MLB Free Agency: Padres, Tigers, & Rays Make Moves and Star Player Takes Major Decision

With the conclusion of the World Series, Major League Baseball has officially entered the offseason. As free agents negotiate with their former teams, the franchises have until November 2 to exercise club options and issue qualifying offers. After that, the players are eligible to sign with any team as a free agent. With the current CBA nearing expiration, the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, and the Tampa Bay Rays have started roster-building for the 2027 season. While some decisions have opened the door for players to explore free agency, others have provided clarity about which stars will remain with their respective teams.

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Padres Decline Nick Pivetta’s $14 Million Club Option

The San Diego Padres’ decision regarding Nick Pivetta’s future with the franchise is one of the most noticeable storylines of the offseason so far. The 33-year-old joined the Padres ahead of the 2025 season after splitting the first eight seasons of his career between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox. The Padres signed him to a four-year, $55 million deal.

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In his first season at San Diego, Pivetta emerged as a dependable arm, posting a stellar 2.87 ERA across 31 starts and 181.2 innings. He struck out 190 batters in 2025. His performances earned him a sixth-place finish in National League Cy Young Award voting. Pivetta finished the 2025 season and entered 2026 as one of the key members of the Padres’ rotation.

Unfortunately, a flexor tendon injury in his throwing elbow derailed his 2026 season. Pivetta missed five months of action and was limited to just 8 regular-season starts this year. After exiting from his fourth start against the Colorado Rockies on April 12, Pivetta returned to the mound on September 7. He finished the regular season with a 2.86 ERA across 34.2 innings, but his extended absence threw his future with the organization into uncertainty.

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Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote on X, “The Padres declined the $14 million option on Nick Pivetta’s contract. He will be a free agent. Padres could sign him to a new deal.”

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Pivetta’s contract originally included a $14 million player option for 2027 and an $18 million player option for 2028. But Pivetta’s extensive IL stint triggered a clause in his contract that converted his 2027 player option into a club option.

With the decision-making power in their hands, the Padres declined the club option. Pivetta entered free agency. By declining the club option, the Padres avoided a potential two-year, $32 million commitment.

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Pivetta recorded two postseason starts with the Padres, allowing three runs on eight hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. His run with the Padres this postseason ended when the Milwaukee Brewers defeated them in the NL Division Series.

While the Pivetta lost his player option, southpaw reliever Wandy Peralta exercised his $4.45 million player option. The 35-year-old will remain with the organization in 2027.

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Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers’ former second baseman opted to become a free agent this season.

Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Elects Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers roster could look considerably different next season. Following a disappointing 76-86 regular-season finish, six Tigers players hit free agency ahead of the 2027 season. Gleyber Torres is one of them.

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The second baseman officially elected free agency on October 29, ending his current contract with the Tigers. Torres was under a 1-year, $22,05,000 qualifying offer contract with the franchise.

After spending seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Torres joined the Tigers on a 1-year, $15 million deal. The infielder’s arrival was supposed to give the Tigers an edge on the offensive front as well.

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Torres played 96 games and slashed .260/.364/.363 with 8 homers and 38 RBIs in the regular season.

With Torres gone, the Tigers kicked off their offseason activities by acquiring middle infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Furthermore, Detroit has promising infield prospects like Kevin McGonigle, Max Anderson, and Hao-Yu Lee. Lee could potentially compete for a major league roster spot.

Unlike the Padres and the Tigers, the Rays have already secured the return of one of their key rotation arms.

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Rays Exercise Drew Rasmussen’s $20 Million Club Option

The Rays exercised Drew Rasmussen’s $20 million club option for 2027, keeping their ace in the organization following an impressive season.

The 31-year-old was instrumental in the Rays’ run to the American League pennant this season. He finished the regular season with a 16-5 record, a 2.67 ERA, and 174 strikeouts in 172 innings across 30 starts. His 0.91 WHIP also led the American League.

Rasmussen’s postseason performances further strengthened his value. He allowed just three earned runs across his first three postseason starts, covering 21 innings, helping the Rays reach their first World Series since 2020.

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He also started Game 5 of the World Series against Milwaukee on short rest. Although the Rays ultimately lost the Fall Classic in five games, Rasmussen delivered four innings while allowing just one run.

Rasmussen previously underwent two Tommy John surgeries before beginning his professional career. He also underwent an internal brace procedure that restricted his workload during 2023 and 2024. He rebounded in 2026 and recorded 30 starts.

Manager Kevin Cash made his appreciation clear following Rasmussen’s final World Series appearance, describing the right-hander as a stud. The Rays’ decision to exercise Rasmussen’s club option ensures that the franchise will not have to immediately search for a replacement for its ace.

Rasmussen originally signed a 2-year, $8.5 million deal in January 2025. He initially had an $8 million club option for 2027. However, it scaled up to $20 million because Rasmussen stayed healthy and recorded more than 28 starts in 2026.

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For a franchise traditionally associated with operating on a relatively modest payroll, the Rays’ commitment of $20 million represents the pitcher’s value to the organization.

With free agency now underway, these decisions could be only the beginning of a busy offseason.