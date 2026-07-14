MLB Home Run Derby 2026: Barry Bonds Left Stunned as Jordan Walker Makes $200K More Than His Annual Salary in One Night

The HR Derby of 2026 seemed destined to belong to hometown hero Kyle Schwarber. However, everything changed in the final round, as 24-year-old Jordan Walker launched six consecutive home runs on his final six swings to overtake Schwarber and win the derby 12-11, silencing the crowd at Citizens Bank Park. The dramatic finish stunned everyone in attendance, including former pro Barry Bonds, and earned Walker a bonus that exceeded his entire annual salary with his team.

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Jordan Walker’s unforgettable night, with 31 home runs, came with a massive financial reward. For winning the HR Derby, he took home the $1 million prize, the largest cut of the event’s $2.5 million prize pool.

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The 24-year-old is earning $799,400 during the MLB season for 2026, meaning his one night in Philadelphia brought him more than $200,000 extra, or roughly 125% of his full-season salary.

The victory also secured the right fielder a place in Cardinals history. He became the first player from the franchise to ever win the HR Derby, a notable feat given a lineage of Cardinals sluggers that includes Mark McGwire and Albert Pujols.

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His remarkable performance even caught the attention of MLB’s all-time home run leader, Barry Bonds. “I thought this was the greatest home run derby I’ve ever seen,” the 61-year-old added on the Netflix post-Home Run Derby show.

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Walker announced himself on the national stage with an incredible comeback on Monday night. He defeated hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber in the final round at Citizens Bank Park. The performance capped a breakout first half for Walker, a first-time All-Star who entered the derby with a career-high 22 home runs this season, more than double his combined total of 11 over the previous two years.

The St. Louis Cardinals player looked finished when he trailed Schwarber’s 11 homers with only a handful of swings left in the final round. Under the new Derby rules, a power hitter can keep swinging after the final swing as long as each hit clears the fence. Walker did exactly that, ripping off six home runs in a row, three of them in the bonus period, to complete the comeback and steal the title away from Schwarber. “I was like, ‘Ooh, that one’s not good for us,'” Schwarber admitted afterward, describing the moment Walker’s rally turned decisive.

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Walker had already come through a tight semifinal earlier in the night, edging Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero 6-5 to punch his ticket to the final.

The result was a stunning upset because Schwarber has been one of baseball’s best power hitters in recent seasons. The 33-year-old also had the full support of the Philadelphia crowd throughout the night.

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Even with the crowd firmly behind Schwarber, Schwarber never lost his composure. He delivered when the pressure was at its highest.

Walker wasn’t rattled by the hostility either. “I was once told you don’t boo nobodies,” he said after the win. “So it feels pretty good.”

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Jordan Walker shares thoughts on Kyle Schwarber’s chances of winning the derby

A crowd of 43,863 boisterous Phillies fans packed Citizens Bank Park for the HR Derby. The atmosphere became electric as Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper stepped up to finish the opening round.

By that point, the Cardinals’ power hitter had already secured his place in the semis. He tied for the Derby lead with 13 home runs in the opening round. Harper failed to advance, but Schwarber moved on. That result cemented Schwarber as the fans’ undisputed favorite heading into the later rounds.

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The 33-year-old carried that momentum into the second round. He blasted a total of 9 home runs to defeat Willson Contreras and move one step closer to the title. Walker watched it all from his spot near the home dugout. He stood there with his bat in his hand, and a bright red Cardinals cap turned backward.

“My thought was, ‘Philly is brutal,'” Walker said after the derby. “I mean, honestly. But I think it’s pretty special because they love their players and that’s what you want from your home … I can’t hate them, because that’s their guy.”

Despite the hostile environment, Walker stayed focused and kept enjoying the moment. “I can’t even describe how it means to win it. It was a lot of swings, a lot of pressure, but I think I just had fun no matter what. Like, every round, I was having a good time,” he added later.

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Walker’s parents, grandmother, sister, and girlfriend were all in attendance. And in front of them, he delivered the biggest performance of his career on one of baseball’s most electric stages.

The win also carried some historical weight: it was the first Home Run Derby and All-Star Game held at Citizens Bank Park since the ballpark opened in 2004, and the first Derby held in Philadelphia at all since Bonds himself won one there in 1996. The event streamed exclusively on Netflix this year, marking the platform’s first time carrying the Derby after picking up rights previously held by ESPN.