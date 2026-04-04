Mike Trout Shows Clear Frustration After Hit-By-Pitch Despite $55M Star’s Apology

Hitting Mike Trout comes with consequences, a lesson Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo learned quickly on Friday. It happened during the Angels’ home opener. Two consecutive throws from Woo came targeting Trout’s head. And despite the pitcher’s apologies, Trout didn’t hide his frustration.

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“Mike Trout said Bryan Woo apologized in-game to him after he was hit by a pitch up and in during the first inning. But he said he was upset in the moment after two straight pitches up and in,” Angels insider Rhett Bollinger shared via X.

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The incident happened in the first inning.

A high and inside pitch off Woo forced Trout off the plate. The next one, a 95 mph fastball, struck him high on the shoulder, near his head.

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While Trout dodged the first one and had no expression, he stared down Woo after the second one, tossing his bat. That stare kept going even when Trout went down to take his equipment, unlikely for his nature. His intense look made it evident that he didn’t appreciate the whole act.

Trout was visibly frustrated and was taking off his gloves to check his shoulder. The stands kept shouting, while the two dugouts were at their heels for a probable bench-clearing event.

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But Trout did have a conversation with Woo, who is projected to get a $55 million contract extension.

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While the exact conversations remain unknown, Woo’s apology surely defused the scene, but not Trout’s frustrations.

At the end of the game, Woo had the last laugh with his dominant performance.

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He finished off with seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. On the other hand, Trout had a forgettable evening with just 1 run and went 0-for-2 at the plate.

The Mariners outscored the Angels by 3-1.

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The Angels recorded their 5th loss this season and are currently ranked 4th in the AL West. Although the Angels are performing at the expected level, as their recent performance shows, Trout is doing well.

The 3x MVP has already produced six hits, two home runs, six runs scored, and three RBI through the first seven games of the season.

And apart from Trout getting hit by pitches, Angel Stadium in Anaheim saw a few more events that caught the limelight.

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Nothing went right for Mike Trout’s squad in their home opener

Fans in Anaheim are already habituated to seeing the Angels going down against their rivals. But Friday was exceptional because the Angels’ offense managed just 1 hit in the 10-inning game!

That only hit came in the bottom of the third after Oswald Peraza sent a bloop single to right field. And the only run came from Mike Trout. However, he wasn’t the one who drove it in.

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Jorge Soler hit the sacrifice fly that plated Trout.

That’s it! That was the end of the story for the Angels’ offense.

In the sixth inning, Trout did make hard contact for a fly-ball that looked like a home run, but ended up in Randy Arozarena’s gloves.

“I thought I got enough, for sure,” Trout recalled. “I hit it off the end a little bit, but I thought I got enough — it is what it is.”

What Trout said was not only the story of his shot, but the story of their offense in this game. They tried and took it to the extra inning, yet were still far from a win.

The worst part is that the Angels’ poor show extended beyond the foul line. Before the first pitch, the Angels had an embarrassing moment during the national anthem.

Singer Alexandra Castle tried to align the timing with a planned flyover. It caused unwanted pauses in between the anthem, a prolonged note, followed by an awkward ending of ‘brave.’ Even then, it failed to sync the “Star Spangled Banner” with the military flyover.

“So not only is winning not a priority, but neither is the flyover/anthem execution,” one fan jabbed, while several others echoed the same emotion.