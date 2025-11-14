MLB Accused of Aaron Judge Bias As Heated AL MVP Race Ends with Cal Raleigh Snub

“Aaron Judge joins Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankees ever to win 3 MVPs!” That was how the news of Aaron Judge’s 2025 AL MVP win started, and it drove baseball fans crazy. Every offseason, there is a lot of talk about who should win the MVP, but this year, it was louder than ever. Many believed that Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners would win it, given his outstanding season. He broke the record of hitting the most homers for his franchise. So, when he didn’t, many accused the league of being biased.

Numbers tell a compelling story. Aaron Judge posted a .331 batting average with 53 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 9.7 WAR in 2025. His 1.144 OPS demonstrated offensive dominance throughout the season. Meanwhile, Raleigh countered with 60 home runs, 125 RBIs, and 7.4 WAR while hitting .247. His .948 OPS and defensive contributions as a catcher added dimensions that Judge couldn’t match at his position.

The statistical comparison revealed competing narratives about value. Judge exceeded Raleigh in batting average, RBIs, and WAR. Raleigh hit seven more home runs and provided elite defense at baseball’s most demanding position—the question centered on whether offensive superiority outweighed positional value and defensive excellence.

Kutters King’s post on X crystallized the controversy: “It’s just hilarious how in 2022 we set the standard that more HR=MVP just to cater to Aaron Judge, but 3 years later we completely reversed it to also cater to him.”

The statement referenced Judge’s 2022 MVP campaign, when his 62 home runs and won the award. Three years later, Raleigh hit more home runs than Judge but didn’t receive the same consideration.

The aftermath sparked a discussion about MLB’s bias. And the timing added to the fury as Judge already had two MVP awards, while Raleigh was seeking his first.

On paper, it was a spectacular matchup: power, output, and impact. But when the votes were counted, Judge won by a narrow margin over Raleigh. This raised questions about whether the story, the franchise, or the stature influenced the outcome as much as the numbers.

Fan accusations of bias

Fans immediately questioned whether market size influenced the outcome. One reaction claimed the result would flip if the players switched teams. The comment read, “Cal Raleigh was robbed. If Cal were a Yankee, and Aaron Judge played out in Seattle, Cal would’ve run away with the vote. They never would have entertained any other result.” Many felt Judge benefited from the Yankees’ market power and visibility, even though Raleigh’s numbers were stronger.

Another fan echoed the frustration. “Wow, Cal Raleigh got robbed. What a joke. How anyone could watch baseball this year and say Aaron Judge is the MVP over Cal is clearly a big-market bias. Makes no sense.” Seattle supporters pointed to Raleigh’s historic season — including becoming the first switch-hitter in MLB history to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break — and struggled to understand how he still didn’t win.

Some critics highlighted the difference between offense and overall value. “That’s such RUBBISH. Raleigh is the MVP, Judge wins the Hank Aaron award for best hitter. The judge brings NO VALUE to the defense. So stupid.” Defensive data tells a more nuanced story. Judge logged 152 games in right field with a .995 fielding percentage, while Raleigh caught 159 games with a .996 mark. Raleigh’s heavy catching workload showcased elite defensive value, while Judge remained dependable in the outfield.

Even stronger reactions followed. “Aaron Judge did not deserve the American League MVP Award. CAL RALIEGH WAS ROBBED!!!” Fans argued that Raleigh’s resume — most home runs by a switch-hitter in a season, breaking Ken Griffey Jr.’s franchise record, and becoming the first catcher and switch-hitter to win the Home Run Derby — should have pushed him ahead in MVP voting.

The debate continued with questions about market bias. “I wonder what the AL MVP vote would have been if you kept the same numbers but Cal Raleigh played for the Yankees and Aaron Judge with the Mariners. I bet Cal would have won in a landslide. He should have been the winner even in Seattle.” Others pointed to structural advantages after Judge tied the AL intentional-walk record with 36, posted a .467 BABIP, and passed Joe DiMaggio on the Yankees’ home run list. Still, many fans wondered whether these milestones would carry the same weight if he weren’t wearing pinstripes.

The 2025 AL MVP race didn’t only showcase two great seasons; it also sparked a broader discussion about how worth, legacy, market, and story all play a role in baseball’s top individual award. It’s evident that both Judge and Raleigh will be spoken about in MVP conversations for years to come.