Colin Cowherd defended the Dodgers’ $450M spending spree while calling the Mets a low-self-esteem franchise for the same move. The Mets’ $450 million splash for Skubal was expected to create a shockwave in the baseball community, and it did.

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“It’s the Mets chasing money, chasing attention. It’s a low self-esteem franchise that overpays,” Cowherd’s characterization of the Mets drew immediate backlash for its harshness. Fans are understandably not buying his narrative as Cowherd gets called out on X.

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“Colin Cowherd. You are an embarrassment to sports media. So what, because he didn’t go back to the dODgeRs the Mets don’t have a right to sign somebody they think is a top 3 pitcher in the game? You’re a clown, and your show s—-. And taking low blows at random teams is awful too,” an X account named Hot Garbage called out Cowherd.

New York City got two franchises: the Yankees and the Mets. The Yankees surely live on their legacy, but the Mets are not far behind.

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With their owner, Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, the Mets currently have the most expensive player in MLB ever: Juan Soto with a $765 million contract. So, splashing $450 million for Skubal is nothing new to them. Yet Cowherd compared the Mets’ dynamic with the New York Yankees to how the Los Angeles Clippers used to operate alongside the Lakers.

He argued that “number two” brands in major cities often make flashy, expensive moves. It’s just to “steal a back page” and get clicks.

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Yet the Dodgers have built their recent success on identical spending:

Kyle Tucker ($240M), Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325M). Early this year, they picked Kyle Tucker for a $240 million deal for 4 years. Before Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the most expensive pitcher in MLB. The Dodgers picked him up for $325 million for 12 years.

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Skubal’s deal surpasses Yamamoto’s by $125 million. At $50 million per year, it sets a new record for pitcher average annual value.

The contradiction is stark: Cowherd criticized the Mets for spending that the Dodgers have been praised for.

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The Mets fans are left unimpressed with Cowherd

“Colin Cowherd is desperately trying to remain relevant while reminding us how little he knows about sports,” one fan commented.

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“So instead they should just do nothing to try and win? What idiot takes seriously,” another added.

New York City’s legacy team, the Yankees, gets called out for not investing enough to pick big names and losing out to others in sweepstakes. So, there’s nothing wrong with what the Mets are doing.

“But when it’s the Dodgers signing Tucker for $60 million, it’s ok? STFU,” one user referred to the Dodgers’ $240 million deal with Tucker.

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“But if the Dodgers or Yankees get him, they are awesome. It’s wild how people are threatened by the Mets spending money… they haven’t won anything, but people will hate on them when they try to get better,” another reacted.

“It’s the Mets signing one of the premier pitchers in all of baseball to anchor their staff. It has nothing to do with attention they are trying to win,” one more user noted.

The Mets have surely created ripples in the baseball community, and the fans seem all in on how they are splashing millions.