“Miracle Mets” Legend Sadly Passes Away at 83 as Baseball Mourns a Champion

While serving in the US military back in 1964, Jerry Koosman complained to a dentist, a member of the Minnesota National Guard, about the lack of baseball at the station where he was deployed. Five years later, Koosman was making World Series history as a pivotal member of the ‘Miracle Mets’. The legendary southpaw, who spent 12 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Mets, passed away on November 1. The 83-year-old was surrounded by his family in Osceola, Wisconsin, when he breathed his last. Koosman was reportedly battling multiple illnesses at the time of his passing.

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Major League Baseball announced the news of his passing on its official X handle. Recalling Koosman’s contribution, MLB wrote, “We are saddened by the passing of Jerry Koosman, one of the key figures of the 1969 World Series champion New York Mets.”

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Following their debuts on back-to-back days, Koosman and Tom Seaver worked together to help the Mets secure their first World Series title. Koosman’s dominance on the mound particularly helped the Mets defeat the Baltimore Orioles in the 1969 World Series. Despite finishing 73-89 a season ago, they turned an unlikely championship dream into reality, giving birth to the name ‘Miracle Mets.’

Born on December 23, 1942, in Appleton, Minnesota, Jerome Martin Koosman did not pursue baseball professionally until he was scouted. He attended the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, Minnesota, before enlisting in the United States Army in 1962.

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Koosman’s opportunity to become a baseball player came when he was serving at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. His performance for the military team stood out to his catcher, John Luchese. His batterymate was a Queens native whose father worked as an usher at Shea Stadium. Impressed with Koosman, Luchese used his father’s connection to get the southpaw a break in pro baseball.

Red Murff scouted Koosman and signed him in August 1964 for $1,600. It marked the beginning of one of the most successful pitching careers in New York Mets’ history.

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Koosman made his major league debut on April 14, 1967. Although he recorded only 9 games, Koosman secured his place as a regular member of the rotation. Then came his breakout season in 1968. He finished with a 19-12 record, a 2.08 ERA, and seven shutouts, earning his first All-Star selection.

Koosman also finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting behind future Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

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Koosman carried his dominant form in 1969. He posted a 17-9 record with a 2.28 ERA and 180 strikeouts. He earned another All-Star selection as the Mets went from being one of baseball’s perennial struggling franchises to World Series contenders.

The 1969 campaign brought a remarkable turnaround, with the team winning 100 games. That year, they defeated the Chicago Cubs to capture the NL East title.

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The Mets subsequently swept the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, setting up a World Series showdown against the Baltimore Orioles.

A look into Jerry Koosman’s pitching career

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Jerry Koosman anchored the New York Mets’ World Series run in 1969. After the Mets lost Game 1, he started Game 2 and kept the Orioles hitless until Paul Blair opened the seventh inning with a single. The Mets eventually secured a 2-1 victory to level the series.

Koosman again took the mound in Game 5 at Shea Stadium. With New York leading the series 3-1, the southpaw threw a complete game to secure the championship.

Koosman completed the job by retiring Baltimore’s final three hitters in the ninth inning. When Cleon Jones caught the final out, Koosman famously jumped into catcher Jerry Grote’s arms, creating one of the most recognizable photographs in Mets history.

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Following the 1969 Fall Classic, Koosman became a key part of the Mets rotation. In 1973, he recorded 31.2 consecutive scoreless innings, a franchise record that was surpassed by R.A. Dickey in 2012.

That year, the Mets returned to the World Series, despite posting an 82-79 record. Koosman threw six scoreless innings in Game 5, but the Oakland Athletics ultimately clinched the series 4-3. However, Koosman’s postseason performance was remarkable on the way to the World Series. He threw a complete-game victory against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 3 of the NLCS.

His finest individual regular season came in 1976. Koosman registered 21 wins against 10 losses, recorded 200 strikeouts, and finished with a 2.69 ERA. His performance earned him a second-place finish in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Randy Jones.

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After spending 12 seasons with the Mets, Koosman moved to the Minnesota Twins in 1979.

He enjoyed an impressive stint with the Twins, recording 20 wins in 1979. He followed it with a 16-13 record in 1980. Koosman subsequently joined the Chicago White Sox, helping the organization reach the postseason in 1983 for the first time since 1959.

Koosman ended his professional career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1985. Across 19 major league seasons, he accumulated 222 wins, 209 losses, a 3.36 ERA, and 2,556 strikeouts in 612 appearances. He also recorded 140 complete games and 33 shutouts.

His 140 wins with the Mets remain the third-highest total in franchise history, behind Seaver and Dwight Gooden. Among left-handed pitchers, he holds the most wins in the organization’s history.

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In 1989, the Mets inducted Koosman into their Hall of Fame. In August 2021, the organization retired his No. 36 jersey, making him only the third Mets player to receive that distinction at the time, following Seaver and Mike Piazza.

While Koosman’s legacy will always be connected to the 1969 championship, his 19-year career shows that he was much more than a part of a historic team.