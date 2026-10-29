Milwaukee, This One’s Yours: Brewers Finally Win the World Series After 57 Long Years

After finishing with 103 wins in the season and finishing on top, the Brewers have done their job. After 5 games, the Milwaukee Brewers have their first World Series title. The only loss the Brewers faced was in Game 4, and it came after an 8-game winning streak, including sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS. And from the start of the World Series, the Tampa Bay Rays never looked like they had a chance. But let’s go game by game.

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The Rays’ offense fails to show up in Game 1

The Brewers’ bullpen has carried them through October, but Game 1 showed why the Rays were dangerous. Milwaukee survived, and they took a 3-2 win to lead the World Series 1-0. The Brewers’ early aggression helped establish the lead, while their pitching protected it. However, the Rays nearly changed everything during the ninth inning. Their late rally exposed how narrow the margin had become. Game 1 offered Milwaukee a win, but little room for comfort.

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The Brewers struck first after Jackson Chourio opened the game with a single. Christian Yelich followed with an RBI triple, giving Milwaukee an early advantage. William Contreras then drove Yelich home with another single. The ball deflected off Taylor Walls, helping it reach the outfield. Walls was not charged with an error on the play. The Brewers nevertheless capitalized on the defensive opportunity and took a 2-0 lead. Tampa Bay answered in the fourth inning through Junior Caminero. He crushed a 112.7 mph line drive off Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski. The Rays added a run, keeping the game within reach. Chourio’s seventh-inning hit gave Milwaukee an important insurance run.

Tampa Bay’s biggest threat arrived during the ninth inning against closer Trevor Megill. Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda helped bring the tying run closer. The Rays also attempted a double steal, putting additional pressure on Milwaukee’s defense. Caminero eventually drew a walk, loading the bases. Tampa Bay then appeared to turn the game around with a ground ball. Milwaukee initially completed what looked like a game-ending double play. Replay review overturned the call after Cooper Pratt’s foot came off the bag. The decision allowed Tampa Bay to score another run. Megill still finished the game by striking out Jonny DeLuca.

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The Brewers escaped with the win, but the final inning showed Tampa Bay’s resilience.

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The final score reflected the pitching more than either team’s offensive production. Milwaukee went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Tampa Bay went 0-for-6, missing several opportunities to tie the game. Rays starter Nick Martinez allowed two runs across five innings. Tampa Bay’s bullpen then kept Milwaukee scoreless until the seventh. The Rays had traffic on the bases throughout the night.

“We had traffic on the bases pretty much all night,” Walls said. “But [we] weren’t able to get that big hit, that timely hit.”

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Those missed chances left Tampa Bay chasing the game. The Rays needed better execution when runners reached scoring position.

Milwaukee’s bullpen remains the team’s biggest postseason advantage. The Brewers bullpen finished the regular season with a 3.40 ERA. Their relievers have been even more effective during October. They allowed seven earned runs across 44.2 postseason innings. That works out to a 1.41 ERA, highlighting their dominance. Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe and Megill have delivered important innings. Together, they covered 28.1 innings while allowing only three runs. Ashby also carried a 19-inning scoreless streak into this stretch. Megill recorded his fifth postseason save in Game 1.

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Milwaukee’s relief depth has repeatedly protected narrow leads. That strength becomes increasingly valuable in a seven-game series.

Tampa Bay also entered the World Series with a reliable bullpen. Its relievers posted a 3.99 ERA during the regular season. The Rays recorded 58 saves, with Bryan Baker leading their late-game work. Baker finished the regular season with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA. The postseason has brought strong performances from Bryan Baker and Garrett Cleavinger. Their ability to shorten games remains important for Tampa Bay.

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Still, Milwaukee has enjoyed greater consistency from its relief corps. The Brewers’ October numbers provide a clear reason for that advantage. Tampa Bay must keep games close enough for its bullpen to matter.

The teams’ running games could also shape the remaining World Series games. Milwaukee used aggressive baserunning to pressure the Dodgers during the NLCS. That approach helped the Brewers sweep Los Angeles and reach the World Series. Tampa Bay has shown similar speed throughout October. The Rays entered the series with 11 successful steals in 11 postseason attempts. However, Contreras caught Victor Mesa Jr. and Aranda stealing in Game 1. Tampa Bay still completed a double steal during its ninth-inning rally. The Rays must turn their speed into runs against Milwaukee’s pitching.

The Brewers have already shown they can limit those opportunities. Game 1 gave the Brewers the lead, but the Rays’ pressure remains real.

