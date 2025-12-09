MLB Draft Lottery 2026: What Time Is the MLB Draft Lottery, Date, Venue and How to Watch?

Every December, the powers that be at Major League Baseball gather to play a game of chance that somehow feels more dramatic than the World Series itself. It’s where fortunes shift, tanking strategies are punished, and fan hope is doled out in measured doses. Yes, the MLB Draft Lottery is back, and someone’s picking first, whether they deserve it or not.

How Does the MLB Draft Lottery Work & Its Rules?

The MLB Draft Lottery was introduced in 2023 to reduce intentional losing by teams. Eligible non-playoff teams are entered into a lottery for the top six picks. Odds for each team are determined based on their regular-season winning percentage. Teams with worse records have higher chances, but any eligible team can win the top pick.

The lottery uses an air-blown machine that releases numbered ping pong balls for selection. Four balls are drawn to generate a four-digit code representing a team. This process repeats until all six lottery positions are determined sequentially. The remaining non-playoff teams are then ordered by reverse regular-season winning percentage.

Teams that receive revenue sharing cannot pick in three consecutive lotteries according to MLB rules. Revenue payor teams are restricted from picking in consecutive lotteries as outlined by the CBA. Ineligible teams are assigned a minimum pick of 10th overall or lower. These rules aim to balance competitive fairness across all franchises consistently.

After the lottery, non-playoff teams outside the top six are slotted by standing and prior season record. Postseason teams have draft positions determined by playoff finish, regular season results, and revenue status. Supplemental picks and penalties also adjust the later selections according to MLB guidelines. The process ensures transparency and predictability while maintaining suspense for fans.

What time is the MLB Draft Lottery, And How to watch the Draft Lottery?

The 2026 MLB Draft Lottery will take place during the Winter Meetings on December 9. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, precise and official. Fans can watch the live broadcast on MLB Network, which covers the full lottery procedure. Additionally, the lottery is available to stream online at MLB.com, ensuring accessibility worldwide.

What are the odds of Getting Drafted in MLB?

The odds of being selected in the MLB Draft are determined by team standings. Eligible non-playoff teams compete for the top six picks through a lottery system. Teams with worse regular-season records have higher chances of being selected first. Each team’s odds are calculated precisely based on its final winning percentage.

For 2026, the Chicago White Sox have the highest lottery odds at 27.73 percent. The Minnesota Twins follow with 22.18 percent, while the Pittsburgh Pirates hold 16.81 percent. Teams with better records still have a mathematical possibility, but the likelihood is very small. This system creates suspense while statistically favoring teams with weaker seasons.

After the top six lottery selections are determined, the remaining non-playoff teams are slotted accordingly. Draft order beyond the lottery is assigned by reverse regular-season winning percentage and prior season results. Supplemental picks and revenue-sharing rules also affect the final selection positions. Fans watching can feel the tension as probabilities become reality with every announcement.

Why are the Colorado Rockies not eligible for the MLB Draft Lottery?

The Colorado Rockies are not eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft Lottery due to the rules. MLB prohibits teams receiving revenue sharing from picking in three consecutive lotteries. The Rockies had lottery selections in both 2023 and 2024, triggering this restriction. This ensures that no team repeatedly gains an advantage from consecutive high draft picks.

Revenue-sharing rules aim to balance competition by limiting repeated top selections for certain franchises. Teams that pay into revenue sharing face a separate restriction on consecutive lottery picks. This system applies uniformly to all franchises, maintaining the structure defined in the collective bargaining agreement. By enforcing these rules, MLB creates a consistent and predictable lottery framework.

For 2026, the Rockies are assigned a minimum draft position of 10th overall. The restriction guarantees their participation in the draft but outside the top six lottery slots. Remaining eligible teams compete for the top six picks based on winning percentage and lottery odds. Fans experience the tension as probabilities and league rules interact to determine draft outcomes.

The lottery rules emphasize statistical fairness over season record alone, shaping draft strategy effectively. Teams outside the lottery must rely on reverse standings to position their selections accurately. Supplemental picks and prior season results further refine the order for all participants. This process demonstrates MLB’s effort to balance competitive equity while preserving fan engagement and anticipation.

The MLB Draft Lottery transforms statistics into drama, proving spreadsheets can feel like high-stakes theater. Fans watch every ping pong ball bounce, hoping fortune favors their team without mercy or reason. In the end, Major League Baseball reminds everyone that luck, rules, and probabilities often matter more than effort.