MLB Championship Series: Ohtani Risks Being Benched, Yamamoto, Roberts Left Without Answers, Guardians Stun Rays in Historic Game & More

October has brought baseball to its most unforgiving stage, where every game carries the weight of a season’s worth of hopes. The World Series chase was narrowed to four contenders: the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

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While the Brewers-Dodgers Game 2 is done, the Rays-Guardians will gear up for theirs. Until then, here are the biggest moments and most intriguing takeaways from the games played so far.

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Shohei Ohtani might miss the game against the Brewers

Shohei Ohtani could be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers during the National League Championship Series because of his struggles at the plate and concerns about his physical condition.

First, Ohtani has seen a significant drop in production during the playoffs, falling short of the standards he has set as an MVP-caliber player. His at-bats have come under scrutiny as he has struggled to catch up to fastballs and make consistent, hard contact.

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His offensive struggles also began before the postseason. According to the report, Ohtani went nearly two months without hitting a home run, dating back to mid-August, while recording just one RBI and an OPS below .500 over an extended stretch of regular-season and postseason games.

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On top of that, Ohtani has reportedly dealt with lingering injuries late in the season, including issues with his right biceps and left knee. Those concerns could affect his swing mechanics and overall performance.

With the Dodgers trailing 2–0 in the series, manager Dave Roberts and the team’s front office have reportedly considered discussing Ohtani’s role with him to determine what would be best for both the player and the team. Rookie Josue De Paula has been mentioned as a possible replacement at designated hitter.

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While Ohtani’s role remains a talking point, the Dodgers also need stronger performances from their other key figures to get back into the series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dave Roberts are searching for answers

Yesterday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled in Game 2, turning in one of the shortest postseason starts of his career. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while recording only one strikeout on 75 pitches.

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The Brewers made him work throughout his outing, repeatedly fouling off pitches and forcing him into long at-bats. One notable example was Jake Bauers’ 12-pitch walk. Milwaukee eventually took the lead on a two-run single by Christian Yelich, ending Yamamoto’s night.

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After the game, Yamamoto addressed his performance, saying, “I was trying to work on the edge of the zone, some pitches were really good.”

However, Yamamoto’s struggles have added to the challenges facing Roberts as the Dodgers try to avoid falling further behind in the series.

Los Angeles has struggled to generate consistent offense, with several star players, including Ohtani, going through difficult stretches. The team has also been let down by early exits from its starting pitchers, putting additional pressure on the bullpen.

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After the Game 2 loss, Roberts expressed frustration with the team’s lack of production at the plate while defending his bullpen and roster decisions.

“We threw out 3 hits, some are the starters, some are the bullpen. I don’t have an answer, they have good arms,” he said. “I think they’re just finding ways to win pitches better than we are.”

While the Dodgers continue searching for answers, the Brewers have looked increasingly comfortable in the series.

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The Brewers delivered a strong performance

Yesterday, the Milwaukee Brewers put together a balanced performance to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7–4 in Game 2, taking a 2–0 lead in the NLCS.

One of the biggest factors was Milwaukee’s ability to wear down Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto early. The Brewers forced long at-bats and deep counts, including Bauers’ 12-pitch walk in the third inning. That approach drove up Yamamoto’s pitch count and helped send him to the dugout before the end of the third.

At the plate, William Contreras played a major role in Milwaukee’s success, driving in three runs. He delivered an RBI single in the first inning to tie the game, hit a solo home run off reliever Kris Bubic in the fifth, and added another go-ahead RBI single in the sixth.

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The Brewers also took advantage of defensive mistakes and missed opportunities by the Dodgers. The report points to two throwing errors by rookie starter Logan Henderson that gave Los Angeles opportunities to get back into the game, but Milwaukee continued to apply pressure.

After Henderson left the game, the Brewers’ bullpen took over and shut down the Dodgers. Milwaukee’s relievers combined for five scoreless innings to secure the win.

According to ESPN Research, the bullpen’s performance marked the first time in postseason history that a team had recorded five perfect innings from its relievers in succession. With the Brewers firmly in control of the series, the Dodgers now face an uphill battle.

The Guardians-Rays matchup has plenty to offer, too

Meanwhile, the American League Championship Series matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays has drawn attention for another reason: the teams’ relatively low payrolls.

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According to ESPN Insights, the Guardians and Rays entered the ALCS with the two lowest payrolls in the American League. It marked the first time in the Wild Card era, which began in 1995, that the two lowest-spending teams in a league met for the pennant and a place in the World Series. That made it truly a historic game!

In fact, eight-time All-Star Pedro Martinez had been keeping an eye on these developments, and yesterday, after the games, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the teams’ performances.

Martinez wrote, “Between the Brewers and the Rays they’re setting an example to everyone else. They’re doing it without money, with fundamentals, defense, pitching, and a great manager and pitching coach to lead the guys.”

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The payroll figures cited in the report put the Cleveland Guardians at the bottom of MLB, with an adjusted payroll of $74.4 million. The Tampa Bay Rays had the second-lowest payroll in the American League at $95.6 million. Despite their limited spending, both teams have advanced deep into the postseason, challenging the idea that only the biggest spenders can compete for a championship.

Now, let’s turn to the action on the field.

Yesterday, the Guardians made a strong start to the ALCS, rallying to beat the Rays 7–3 in Game 1 at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay took an early 2–0 lead in the first inning against Cleveland starter Foster Griffin, but the Guardians gradually fought their way back into the game. Solo home runs by Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey helped spark the comeback.

As the game moved into the later innings, Cleveland’s offense finally broke through in the eighth. Nathaniel Lowe delivered a clutch, two-run single to break the tie and give the Guardians a lead they would not surrender.

Cleveland finished with 14 hits, with DeLauter and star third baseman José Ramírez collecting three hits apiece.

After Griffin pitched the first four innings, the Guardians’ bullpen stepped up. Daniel Espino, Joey Cantillo, Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski, and Cade Smith combined to hold the Rays to one run on two hits over the final five innings, helping Cleveland secure the victory.

The Guardians’ comeback and the Brewers’ strong start to the NLCS help illustrate the point Martinez made about the importance of fundamentals, defense, pitching, and effective leadership. With both series still underway, there should be plenty more to discuss as the postseason continues.