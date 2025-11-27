MLB Executives Makes Bitter Prediction on Tarik Skubal’s Future with Tigers Amid Trade Rumors

The Tarik Skubal trade buzz just won’t die down. If anything, more narratives are starting to take shape. For instance, Jesse Rogers of ESPN recently asked 13 MLB executives whether the Detroit Tigers should let Tarik Skubal’s contract situation play out, trade him, or try to extend him before free agency. Let’s just say, the results might actually surprise you.

Out of 13, 10 execs said let it play out, 3 said trade him, and none predicted an extension. It’s probably the easiest choice for the Tigers.

However, it still feels like a flat ending for an ace who has been surrounded by endless trade discussions.

Clubs like the Yankees, Mets, and a handful of other contenders would gladly try to pull off a deal for Skubal, even if it’s just for one season. After all, he finished the season with a 13-6 record, a 2.21 ERA, and 241 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings.

Amidst all the analysis, Tarik Skubal himself brushes off the trade rumors. Only a few days ago, while appearing on the Foul Territory podcast on Thursday, Skubal told former major league catcher Erik Kratz that all the chatter about his contract situation and potential trades is made up “out of nothing.”

Even Detroit isn’t expected to move Tarik Skubal unless a team comes in with an offer they can’t refuse. And those kinds of proposals probably won’t land on Scott Harris’ desk.

That means it’s highly likely that Skubal stays with the Tigers through the next campaign at least. In fact, one of the executives had the same stance. “I doubt they can afford to extend him, but they also know they can’t win the division without him. I think they roll with him in ’26 unless they get blown away with a trade concept.”

Letting things play out helps the Tigers with flexibility. Just in case, if they struggle and fall out of contention by the trade deadline, they’ll have a choice to move him then.

As it stands currently, holding onto Skubal for the whole season remains the most realistic path. This way, the Tigers have a real chance to stay competitive in the upcoming campaign.

Now it’s up to Scott Harris to put the roster in the strongest possible position to start winning at a higher level.

Tigers expected to add All-Star to strengthen rotation alongside Tarik Skubal

The Tigers have a few priorities this offseason. One thing they need to avoid is bringing in older players with injury histories.

With several starting pitchers available this offseason, pairing Tarik Skubal with another top-tier arm would be a smart move.

How about someone like Zac Gallen?

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ free agent is predicted to join Detroit this winter.

Across the past four seasons, Zac Gallen has made 126 starts and logged the third-most innings in baseball. Clearly, durability is one of his strongest assets.

The question is whether all that workload has started to take a toll. In 2025, he recorded career highs in ERA (4.58) and FIP (4.50), while his strikeout rate dropped to 21.5%. That marks a notable decline, especially after back-to-back top-10 Cy Young finishes in 2022 and 2023.

Considering his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if Gallen opts for a short-term deal to rebuild his value.

Gallen may not be flawless. Some of his numbers do raise questions. However, at the same time, he’s been remarkably durable in recent years. Over three of the last four years, he’s been one of the league’s most consistent pitchers. Impressively, he logged in at least 184 innings each year.