MLB Announces Major Rule Change Ahead of All-Star Week After Bryce Harper & Others Expressed Concerns

Home Run Derby was always projected as an exciting, fan-focused spectacle during the otherwise quiet All-Star break . Back in 2015, MLB tried to make it faster by introducing a clock. However, the players swinging as much as they can within a stipulated time have injury and fatigue risks. A fun event shouldn’t affect a player’s regular-season stats. Bryce Harper shared his concerns, and so did the others. And now, MLB finally listened.

MLB is reportedly removing the controversial clock-based format from its 2026 version.

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“MLB is getting rid of the clock in the Home Run Derby,” Talkin’ Baseball quoted Evan Drellich. “Participants will get 20 swings in the first round and 15 in the final two. On the last pitch of each round, they keep going until they don’t hit a homer.”

Since its inception, HR Derby has always been a hitting show, putting the balls over the fence as much as a batter can. In 2015, the Derby introduced timed rounds instead of a strict “outs” system. Under the 2015 original rules, batters were given 5 minutes to hit as many home runs as they could, with bonuses added for hitting exceptionally long distances. It looked fun and exciting, but it made the hitters get steamed out faster.

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“I won’t do [the Derby] if I’m not an All-Star. I just want to be an All-Star, first and foremost. And I want to be healthy. I’m going to consider health big time because I feel great right now, and I don’t want to screw that up. So we’ll see,” Harper said last month. However, the decision might not have come solely because of pressure from the players.

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It might have been “Netflix” calling the shots. According to reports Netflix played a pivotal role in the decision to move away from the clock based format. Lo and behold along with the major rule change, there is now a broadcast change too. For the first time since ESPN began airing the event back in 1993, Netflix will take over the coverage.

Nevertheless, historically the worst affected name because of the clock was surely Bobby Abreu in 2005. While a clock was not introduced back then, Abreu went on to hit 41 HRs in the Derby, but completely lost out in the regular season, hitting only 6 more in the entire second half.

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So, it’s very expected that a slugger hitting 100-like swings within 3 minutes in the first two rounds and 2 minutes in the final round would face fatigue. Veterans like Harper would not like to risk that, and MLB listened.

The 2026 event to be held in Philadelphia on July 13, 2026, will likely feature no clock. There will be only 20 swings in the first round and 15 each in the final two rounds. The players will get to hit more only if they hit a homer off the last swing of each round. Missing to hit one would be recorded as an out. Limited swings and limited exposure, which could affect the run-scoring trend.

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Cal Raleigh won last year’s event with 54 HRs. A limited swing in 2026 means the winner could have fewer hits than Raleigh, but it will serve the purpose. The players will participate and will not risk an injury. Still, the 2026 edition will see a few hits and misses.

Notable names missing from the 2026 HR Derby, and a few new ones to enter

The eight participants of the 2026 HR Derby are yet to be finalized, but a few names are confirmed missing the event. Raleigh, the reigning champion, will miss this year’s event. He already had an injury-riddled first half this season, which would keep him out of the event. MLB’s two biggest hitting names, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, will again miss.

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Aaron Judge is currently out with a rib fracture and is highly unlikely to return by the All-Star break. Ohtani just had a bloodied blister in his throwing hand and is still suffering from knee inflammation. Moreover, the Los Angeles Dodgers would not risk him from overuse, considering he is already playing both ends of the ball. On the other hand, new names like the New York Yankees’ current top hitter, Ben Rice, shared their willingness to participate in this year’s event.

“If I were to get asked to go, I would love to do it,” Rice said, according to the New York Post. “I have not heard anything about it, but sure, I’d be interested. I’ve watched it every year. It would be fun.”

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For now, the 2026 HR Derby would surely miss a few marquee names, but owing to the new format and new names, it would still be exciting as always.