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The Brewers mount a comeback for the ages in Game 2

The Rays led 4-0, but the Brewers found a way back. The Brewers won Game 2, 5-4, and moved ahead 2-0 in the World Series. The Rays scored all 4 opening-inning runs, then went scoreless across the final 8 innings. The Brewers kept working through long at-bats, forcing the Rays to use more pitches. That approach helped Milwaukee erase the deficit and put pressure on Tampa Bay’s bullpen. It also gave the Brewers another comeback win after their strong postseason run against the Dodgers. The Brewers showed again why its players kept saying they would not give up.

The Rays opened with Chandler Simpson and Yandy Díaz reaching base before Junior Caminero drove them home. Liam Hicks then hit a 2-run homer, giving Tampa Bay its 4-run advantage. The first 5 Rays batters scored more than Tampa Bay managed throughout Game 1. Tampa Bay had gone 75-17 during the regular season when scoring more than 3 runs. They were 4-0 in the postseason in those games, making the early lead feel significant.

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Henderson surrendered all 4 runs in the first inning, putting Milwaukee behind immediately. Drew Rasmussen then had a chance to protect Tampa Bay’s lead, but the Brewers kept reaching. They recorded 4 hits in the first inning, while Jonathan Aranda dropped a foul pop-up. That missed catch could have given Rasmussen his second out. Milwaukee made him throw 29 pitches in the first inning and 19 more in the second. Rasmussen reached 89 pitches in 3.2 innings, his shortest start since July 9.

It was a difficult outing for a pitcher expected to stabilize Tampa Bay’s advantage.

The Brewers did not rely on one swing to change the game. Their patient at-bats forced Rasmussen to work, while they fouled off pitches and waited. Rasmussen threw only 11 first-pitch strikes to the 20 batters he faced. Milwaukee swung and missed 9 times in 45 swings, while fouling off 22 of 89 pitches. Kevin Cash praised the Brewers for putting together good at-bats throughout the game.

Rasmussen said they fought, scrapped, and put pitches into play, rather than chasing everything. Their approach gradually turned Tampa Bay’s comfortable lead into a tense game.

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Milwaukee gradually started to cut the lead. In their first inning, Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers both singled before William Contreras singled and brought in Chourio. Then Garrett Mitchel singled, and Bauers came home for the 2nd run. So by the end of first, the Brewers had already cut the lead in half.

They added their third run in the fourth, when Cooper Pratt walked and Sal Frelick singled to right. Pratt advanced to third, putting runners at the corners with one out. David Hamilton then hit a ground ball toward first baseman Jonathan Aranda. Aranda failed to handle it cleanly, allowing Pratt to score and making it 4-3. That defensive error brought Milwaukee within one run.

Sal Frelick delivered the biggest swing in the 6th inning. Frelick fouled off 4 pitches before hitting Seymour’s ninth pitch for a 92.9-mph homer. The shot tied the game at 4-4 and erased Tampa Bay’s advantage. Frelick’s postseason power had been unexpected, given his limited home-run production during the regular season. Seymour admitted Milwaukee executed its plan to wear down the Rays’ pitching. He also took responsibility, saying he had not stepped up for the Rays. The homer changed the pressure, leaving the Rays needing another run.

The Rays’ bullpen then faced another difficult stretch, with Milwaukee continuing to create pressure. Tyler Wells allowed a double and a long flyout to open the seventh inning. Kevin Kelly entered, but Cooper Pratt hit a 78.4-mph single into right field. The hit scored Milwaukee’s go-ahead run, giving the Brewers a 5-4 lead. Kelly had been one of Tampa Bay’s more reliable relievers, but Milwaukee made him work. Bryan Baker never received a ninth-inning lead to protect, as the game ended on a controversial strike call on Yandy Diaz. Milwaukee had completed its comeback, while Tampa Bay’s offense could not answer.

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Tampa Bay’s defense and baserunning also became part of the loss. Aranda’s dropped foul pop-up extended an early at-bat, while another lapse helped Milwaukee score. Simpson and Walls also had a costly defensive miscommunication. Brady Williams, the Rays 3rd base coach, then sent Hicks home on a shallow single, and Contreras made a simple tag. That left Tampa Bay without a run in that sequence. Those mistakes mattered because the Rays could not add insurance after their opening burst. Their early lead had become a missed opportunity.

Milwaukee’s bullpen, by contrast, protected the comeback and kept Tampa Bay scoreless after the first. Aaron Ashby continued his postseason run, reaching 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings. He was one out shy of Andrew Miller’s postseason-opening record. The Brewers had overcome deficits against the Dodgers, making this comeback familiar. Pratt’s seventh-inning hit showed the rookie’s poise in a high-pressure moment.

