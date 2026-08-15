MLB Announces 2028 All-Star Game Host as Long-Term Plans Come Into Focus

Yes, this year’s All-Star Game was a spectacle as Philadelphia hosted the largest-ever All-Star Village by using 50,000 square feet of the Convention Center. Then there was obviously the nation’s 250th birthday that coincided with the event. And while fans loved that, the curiosity of where the subsequent editions would test the AL vs. NL was always there. As of Friday, the fans have to wait no more.

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The very first MLB All-Star Game was held in 1933 with the aim of showcasing baseball’s best talent and generating funds for the Association of Professional Baseball Players of America. But over the years, it transformed into so much more, and with the Midsummer Classic returning to the Bay Area for the first time since 2007, it has become all the more exciting. It was the very All-Star Game where Ichiro Suzuki stepped to the plate against Chris Young and launched a towering shot toward right field, which resulted in the quick inside-the-park home run.

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“Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the Giants have been awarded the 2028 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard,” Maria Guardado wrote, per MLB.com.

San Francisco has hosted multiple sports events recently, including the Super Bowl, the NFL Pro Bowl, and the FIFA World Cup. Now, the MLB All-Star Game will also be added to the list soon, and it will be the fourth time for the Giants to host the All-Star Game in franchise history.

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Alongside the key event, the Giants will also hold several activities over the weekend, including the Home Run Derby, the Futures Game, and the MLB Draft. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred even shared an optimistic message after the announcement.

“With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball’s best traditions, the Midsummer Classic,” Manfred stated, per MLB.com. “We look forward to bringing the excitement of All-Star Week and the celebration of baseball to the Bay Area.”

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Since the 2007 All-Star Game, when Barry Bonds was the lone player representing the hosts at San Francisco, the ballpark has undergone an upgrade. The Oracle Park already boasted iconic features like McCovey Cove, Triples Alley, and the Coca-Cola bottle slide. Now, they have a newly developed Mission Rock. Located across the stadium, it hosts China Basin Park alongside multiple local diners and restaurants.

But the fanbase, iconic features, or the city’s love for baseball are not the only reasons behind MLB’s decision. A much more logical reason is at play.

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With Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics from July 14, the players will have a shorter flight from San Francisco to LA. Dodger Stadium will host the Olympic baseball tournament. However, it’s still not clear whether the Major Leaguers will be playing.

Coming back to the 2028 All-Star Game, the Giants president and CEO, Larry Baer, expressed his excitement about the announcement.

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“The San Francisco Giants are incredibly honored to host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game at Oracle Park,” Baer stated, per MLB.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the baseball world to San Francisco and showcase our city, our organization, and our incredible fans. We’re grateful to Major League Baseball for this opportunity and look forward to creating an unforgettable All-Star experience for fans from San Francisco and around the world.”

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Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs will be hosting the 2027 All-Star Games at Wrigley Field. The Cubs’ home park is the oldest ballpark in the National League. However, San Francisco might not be the only city whose long wait to host the Midsummer Classic will end soon. After MLB announced the Giants as the 2028 hosts, reports emerged about Toronto being the potential venue for the 2029 season.

Rogers Centre expected to host the 2029 All-Star Games

The Midsummer Classic has escaped the Toronto Blue Jays every year since 1991. Within this span, they have won two World Series titles, reached the playoffs multiple times, and renovated their ballpark. Yet their wait continued. In 2025, Commissioner Manfred gave Toronto hope that the All-Star Game will return to Rogers Centre soon. The league has yet to make good on the promise.

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“Obviously, they’re kind of perking up to the top of the list based on time. I’d like to be back in Toronto,” Manfred had told The Athletic in 2025.

The Blue Jays were one of the contenders for hosting the 2028 All-Star Game, but the LA Olympics dashed those chances. Now, new reports have predicted them as the potential home for the mid-July festivities.

“While the Chicago Cubs are hosting the 2027 All-Star Game, the 2029 All-Star Game is expected to be awarded to the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2030,” reported Bob Nightengale.

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Except for the Athletics, who hosted their last All-Star Game in 1987, the Blue Jays are the only team to go longer without one. However, if Nightengale is right, their time might finally come.