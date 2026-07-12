MLB Draft 2026: Reds Draft Lebron, Barry Bonds’ Nephew Continues Family Legacy With SF Giants

The MLB Draft is about much more than adding another name to a franchise. More often than not, clubs look to find their future cornerstone players through the draft. And sometimes, it’s also about carrying on a family’s legacy long before reaching the majors. Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft featured both of those storylines. While the Cincinnati Reds selected one of the highest-upside prospects in the class, the San Francisco Giants added one of the most recognizable surnames in baseball history.

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“BREAKING: Lebron is heading to Ohio 👑,” Underdog’s X post read. “Reds select Justin Lebron with pick No. 18 of the MLB draft.”

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And yes, this post, particularly the first part, probably gave NBA fans a heart attack. Rest assured, it’s not just the spelling that’s different. It’s an entirely different person. Justin Lebron is a shortstop at the University of Alabama who is a multi-tool player with power, speed, and a strong arm. This is exactly what makes him one of the best available options in the draft.

According to MLB, the bonus slot for the 21-year-old was $4,695,500.

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However, the Reds aren’t short of shortstops. They already have current options in Elly De La Cruz and Edwin Arroyo. They had also bagged the No. 2 prospect, Steele Hall, last year. Yet they couldn’t resist going for Lebron.

“We just thought he was the most talented player available to us right there. We’ve had the opportunity to evaluate him for a long time. We had him at a workout in high school. Tremendous physical ability, the ability to impact the game in many different ways,” Joe Katuska said, the amateur scouting director for Cincinnati.

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And quite expectedly, Justin Lebron was overjoyed.

“I’m filled with every emotion in the world, really. I’m excited to be a part of such a great program. I’m ready to get to work to see what I can bring to the table,” he said.

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While that’s that, the people over at the Giants are equally excited after bagging a big name.

Barry Bonds’ family legacy heads back to San Francisco

“There’s another Bonds in the Giants organization following the team’s selection at No. 90 in today’s draft,” SF Giants on NBCS posted on X.

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Peyton Bonds is the son of Bobby Bonds Jr., and the great Barry Bonds was his uncle. And if you listen to the Giants’ manager, Tony Vitello, he is clearly excited to have him.

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“Anytime you get a guy named Bonds, you’re crazy if you don’t get excited. I think the physical stature or skill set will stick out to everybody when they take their first look, or probably even in the scouting department,” he said.

The 47-year-old also acknowledged that Bonds has incredible instincts for the game. And Michael Holmes, Giants senior director of amateur scouting, echoed the same, saying:

“Just a real unique talent. Super strong, athletic, super high exit velocities off the bat.”

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The slugger was slashing at .352/.436/.535 at Rutgers last season. Hence, the 20-year-old, 6-foot-5 outfielder was drafted 90th overall by San Francisco.

Both these selections carry great significance for the respective teams as well as the individuals. While Lebron is choosing his own path, Bonds is extending a legendary family name.