Tampa Bay trails 2-0, while the Brewers have shown, again, that they can rally from deficits. The Rays now face the challenge of finding answers before the series slips further away.

The Rays completely fall apart in Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers moved within one win of their first championship, routing the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3. After 2 narrow defeats, Tampa Bay returned home hoping Freddy Peralta could quiet his former teammates. Instead, the Brewers controlled the game with timely hitting, sharp pitching, and defense that rarely gave Tampa Bay openings. The victory gave the Brewers a 3-0 World Series lead and extended their postseason winning streak to 8 games. Now, Tampa Bay faces a sweep, while the Brewers can finish their historic run in Game 4.

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Milwaukee had already built a 2-0 lead in the third inning, putting pressure on Tampa Bay early. Jackson Chourio opened with a single off Peralta, then stole second and helped create an early scoring threat. Christian Yelich drove in a run, and William Contreras followed with another RBI single. Victor Mesa Jr. bobbled the ball in right field, allowing Milwaukee to extend the inning and score. The Rays had entered October with a strong defense, but the Brewers kept forcing difficult plays.

That early cushion gave the Brewers confidence, while the Rays needed Peralta to stop the growing damage.

Peralta faced trouble again in the fifth, when Yelich walked with 2 outs and runners aboard. Contreras then grounded toward third, and Junior Caminero threw to second for the apparent inning-ending force. Yelich was initially called out, prompting the Brewers to challenge the decision. Replay overturned the call, ruling Yelich safe and loading the bases for the Brewers. The review became one of the night’s most important moments, keeping alive a rally that seemed finished. Instead of escaping, Tampa Bay watched its lead deficit grow dramatically over the following pitches.

Kevin Cash replaced Peralta with Cam Booser, hoping his recent relief success could limit the damage. Brice Turang singled up the middle, scoring 2 runs as the ball got past Taylor Walls. Garrett Mitchell followed with a hit-and-run single, bringing home another runner and making it 5-0. Cooper Pratt then doubled off Caminero’s glove, scoring 2 more and pushing Milwaukee ahead 7-0. Sal Frelick added an RBI double, and Tampa Bay called on Cole Sulser between the scoring hits. David Hamilton singled home another run before Chourio doubled, completing the eight-run inning at 10-0.

That fifth inning set a World Series record, with the Brewers becoming the first team scoring 8 runs with 2 outs. The Brewers also collected 7 consecutive postseason hits, turning a close game into a runaway. Chourio finished 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base, and 2 runs scored, one hit short of tying the record. Contreras added 3 hits, while 8 of Milwaukee’s 9 starters drove in runs during the rout. Milwaukee scored double-digit runs without a home run, relying on contact, patience, and timely hitting. Peralta was charged with 5 runs and left after 4.2 innings, unable to contain his former club.

While the Brewers kept scoring, Robert Gasser gave the Rays little chance to respond from the mound. The Brewers left-hander completed 6 scoreless innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts. Yandy Díaz opened with a single, but a double play erased the runner and stopped Tampa Bay’s first threat. Gasser then kept the Rays quiet, helping Milwaukee protect its lead without leaning heavily on relief pitching. His outing was among the game’s standout performances, especially as the offense kept widening the margin. Brandon Woodruff returned after nearly 4 months away, recording the final out in the ninth for the Brewers.

The Rays’ offense struggled to reach base, and its contact-and-speed approach could not find room against Milwaukee. The Rays managed only 1 hit against Gasser and produced little pressure after their opening single. Defensive mistakes compounded the problem, with Mesa’s bobble, Walls’ missed stop, and Caminero’s deflection helping Milwaukee. Frelick also made a standout catch in right field, preserving Milwaukee’s control during the late innings. Even the Rays’ dugout appeared unable to reset after the fifth, when the game moved beyond reach.

Cash called the inning “deflating,” reflecting how quickly Tampa Bay’s hopes had slipped away.

Milwaukee’s win left the Brewers one win away from their first World Series title. The club also moved toward a rare postseason achievement, potentially sweeping both the Championship Series and World Series. Only the 1976 Cincinnati Reds previously completed that sweep, making Milwaukee’s opportunity especially notable. Chourio said, “I was ready, and I wanted to win today,” recognizing the game’s importance.

With Game 4 approaching, the Brewers looked complete, while the Rays need a historic comeback from 0-3.

