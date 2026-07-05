MLB Drops Full All-Star Roster: See the 26 First Timers Who Made it, the Big Names Who Got Snubbed & More

Baseball fans, the wait is over! MLB has revealed the full list of players for the 2026 All-Star Game, with some of the sport’s biggest names part of it. The game takes place on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It also features 26 first-time All-Stars, including four exciting rookies. Let’s dig in and know who made the team.

The first-time All-Stars include Shea Langeliers, Ernie Clement, Drake Baldwin, Brandon Marsh, Andy Pages, Bryan Baker, Dylan Cease, Jacob Latz, Parker Messick, Cam Schlittler, Chase Burns, Jhoan Duran, Raisel Iglesias, Max Meyer, Eduardo Rodriguez, Dillon Dingler, Travis Bazzana, Nick Kurtz, Kevin McGonigle, Ben Rice, Miguel Vargas, Otto Lopez, Sal Stewart, and Jordan Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four rookies selected to the All-Star games are Kevin McGonigle (Tigers), Sal Stewart (Reds), Parker Messick (Guardians), and Travis Bazzana (Guardians).

The American League starting team

The American League starting team includes first-time selection Shea Langeliers (Athletics) as catcher, Nick Kurtz (Athletics) at first base after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled out because of a back injury, Ernie Clement (Blue Jays) at second base, Junior Caminero (Rays) at third base, and Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) at shortstop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outfield has Mike Trout (Angels), Byron Buxton (Twins), and Aaron Judge (Yankees), while Yordan Alvarez (Astros) is the designated hitter. With Judge out, Cody Bellinger is expected to take his place in the team. Langeliers is going to be the first Athletics catcher to start an All-Star Game since 1989. Trobe theut returned to top form by hitting 17 home runs despite missing time with an injury, while Kurtz earned the starting first-base spot after an excellent season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National League starting team

The National League starting team includes Drake Baldwin (Braves) as catcher, Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) at first base, Ozzie Albies (Braves) at second base, Max Muncy (Dodgers) at third base, and CJ Abrams (Nationals) at shortstop. The outfield features Brandon Marsh (Phillies), Juan Soto (Mets), and Andy Pages (Dodgers), while Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) is the designated hitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin, Marsh, and Pages were selected as All-Stars for the first time. Ohtani also pitches this season, but he was chosen for the All-Star team only as a hitter.

The American League pitchers

Each All-Star team has its own group of pitchers, who throw the ball to the batters. The American League pitchers are Bryan Baker, Dylan Cease, Aroldis Chapman, Jacob Latz, Parker Messick, Drew Rasmussen, Joe Ryan, Cam Schlittler, Cade Smith, Ranger Suárez, Louis Varland, and Michael Wacha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National League pitchers

The National League pitchers are Chase Burns, Jhoan Duran, Raisel Iglesias, Max Meyer, Mason Miller, Jacob Misiorowski, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Cristopher Sánchez, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among them, Jacob Misiorowski has been the best pitcher this season with a 1.47 ERA and 156 strikeouts. Cristopher Sánchez, Chris Sale, and Chase Burns have also played very well and are strong candidates to win the National League Cy Young Award, which is given to the league’s best pitcher.

Teams reserve players

Besides the starting players, each league also has reserve players. These players can come into the game as substitutes. The American League reserves are Dillon Dingler, Adley Rutschman, Travis Bazzana, Nick Kurtz, Kevin McGonigle, Ben Rice, Miguel Vargas, Randy Arozarena, Cody Bellinger, Riley Greene, and Yandy Díaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National League reserves are William Contreras, Hunter Goodman, Luis Arraez, Bryce Harper, Otto Lopez, Matt Olson, Sal Stewart, Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jordan Walker, James Wood, and Kyle Schwarber. MLB also said that if any selected player cannot play because of an injury or another reason, another player will be chosen as a replacement before the All-Star Game.

However, some names deserved a spot in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggest snubs of the 2026 All-Star games

Zack Wheeler, Michael Harris II, Brice Turang, and Sonny Gray were players who deserved a place in the All-Star game. Even Davis Martin has a strong 9-3 record and a 3.08 ERA, but Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha was chosen instead. The pitcher’s stats do not compare well against the likes of Sonny Gray, who boasts an ERA of 2.69 as compared to 3.31 of Wacha.

Wheeler had a strong case for All-Star selection with a 2.36 ERA and an 8-1 record.

Some players got in, but injuries will keep them out of the game. Aaron Judge will miss the game because of a rib injury. Mike Trout is recovering from a hamstring injury but hopes to play in his first All-Star Game since 2019. Jose Ramirez is out with a hand injury after a difficult season, and Francisco Lindor has played only 31 games because of a calf injury.

Several well-known players also did not make this year’s All-Star team. They include Mookie Betts, Cal Raleigh, Manny Machado, Trea Turner, Julio Rodriguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jose Altuve. Most of these players have not played as well as expected this season, while some have also missed games because of injuries.