MLB Announces Punishment for Notorious Brewers Pitcher After Vulgar Celebration Embarrasses Manager

The Milwaukee Brewers may have walked away with a convincing 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, but the game’s biggest talking point had little to do with their win. Apparently, Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe found himself at the centre of controversy after his reaction following a strikeout. As criticism continued to build, the league has also stepped in and made it clear that the incident has not gone unnoticed.

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“Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for crotch-chopping toward the St. Louis Cardinals dugout,” reported Jeff Passan.

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Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe sparked controversy during Tuesday’s 6-0 victory against the Cardinals with his celebrations. With two runners on base, Uribe struck out Alec Burleson, ending the 8 inning.

Burleson challenged the call, forcing an ABS review, and the ABS showed it was a strike. Before the batter asked for a review, Uribe delivered 3 crotch chops directly toward the Cardinals’ dugout.

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The celebration echoed D-Generation X wrestling taunts, but many people didn’t see it as a joke.

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Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy was a very unhappy man. He said, “That’s unacceptable. I don’t know what got over him… I was embarrassed by it.”

Murphy said that in baseball. Momentum can change real quick, especially with Burleson challenging the call. Had the call been overturned, bases would’ve been loaded, leaving Uribe in a bad spot.

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As the criticism intensified, Uribe came out and apologized. He said, “I owe an apology to the Brewers. I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, and all the bosses of the team… I understand that’s unacceptable, to go out there and react in a way like that.”

Uribe said that he believed that the Cardinals’ manager, Oli Marmol, signaled his pitchers to intentionally hit Brewers batters. Earlier in the series, Marmol had been seen pointing toward his ribs during a Christian Yelich at-bat.

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Marmol had also accused Milwaukee players of sign-stealing, and that had already lit a small fire.

Despite defending teammates, Uribe admitted afterward that his emotional reaction crossed boundaries. But at the same time, Uribe stopped short of taking complete responsibility for his actions and suggested that tensions with the St. Louis Cardinals also played a major factor.

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But by this time, the damage was done. MLB responded on Friday, suspending Uribe for a game while issuing undisclosed penalties. Abner Uribe has appealed the disciplinary measures, remaining eligible while MLB’s formal review continues.

And what should have been a shutout victory for the Milwaukee Brewers is now a case that the MLB will be deciding on. If things are so much of a problem, the Brewers can go shop for players.

Three players the Brewers can go after at the Trade Deadline

Since the offseason, every roster decision the Milwaukee Brewers have made has been tied to depth planning and future value. The team is not just thinking about winning now, but also managing a crowded group of young players across the team.

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That balance between present success and future flexibility is shaping every trade discussion for the Brewers. And now three names are standing out as possible trade chips.

Garrett Mitchell is the only current MLB player listed as a potential trade option in this group. The Brewers already have Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick in the outfield to rotate.

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Top prospects like Luis Lara are also inching closer to their promotion, which increases competition in center field. Because of this depth, Mitchell becomes the one major bat they could realistically move.

But only a strong trade return would make Milwaukee seriously consider the trade.

The 2 option is Luis Lara himself. The 21-year-old outfielder is currently in Triple-A with his offensive impact screaming for a promotion. His speed has always stood out, but his recent growth in power has changed his profile.

The Brewers now face a situation where Chourio, Frelick, and Lara could all be part of the future outfield. That creates a long-term logjam if everyone continues at this pace. So, Lara becomes a prospect whose value could peak right before the deadline.

The last name is Andrew Fischer. He is another key name in the Brewers system, playing 3 base at the High-A level. He has already hit 14 home runs in 41 games, showing his offensive production.

At the same time, Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams are also rising in the infield pipeline. That creates pressure on how many infield prospects Milwaukee can realistically carry forward. So, Fischer becomes a possible trade piece if the Brewers aim for a major upgrade before the deadline.

This depth gives the Brewers flexibility to trade from surplus without breaking their core structure. But it also forces hard decisions because not every prospect can fit into plans. That is why Mitchell, Lara, and Fischer all appear in trade rumors. And as the deadline crawls closer, the Brewers have just one challenge: turn depth into impact without blowing the trades.