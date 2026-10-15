MLB Championship Recap: Dodger Stadium Remains Empty, Brewers Inch Closer, & More

Wednesday night baseball delivered a sight few could have imagined just days ago: the defending champions dropping the first three games of the NLCS, with the scene at Dodger Stadium becoming almost as shocking as the scoreline. As the stands appeared increasingly empty even before the game had reached its conclusion, questions began to emerge about whether the Los Angeles Dodgers’ struggles were finally testing their own fans’ faith in the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from reaching the World Series, with a golden opportunity to avenge last year’s humiliating 4-0 NLCS sweep at the hands of Los Angeles. The tables have turned dramatically, and the Dodgers are running out of time to stop the bleeding. But Wednesday’s baseball drama extended far beyond the NLCS, with more storylines keeping fans on their toes. So, let’s dive into the biggest talking points from an action-packed Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers’ dwindling fandom caught all eyes

“6 minutes from first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Plenty of room for ya,” Hunter Baumgardt shared via X.

The Dodgers fans leaving the stadium early to beat the traffic was nothing new. Earlier in the postseason during the NLDS against the Braves, similar videos surfaced of fans walking out early during a tight 3-2 loss, proving that a mix of traffic avoidance and frustration has been a recurring theme throughout October. However, fans giving it a miss is something new and unheard of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Striking images and videos circulating on social media showed a noticeable number of empty seats at first pitch and fans streaming toward the exits long before the final out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 3 of the NLCS started at 5:00 PM local time on a Wednesday night. Given Los Angeles’s notorious weekday rush-hour traffic, thousands of ticket-holders were stuck on the freeways, leaving major sections of the bleachers looking completely barren during the early innings. However, the same venue had sell-out crowds in last year’s postseason.

Coming home down 0-2 in the series, anticipation cooled significantly. Resale ticket prices plummeted by 42% (with some “get-in” prices falling as low as $91 to $97), pointing to a less motivated local fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, triple-digit heat (reaching 101°F) forced fans out of the direct sunlight and into concourse shade, leaving sun-baked sections appearing deserted. This time, there’s nothing such, but an ALCS game with Dodger Stadium half-empty is as unexpected as the Dodgers’ 0-3 deficit in the series.

The Brewers are one win away from getting into the World Series

The biggest advantage for the Brewers is how they are playing as a team. On Wednesday, outfielder Jackson Chourio set the tone on the very first pitch of the game, launching a leadoff solo home run off Dodgers ace Blake Snell. This immediately took the energy out of the home crowd and gave the Brewers an early 1-0 advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brewers’ rookie left-hander, Robert Gasser, provided five dominant, scoreless innings. He baffled a star-studded Dodgers lineup, including a struggling Shohei Ohtani, allowing just three hits and keeping the Dodgers completely off the board early.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the seventh, the Brewers took the lead away from the Dodgers’ control. Jake Bauers fought through a grueling, 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell before crushing a 412-foot, two-run home run to retake the lead. Garrett Mitchell followed on the very next pitch, clobbering a 428-foot solo blast. The back-to-back homers stunned the stadium and quickly pushed the Milwaukee lead to 4-2.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s shutdown bullpen, anchored by DL Hall and closer Trevor Megill, slammed the door shut by retiring the final batters in order to secure the victory.

With just one game away from the Brewers getting into the postseason or the Dodgers surviving, the Brewers suddenly look like the favorite to win Game 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodger Stadium’s exorbitant parking charge made things worse

The Dodgers fans gave the game a miss, and the Brewers are now leading the series 3-0, but what made it worse was the ballpark’s outrageous parking charge. Parking fees at Dodger Stadium are widely considered some of the steepest in Major League Baseball, with regular-season general parking priced at $40 in advance or $45 at the gate, and preferred lots surging to $65.

In comparison, loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, charged $28.95 for parking in 2026. This is another reason for fans not attending the game. In the NLCS, the charge just took another leap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dodger Stadium is charging $75 for parking for the NLCS, up $10 from the NLDS,” Dodgers Nation shared. The Dodgers charged $65 during the NLDS game, which now shot up by another $10.

The Dodgers’ star-studded lineup failed to make a mark so far, and the fans were charged such a price that it ensured Game 3 was played in front of a half-capacity crowd.





