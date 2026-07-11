MLB Draft Pick 2026: Who Is Vahn Lackey? Everything to Know About His Parents, Ethnicity, Girlfriend & Net Worth

It’s more than just baseball for MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 Draft prospect, Vahn Lackey. It’s a stage for the 21-year-old to be an inspiration for his community. People call him “Charles Johnson 2.0,” and he looks up to catcher Drake Baldwin. As a “late bloomer,” his skills behind the plate have been on the rise, making him one of the best in the country. Lackey is all about versatility. Because of his amazing talent, big teams wanted the college star. The Minnesota Twins recently drafted him third overall, viewing him as a true “franchise-changing” prospect.

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Who is Vahn Lackey?

Vahn Lackey was born in Suwanee, Georgia, on July 7, 2005. He played high school baseball at Collins Hill. Back then, scouting websites like Perfect Game heavily overlooked him, ranking him as just the No. 16 catcher in Georgia. Because he found his stride later than others, people call him a “late bloomer.” He did not get much playing time during his 2024 freshman season at Georgia Tech. Following which, he shifted to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the Northwoods League and got valuable experience.

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It was his sophomore season that flipped the script. He played great and earned a spot on the United States college national team that summer. He returned to Georgia Tech as a junior and became their starting catcher this year. His great defense and huge bat turned him into MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall draft prospect.

Is Vahn Lackey dating?

Not enough information is available in the public domain.

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Who are Vahn Lackey’s Parents & Siblings?

He keeps specific details about his family private. However, his father is the reason his journey started. Years ago, his father sent a text message to his Little League team’s group chat that said, “Vahn can catch.” Lackey knew absolutely nothing about catching back then, but that single text put him behind home plate and changed his life.

What is Vahn Lackey’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Vahn Lackey has lived his entire life in Georgia and is an American. He is of African American descent and wants to be an inspiration for his community. In a sport where Black catchers are very rare, Lackey embraces the chance to be a role model.

“I just want to give that image that really anybody can do it,” Lackey said about his impact, according to CBS Sports. “That’s what I like to give off, and I feel like I definitely am an inspiration to a lot of younger guys who maybe think they’re not at that size yet, and then for them just to keep going, and I feel like that’s really important. The Black community and baseball are so strong because, obviously, there’s not many of us, and we all stay together pretty well.”

What is Vahn Lackey’s Net Worth?

Because he just got drafted, Lackey does not have a public net worth yet. However, as the No. 3 overall pick, he will soon sign a massive rookie contract. That deal will officially kickstart his professional net worth.

What Are Vahn Lackey’s Career Highlights?

MLB’s No.3 Draft prospect started slowly. As time passed by, he grew his skillset to be unparalleled. His 2026 junior season was incredible. In 61 games, he hit for a huge .397 average, got on base 51.9% of the time, and slugged .772. He finished the year with a 1.291 OPS, 20 home runs, and 78 RBIs.

He became the first player in Georgia Tech history to play in eight different positions during a game against West Georgia. After the season, he earned first-team All-America honors. He also won the Johnny Bench Award and was named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which was formerly known as the Johnny Bench Award before the name change in 2019, becoming the top catcher in college baseball.

Lackey’s athleticism is amazing for a catcher. He is surprisingly fast, stealing 15 bases this season, and his blocking and catching skills will only improve with time. Now, the “franchise-changing” prospect is all set to begin his pro career in Minnesota.