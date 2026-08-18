MLB Approves Blockbuster Padres Sale in Record-Breaking $3.9B Deal

Since Peter Seidler took control in 2020, the Padres have spent like a team desperate to win, pushing payroll from 9th in MLB in 2021 to 5th in 2022 and 3rd in 2023. Then Seidler died, and the money was still there, but the direction wasn’t. A bloated payroll is useless when nobody is clearly steering the ship. Ownership uncertainty followed, along with doubts over who could match Seidler’s ambition. Now MLB has approved the Padres’ $3.9 billion sale to José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones.

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“MLB owners have unanimously approved the $3.9B sale of the San Diego Padres,” B/R Walk-Off updated on X. “It is the most expensive deal in baseball history.”

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Peter Seidler and Ron Fowler led the group that bought the Padres for $800 million in 2012. Fowler ran the club for nearly a decade, while San Diego remained a lower-spending team. Before Seidler took control, the Padres were also stuck near the bottom of baseball, going 66-96 in 2018 and 70-92 in 2019. But as soon as Seidler came on board, things changed, and the impact is still visible even after he is gone.

He spent heavily, chased stars, and pushed San Diego to operate like a contender. The Padres went 79-83 in 2021, jumped to 89-73 and reached the NLCS in 2022, then finished 82-80 in 2023. Seidler may not have made the Padres dominant, but he made winning the expectation. One obvious reason for that growth was his hands-on role as the club’s control person from 2020. He stayed close to the team’s direction, backed aggressive spending and set the foundation strongly enough that the Padres still won 93 games and reached the playoffs in 2024.

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After Seidler’s death, his longtime business associate Eric Kutsenda stepped in as interim control person, while the Padres began cutting back on short-term spending. Juan Soto was traded away, with San Diego bringing back younger and cheaper players as part of an effort to reduce payroll. The leadership picture became clearer in February 2025, when MLB approved Peter’s brother, John Seidler, as the club’s control person. But uncertainty within the Seidler family did not disappear.

After internal disputes and legal issues, the Seidler family began exploring a sale last November. At the center of that uncertainty was a fight over who controlled Peter Seidler’s trusts and, by extension, the Padres.

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In January 2025, his widow, Sheel Seidler, sued his brothers Matthew and Robert, accusing them of fiduciary breaches, fraud, self-dealing, and misuse of trust assets. She argued that Peter intended the trusts, which held the Padres’ largest ownership block and control rights, to benefit her and give her a major say in the franchise.

“They are trying to erase Peter’s vision and legacy, as well as falsely cast themselves as Peter’s true heirs,” Sheel Seidler said. “As the holder of the largest individual ownership stake in the San Diego Padres, and the sole beneficiary of the Seidler Trusts, which possess exclusive rights with respect to control of the franchise, I am seeking to be named the control person for the Padres.”

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The brothers disputed those claims and backed John Seidler as control person, a move MLB later approved. By February 2026, Sheel had withdrawn most of her claims against Bob and Matt Seidler with prejudice after the sides reached an agreement, leaving only disputes over trust distributions and a full accounting. That reduced one layer of uncertainty around the franchise. Several groups remained in the mix for a takeover before the Seidlers reached an agreement in May, paving the way for the eventual $3.9 billion sale.

With much of the ownership uncertainty out of the way, the sale finally gained momentum. Steve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the Mets in 2020 had been MLB’s record, but José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones blew past it with their $3.9 billion deal for the Padres. Once the transaction closes, Feliciano will become the club’s control person, while A.J. Preller and Erik Greupner stay on as president of baseball operations and CEO.

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The months-long sale process did not slow the Padres’ baseball operations. At the trade deadline, San Diego still added Casey Mize from the Tigers and Robbie Ray from the Giants. The front office will continue handling the day-to-day work, but Feliciano and Jones are stepping in with a much bigger promise for what comes next.

And more importantly, they are inheriting a team already built to contend.

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New owners inherit a championship-caliber core

The husband-and-wife duo is also business partners, and they plan to bring that same partnership into the Padres. “We are a family first, and becoming owners of the San Diego Padres means joining an even larger one,” they said in an official statement.

They also credited the late Peter Seidler with raising expectations around the franchise and promised to bring the same commitment to winning. But Feliciano and Jones went further, laying out exactly what they want the Padres to become.

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“The Padres are more than a baseball team; they are a unifying force in San Diego, rooted in community, connection, and belonging. As life and business partners, and as a family, we are honored to lead this next chapter together,” They said in a joint statement earlier.

“We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together. We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win. “We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family.

“This is about more than baseball — it’s about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in — with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego.”

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And that may be more than just talk. Feliciano and Jones are not taking over a rebuilding team, but one already built to contend. San Diego has reached the playoffs four times in the last six years and currently sits at 67-59, second in the NL West and holding the final National League Wild Card spot.

The Padres are also carrying real momentum, winning 17 of their last 23 games, while Petco Park continues to draw around 40,000 fans per game. That support gives the new owners a strong base to build on, and keeping Erik Greupner and A.J. Preller in place should make the transition even smoother.

Peter Seidler raised the Padres’ expectations, but a World Series title remained out of reach. Feliciano and Jones now inherit that unfinished job.

The fans will eagerly wait to see if the ownership change can help them earn their first World Series championship.