mets performed this year, and you’ll see the ill state of their infield. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Jeff McNeil is not what he was before. 2025 showed that he is no longer the one who effectively handled shortstop as he had before. Moreover, his calling card has always been contact, but that .243 average this year says it’s slipping. Plus, he’s really only been playing second base and some outfield lately, so his days as a true utility man might be behind him.

Now, that’s where Miguel Rojas fits in perfectly. He’s played all four infield spots regularly and can handle each one at an average or better level (68 games at second base, 23 at third base, and 22 at shortstop). And his ability to play shortstop instantly makes him more valuable than McNeil in that kind of role. On top of that, just before his retirement year, Rojas surely would not be expensive enough!

Most importantly, Rojas brings reliability with a steady bat, a dependable glove, and the kind of postseason experience you can’t teach. For the Mets, he’s exactly the type of smart, low-key pickup to patch a real need.

ADVERTISEMENT

So… are the Dodgers paying attention?