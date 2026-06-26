“Misleading, Will Fail”- MLB Players Association Fires Back After League’s New Proposal Amid Looming Work Stoppage

Poles apart. That’s how much the MLB and the MLB Players Association fundamentally differ when it comes to implementing a salary cap in the league. As the threat of a work stoppage in 2027 looms, the latest proposal from team owners only intensified the rift. The MLBPA had some strong words for the owners’ proposal on Thursday. They released a statement in response.

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“After making a series of proposals to reduce player compensation by billions of dollars, eliminate fundamental rights with a salary cap, and destroy the amateur entry process, Major League Baseball and team owners are now attempting to distract from the true impact their plan would have on baseball. These misleading offers are designed to look like ‘improvements’ but are of little or no value, given they are expressly conditioned on agreement to the league’s cap system, which eliminates the free market, and ensures gains for one player only come at the expense of another,” the statement read.

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The current CBA will expire at the end of this season. The team owners are trying to implement a salary cap starting in 2027. But the players’ association is strictly opposing it.

After the owners submitted their first proposal, the MLBPA had warned of a work stoppage next season, citing the historic 1994-1995 strike. But it did not deter the owners from pushing for a salary.

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In their latest proposal on Thursday, alongside the demands of a salary cap, they proposed a flurry of other changes. They have suggested a complete overhaul of the existing free-agent system, doing away with deferred contracts and qualifying offers. They also want to limit free agent contract lengths to 5 years for players signing with new teams.

But the same team can sign their free agents for up to 6 years. Hence, if a player switches teams, his new club cannot offer him a 10 or 12-year contract.

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The league’s proposal obviously clashes with the union’s stance.

The MLBPA is not in favor of decreasing players’ earnings. Bringing competitive balance was the league’s argument behind implementing a salary cap. But the players’ association has nullified that, stating that the billionaire club owners only want to increase their profits.

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“The league also introduced a litany of additional restrictions on player rights – limiting salaries, contract length, performance, award, and signing bonuses. While MLB claims to be acting in the interest of fans, their proposals thus far are entirely consistent with owners’ long-held goals: suppressing player salaries and maximizing club profits,” the MLBPA wrote.

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The players’ association has opposed salary caps for generations, making MLB the only professional sports league in America without one.

Whenever the owners have tried to negotiate a salary cap, it has led to work stoppages. Be it the 1994-95 strike that lasted 232 days or the latest 99-day lockout in 2021-22. The 2022 lockout pushed back the Opening Day, but the season was not affected like in 1994, when the World Series was canceled.

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This time, the owners want a salary cap with a ceiling at $245.3 million and a $171.2 million floor. It will drastically lower the payrolls of deep-pocket teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, or the Mets. A reduced payroll will automatically reduce the value of the contracts offered.

Now, with the latest proposal from the owners on the table, the MLBPA is ready to oppose.

What did the owners propose that the MLBPA opposed?

The highlight of the team owners’ proposal on Thursday was what they dubbed the “Cornerstone Player Provision.”

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Under this provision, clubs can offer a maximum contract length of 5 years to free agents switching teams. Furthermore, they can only offer a 15% of their payroll to these players. The maximum projected value of these contracts would sit at $202 million. Hence, a similar contract to Kyle Tucker’s 4-year, $240 million will no longer be a reality.

The Cornerstone Player Provision would also allow clubs to re-sign their own free agents for six years.

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They have also suggested that players over 30 with five years of service time will automatically become free agents. The players’ association had included this provision in their own proposal earlier.

Under the current system that was established in 1976, players can become free agents after spending 6 years in MLB.

While suggesting major changes to free agency, the owners want to eliminate deferred contracts and qualifying offers. A move MLBPA opposed.

Additionally, the league has also proposed an increase in the minimum players’ salaries.

They want to raise it to $1 million from the existing $780,000 for players with at least two years of service time. Players with an experience of one year or less will receive $1 million if they record a full year of service. It will include a $90,000 minimum salary and a $10,000 bonus from the Arbitration Bonus Pool.

The proposed raise is the largest year-over-year minimum salary increase in MLB history. It will continue to increase with the rising salary cap and floor.