Mike Trout Sets Record Straight Ahead of All-Star Game as Trade Rumors Swirl

As if the names of other Angels players like Reid Detmers, José Soriano, and Jo Adell weren’t enough, Mike Trout has now also been thrown into the mix of trade rumors. His team, the Los Angeles Angels, continues to struggle, sitting at an AL-worst 38-59. Concerns that Trout, one of baseball’s greatest stars, is wasting away with the Angels have surfaced time and again. But with just a few weeks remaining until the August 3 trade deadline, Trout has remained steadfast in his commitment.

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“I’m an Angel,” Trout said, emphasizing his no-trade clause due to 10-and-5 rights, per the New York Post. “It’s obviously my decision. But I’m with the Angels. That’s where it’s at.”

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The 34-year-old is under a 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension he signed in 2019. The deal runs until 2030. By the time his contract expires, Trout will be almost 40 years old, and whether he will still have the same value remains doubtful.

This year, the three-time AL MVP is hitting .237 with an .863 OPS, having hit 18 homers and 39 RBIs. His numbers are slightly better than the previous year’s so far. In his 15-year-long tenure as an Angel, Trout has been to the postseason only once, and that was in the 2014 ALDS. His playoff stint ended quickly as the Kansas City Royals swept the Angels.

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While Trout remains steadfast in his desire not to leave the Angels, it has been disappointing for fans who would have liked to see him in October baseball.

Even returning to Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, to which Trout has nostalgic ties, could not deter him. Citing his childhood hero, Derek Jeter, Trout explained his decision.

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“I was a big Jeter fan growing up,” Trout told the NY Post. “He was with one team his whole career.”

Growing up in nearby Millville, N.J., the Angels star often came to Philadelphia to watch games. And given that Philadelphia was announced as the venue for the All-Star Game, Trout openly spoke about his love for the city.

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“It means a lot,” Trout told the New York Post. “I grew up a Phillies fan, Eagles fan, Sixers fan. I know how passionate they are about their sports teams. I go to Eagles games, I cheer for the Eagles. I know. So it means a lot. I appreciate them.”

But that does not mean he will abandon the Angels for the Phillies, and he has made it abundantly clear. In fact, for the last 3 seasons, he has been tied to the Phillies. Yet he stuck with the club that drafted him in the first round in 2009.

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Meanwhile, Trout will look forward to playing in his twelfth All-Star Game.

2026 All-Star Game special for Mike Trout

Mike Trout had been a regular on the AL All-Star team from 2012 to 2019. After that, injuries kept him out of the Midsummer Classic. Though he earned a selection from 2021 to 2023, he could not play due to injury setbacks, including a strained calf and spinal issues. In the last two years, however, Trout did not even make it onto the AL All-Star roster. So, being voted as one this year and getting to play in Philadelphia after missing out on the Midsummer Classic for so long made it special.

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“I circled that Philadelphia All-Star Game on my list, for sure,” Trout said, per the New York Post. “The last couple years have been tough for me, battling injuries. But to be able to come back and feel good and be able to start in center and lead off, it’s gonna be a cool moment for me and my family.”

AL manager John Schneider has selected Trout as the starting center fielder for Tuesday’s game. He will also bat in the leadoff position. The last time he was the AL’s leadoff hitter was in 2015. He made history by hitting a homer off the second pitch Zack Greinke of the Dodgers threw to him.

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Trout will aim to help his team win the All-Star Game this year, after missing out in 2025.