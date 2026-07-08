MLB Fans in Disbelief as Royals’ Bizarre On-Field Blunder Hands Little League Home Run to Mets

The average number of errors per game in MLB is around 0.51 to 0.53. That means baseball rarely produces a sequence in which a routine grounder spirals into a series of defensive mistakes. But Tuesday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets featured exactly that, leaving players, broadcasters, and fans stunned.

“Royals defense just imploded and awarded Carson Benge a little league home run,” Talkin’ Baseball captioned the short clip from the play.

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Royals starter Seth Lugo pitched a 92-mph cutter to Carson Benge with runners on first and second base. The 23-year-old hit a short ground ball to the left, and the pitcher went for it. But what should have been a routine play turned into a series of blunders, allowing Benge to score a Little League home run in the opening inning.

After Lugo grabbed it, his errant throw over first base allowed A.J. Ewing to score from second base, as Benge kept advancing. Infielder Jac Caglianone then tried to throw it to third base. While he intended to stop Bo Bichette from reaching home, his throw was well off target, and Bichette scored another run.

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But it didn’t end there. Kansas City Royals Nick Loftin managed to find the ball and throw it home. Unfortunately, he was hardly more accurate than his teammates, and Benge ultimately made it home on the same play. The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

However, the Royals aren’t poor in the defensive department.

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They are ninth in the league with 0.44 errors per game. That’s well below the league average. This season, though, they aren’t exceptionally good. But the bottom scrapers from the AL Central had an incredible 15-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies just a day ago.

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But their on-field blunders left everyone speechless. Well, except the fans, who didn’t pass up the opportunity to roast them on social media.

Fans could hardly believe what they had witnessed

The baseball community, including the Kansas City Royals’ loyal fans, was stunned by the performance. Such mental errors and slip-ups are expected in Little League, but from MLB pros? That was hard to digest.

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“Can’t anybody here play this game?” a fan questioned in disbelief, as another one brought up their unbelievable triumph from the previous night.

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They wrote, “You’re telling me this is the team that just beat the living daylights out of the Phillies with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound?”

One fan took a dig, writing, “Looks like the outfield took a coffee break; Benge just turned it into a drive-through.”

With that, they also pointed out the obvious, highlighting how weird the entire play was.

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“Threw it directly in between 3rd and home when no one was even advancing 🤣,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, another fan came up with a blunt but somewhat accurate comparison.

He commented, “LMFAO finally a team worse than the Mets hahahahah.”

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Overall, the Mets are in a much better position than the Royals for now, but whatever the final score, the game will be remembered for Carson Benge’s Little League home run and the unforgettable series of blunders that defined the first inning.