The Rays take the Brewers to Game 5

The Tampa Bay Rays were 3 outs away from elimination when Cooper Pratt gave the Milwaukee Brewers the lead. His home run in the 12th inning put the Brewers on the doorstep of their first World Series. But the Rays refused to let their season end, answering the homer with a rally that changed everything. Ben Williamson’s winning hit gave Tampa a 4-3 victory, forcing Game 5 and keeping the series alive. The Brewers still lead 3-1, but Tuesday’s result has given the Rays another chance to fight for the crown.

The game also brought back memories of the 2025 World Series extra-inning drama, when Toronto and Los Angeles battled through 18 innings in Game 3. This time, the Rays needed 12 innings to avoid elimination, while the Brewers came painfully close to completing the sweep.

The game started with the Rays looking to respond after Monday’s 10-1 loss had put them on the brink. Chandler Simpson opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning, giving the Rays an early advantage. The Brewers answered in the fourth, when Pratt doubled home a run to tie the game. Tampa then regained the lead after Junior Caminero reached third, before David Hamilton’s throwing error allowed him to score. However, Hamilton made up for the mistake by opening the fifth inning with his second postseason home run. His solo shot tied the score at 2-2, and neither team managed another run through the ninth.

Both sides had chances, but their pitching staffs kept the game close, sending the contest into extra innings.

The extra innings became a battle of patience, defense, and bullpen depth, with neither team finding the winning run. Aaron Ashby retired 7 straight batters across the ninth, 10th, and 11th innings. His 31-pitch outing extended his postseason scoreless streak to 18 innings, setting a new record for relievers. The Rays also needed their bullpen to keep delivering, with Nick Martinez and Bryan Baker each pitching 2 innings. Martinez had started Game 1, while Baker’s appearance marked his first two-inning outing since July 2024. Their work kept the game tied until the top of the 12th, when Pratt finally broke through. He hit Ian Seymour’s sweeper 396 feet to left field, giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

Pratt’s home run seemed to have delivered the moment the Brewers had been waiting for throughout October. The rookie shortstop went 4-for-5, becoming the first 22-year-old to record 4 hits in a potential World Series clincher. His teammates had combined for only 4 hits in 38 at-bats, making his contribution even more important. Milwaukee had won 18 straight games when leading at any point, dating back to September 17. Now, the Brewers were just 3 outs away from their first championship, with Tampa facing elimination.

But Joey Ortiz’s throwing error on Caminero’s grounder opened the door for the Rays. That mistake changed the game, giving Tampa a runner and a chance to rally. Shane Drohan entered the game after not pitching for 12 days, and Tampa immediately put pressure on him. Liam Hicks hit a hard grounder through the left side, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. Jonny DeLuca followed with a single up the middle, scoring the tying run. Chandler Simpson then singled, loading the bases and bringing the winning run to third. Williamson came in as a pinch hitter and hit a chopper over Jake Bauers at first base. The ball reached the outfield grass, allowing the winning run to score and giving Tampa a 4-3 walk-off victory.

The Rays had collected 4 consecutive hits in the 12th inning after recording only 5 through the first 11.

For the Rays, the comeback showed the importance of continuing to compete, even when the game appeared lost. The Rays had struggled offensively for most of the night, managing only 5 hits through 11 innings. Their bullpen also faced a difficult workload, with Martinez and Baker each throwing 2 innings. But the relievers combined for 8 innings of one-run ball, giving the offense a chance to recover. The Rays also showed they could make contact and put pressure on Milwaukee instead of waiting for home runs.

However, Tampa cannot depend on another defensive mistake in its next game. If the Rays want to keep the series alive, they need to score early, play sharper defense, and provide better support for their pitchers.

The Brewers, meanwhile, had several reasons to believe they could finish the job before the 12th inning. Pratt delivered 4 hits, including the go-ahead home run, while Hamilton tied the game with his fifth-inning shot. Milwaukee’s bullpen also held Tampa scoreless through the 11th, with Ashby extending his record streak. However, the Brewers struggled to turn their hard contact into runs, producing 12 of the game’s 13 hardest-hit balls. Nine of those balls exceeded 102 mph but became outs, leaving their offense without enough support. Ortiz’s throwing error then opened the door, while Drohan allowed 4 hits without recording an out.

Milwaukee had been dominant throughout October, but those mistakes cost them the chance to secure the championship.

