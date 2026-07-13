MLB All-Star Game 2026: Red Sox Veteran Criticizes Cam Schlittler After Major Philadelphia Decision

The four-game win streak has helped the New York Yankees head into the All-Star break on a positive note. But it has hardly erased the damage from the 5-15 record in their last 20 games before the wins. They are still chasing the divisional lead, as they look to open the second half against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The stakes are high and every single decision matters. That’s why Cam Schlittler made a bold one: He chose to skip the All-Star Game and stay with his team. However, a former Red Sox legend doesn’t believe it’s a heroic sacrifice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As a former MLB player I must say that making the All Star team would have meant the world to me! It would have meant that all the hard work I put in had paid off!,” Jeff Frye posted on X. “When I see current MLB players just brushing off the honor, I can’t help but wonder why. I believe that if you are chosen an All-Star, you are obligated to represent your team and your league! It used to be considered an honor!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from a few instances, Cam Schlittler has been dominant this season. He has a 2.05 ERA with a 9-5 record. And the youngster managed 137 strikeouts in just 20 starts. These numbers earned him his first All-Star honor. But Frye believes that it shouldn’t be treated as just another exhibition game. But Schlittler’s thoughts are different.

“After the game yesterday, [I] thought about it. My priorities are to the team and how I can help this team to win a championship,” he said. “I wasn’t comfortable enough that I was going to recover 100% to try and go out there for an inning and throw as hard as I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday is supposed to be Schlittler’s rest day. Yet, he mentioned that he was willing to go to Philadelphia to attend the Midsummer Classic. But despite being a favorite to start, the AL Cy Young contender is choosing to sit out to help the team with a goal that’s bigger than a personal achievement.

He is scheduled to start against the Dodgers on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. And the Pinstripes don’t want to mess up their winning streak while they aren’t in the best shape. They have suffered a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This would help them inch closer to the Tampa Bay Rays for the divisional lead as well, who sit 56-38, three games ahead of the Yankees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he understands what’s at stake here in the second half, too, for us and for him. I’m certainly supportive of his decision,” manager Aaron Boone said.

However, Cam Schlittler is only skipping pitching duties in the All-Star game. He will still be going to Philadelphia. Whether that changes Frye’s mind remains to be seen. But for Schlittler, his priorities are set. And he would rather sacrifice an individual honor than be unable to help his team win the World Series.