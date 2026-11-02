MLB Gold Gloves Awards Winner Complete List: Find Out Which AL Players Won the Awards

A jaw-dropping defensive play can change the entire course of a game, despite home runs stealing the spotlight. From outfielders robbing extra-base hits to infielders making seemingly impossible stops, the 2026 MLB season delivered plenty of moments that reminded fans why defense deserves its own stage. On Sunday, MLB revealed its best defenders of the year, with the American League and National League producing a mix of familiar champions and new names earning recognition on both sides of the league divide.

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With the competition fierce and the margins razor-thin, here’s a closer look at the winners from the AL and the defensive brilliance that helped them stand out.

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Talkin’ Baseball shared the complete list of AL Gold Glove winners via X.

The Yankees got Cody Bellinger on the list. In 2026, he recorded +21 Defensive Runs Saved, leading all MLB left fielders. He also tied for the third-highest total in the majors regardless of position. With +8 Fielding Run Value, he ranked top among all AL left fielders.

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With a +6 Outs Above Average, Bellinger showcased his 91st-percentile range covering the spacious grass at Yankee Stadium. Bellinger drastically improved his throwing velocity, averaging 93.3 mph (94th percentile of all Major Leaguers). He racked up 8 outfield assists over the course of the season.

In a game against the Boston Red Sox in August, Bellinger caught a fly ball and fired a 99.7 mph one-hop strike to the plate to cut down the speedy Ceddanne Rafaela. The play was widely heralded by manager Aaron Boone as “one of the defensive plays of the year.”

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Bellinger’s 2026 Gold Glove win means he has won the award in both the AL and NL.

Compared to the Yankees, the Red Sox got three of their players on the list. Ceddanne Rafaela is one of them. With +21 DRS, he led all MLB center fielders and tied for the third-highest total in the majors regardless of position.

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According to Statcast, he led all of MLB with 10 five-star catches, defensive plays that carry an incredibly slim 0–25% historical probability of being completed. Rafaela has now won the Gold Glove for two straight years.

The second name from the Red Sox is Wilyer Abreu. His 2026 campaign marked his third consecutive Gold Glove victory in right field (2024–2026). Thus, cementing him as one of the premier outfield defenders in franchise history.

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With +28 DRS: Led all Major League right fielders and ranked first in MLB among all players at any position. Moreover, he finished with five more DRS than any other defender in baseball. By securing his third straight award, the 27-year-old Abreu climbed to sixth on the Red Sox all-time Gold Glove list, trailing only franchise legends like Dwight Evans, Carl Yastrzemski, Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts, and Fred Lynn.

The third name from the Boston camp is Caleb Durbin. With +13 DRS, he led all AL third basemen and ranked second among all MLB players at the position. He also tied for the 13th-highest DRS total in MLB across all positions.

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Taylor Walls won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award at shortstop after delivering a masterclass in run prevention, making history as the first infielder in Tampa Bay Rays franchise history to take home the honor. With +21 DRS, he led all Major League shortstops and tied for the third-highest total among all defensive players in MLB, regardless of position.

The Seattle Mariners’ Cole Young won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award at second base after executing a defensive masterclass in just his first full season in the Majors. He logged 1,350.1 defensive innings over 157 games, leading the league with 223 putouts.

Tanner Bibee won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award. With 9 Net Bases Prevented, he tied for the second-highest mark in all of MLB in this Statcast metric, showcasing an elite ability to control base runners, shut down the running game, and limit extra-base opportunities.

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Bibee coupled his stellar analytical breakdown with incredibly clean traditional fielding execution. Over 33 regular-season starts, he logged 188.0 total innings while recording 11 putouts in 32 defensive chances. He committed just three errors all year and successfully helped turn a double play.

The Houston Astros’ only entrant on the list is Christian Walker. He won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award at first base due to an incredibly steady, virtually flawless defensive campaign in his first full season with the Astros. Along with a league-leading .997 Fielding Percentage, Walker captured the top spot among AL first basemen by committing only three errors over the entire 2026 regular season.

He started the year with a spectacular defensive run, playing the first 121 games of the season completely error-free. His streak wasn’t snapped until the 9th inning of an August 21 game against the Athletics. This stood as the longest errorless streak in MLB for the 2026 season.

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Dillon Dingler won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award at catcher after putting together an analytical and statistical masterclass behind the plate for the Detroit Tigers. This victory marks the second consecutive Gold Glove for the 27-year-old backstop, making him the first Tigers catcher to go back-to-back since Hall of Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez in 2006 and 2007.

With +15 DRS, he led all Major League catchers in total runs saved behind the plate. With +17 FRV, Statcast rated him as the #1 overall catcher in MLB for run-prevention value, finishing four runs ahead of his closest competitor.

Ezequiel Duran won the 2026 AL Gold Glove Award at the utility position after putting together an absolute masterclass in defensive versatility for the Texas Rangers. He is the first player in Rangers franchise history to win the utility Gold Glove since the category was introduced by Rawlings in 2022.