The loss ended Milwaukee’s record-tying 8-game postseason winning streak and its 18-game win streak when leading. The Brewers remain one win away from their first World Series championship, but now must recover before Game 5. Tampa became only the fifth team to force a Game 5 after falling behind 3-0. No team in World Series history has forced a Game 6 after trailing 3-0. Only the 2004 Boston Red Sox have erased a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. The Rays still need 3 consecutive wins, while Milwaukee needs only 1.

Kevin Cash urged his players to enjoy the victory before returning focused against Jacob Misiorowski. The Brewers must respond to the loss, while Tampa tries to keep its season alive.

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions

The Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to their first championship, building a 4-0 lead over Tampa Bay. After Tuesday’s dramatic walk-off defeat, Milwaukee returned with another opportunity to finish the series. Jacob Misiorowski started for the Brewers, while Drew Rasmussen took the mound on short rest for the Rays. Tampa Bay had survived elimination once, but now faced another difficult challenge. With Milwaukee leading the series 3-1, the Rays needed their offense to respond.

Instead, the Brewers controlled the game through 6 innings, leaving Tampa Bay searching for answers. Rasmussen retired Milwaukee in order during the opening inning, but the Brewers struck in the second. Brice Turang doubled, Sal Frelick reached after getting hit, and Cooper Pratt singled. Turang scored, giving Milwaukee a 1-0 advantage and extending Pratt’s impressive World Series performance. Misiorowski initially relied on contact, recording only 2 strikeouts through his first 5 innings. Tampa Bay struggled to make solid contact, leaving Milwaukee’s narrow lead intact.

The Rays finally threatened during the fourth inning, but couldn’t finish their scoring opportunity. Liam Hicks was hit, Chandler Simpson singled, and Frelick’s throwing error advanced both runners. With 2 outs, Tampa Bay had runners positioned on second and third, creating its best early chance. However, Ben Williamson grounded out, leaving both runners stranded without scoring. Rasmussen exited after 4 innings, allowing 1 run, 2 hits, and striking out 4. Milwaukee extended its advantage during the fifth, when Pratt singled, followed by Garrett Mitchell. David Hamilton then singled, scoring Pratt and pushing Milwaukee ahead 2-0.

Milwaukee broke the game open during the sixth, starting when Christian Yelich was hit. William Contreras doubled down the left-field line, scoring Yelich and making it 3-0. Turang followed with a bloop single, then stole second, creating runners on second and third. Frelick struck out, but Pratt lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Contreras to score. Milwaukee now led 4-0, while Pratt strengthened his World Series MVP case.

Misiorowski returned for the sixth, having allowed just 2 hits and 1 walk through 5 innings. He retired Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero, but left after experiencing a right calf cramp. After Caminero’s flyout, Misiorowski took time before returning to the mound, prompting trainers to check him. He looked frustrated leaving, while JoJo Romero replaced him and quickly retired Hicks.

Milwaukee threatened again in the seventh, when Jackson Chourio singled to center. Chourio continued strengthening his MVP case, going 11-for-24 throughout the World Series. However, Jake Bauers hit a grounder that Aranda turned into a double play. Yelich then lined out, ending Milwaukee’s scoring opportunity. Bauers had struggled badly, going 2-for-21 in the series after winning NLCS MVP.

Tampa Bay reached base when Simpson hit a slow chopper near home plate. Contreras fielded it but threw down the right-field line, allowing Simpson to reach second. Romero exited, and Abner Uribe entered before Palacios and Mesa Jr. grounded out. Milwaukee’s bullpen then protected the 4-0 lead, needing 6 more outs for championship history.

The Brewers’ defense stayed sharp in the eighth, as Trevor Megill entered seeking 6 outs. Chourio lunged into a sliding catch on Walls’ liner, giving Megill an immediate out. Yandy Díaz then attacked the first pitch, flying out near the right-field wall. Aranda struck out, completing a quick 1-2-3 inning and keeping Tampa Bay scoreless. In the ninth, Ian Seymour retired Pratt, Mitchell, and Hamilton in order. Megill returned to face the Rays, with Milwaukee 3 outs away from its first World Series title.

Junior Caminero started the bottom of the ninth, but he struck out, and Liam Hicks doubled and got on base. Then Jonny DeLuca struck out, but David Hamilton doubled to score in Hicks, and the Rays got a runner on board. But it was just a consolation run as Richie Palacios grounded out to end the inning.

And the Milwaukee Brewers have won it all their way. The power pitching by Jacob Misiorowski and the contact hitting by Cooper Pratt and William Contreras. They did all this throughout the postseason and there wasn’t a single hero in the team; the team was the hero. And the Brewers have done it all, and they have done it all for the fans, Milwaukee, and most of all for Bob Uecker.