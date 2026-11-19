An 84-win season has given the White Sox something they desperately needed: momentum. But their return to contention has also exposed what still needs fixing. Their rotation needs another dependable arm, and Freddy Peralta’s arrival on the free-agent market presents Chicago with an opportunity to address that weakness before 2027.

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“To be the top priority for them has to be Freddie Peralta… If they can get Freddie Peralta, you can get that level of production where you know he’s Mr. Consistent,” said Robert Murray on Foul Territory.

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MLB insider Bob Nightengale expects the White Sox to pursue either Peralta or Michael King. But Murray believes Peralta should be their top priority, highlighting his consistency and leadership. Peralta became a free agent after his contract expired following the 2026 season, with ESPN projecting a four-year, $96 million deal. The White Sox have room to pursue him, as general manager Chris Getz has indicated payroll flexibility.

Peralta’s 2026 season was a tale of 2 halves, beginning with considerable struggles. The Mets acquired Peralta from Milwaukee in January, but he went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA across 22 starts. His struggles peaked in July, when he posted a 6.85 ERA. On August 2, the Mets traded him to Tampa Bay, giving his season an unexpected second chance.

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Peralta’s Rays debut was rough, allowing 7 earned runs across 3.2 innings against Colorado. However, he rebounded to finish 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA across his final 10 starts. His improved form carried into October, when Tampa Bay needed him most.

Peralta became one of Tampa Bay’s biggest postseason contributors during its run towards the World Series. He recorded a 0.75 ERA with 9 strikeouts across 12 innings against Cleveland. His performance earned him ALCS MVP honors after helping Tampa Bay defeat the Guardians. He also recorded 6 scoreless innings in Game 2 before delivering another strong start in Game 6. Although Milwaukee eventually defeated Tampa Bay, Peralta had already shown what he could bring.

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Peralta struggled against his former team, allowing 5 runs across 4.2 innings in World Series Game 3. He finished 2026 with a 10-11 record, 4.42 ERA, and 156 strikeouts. However, his 3.25 ERA across 10 starts with Tampa Bay highlighted his late-season improvement.

Chicago also experienced a remarkable turnaround after 3 consecutive seasons with 100-plus losses. The White Sox finished 2026 with an 84-78 record, earning their place in October. They swept Houston in the Wild Card Series before facing Cleveland in the ALDS. Chicago eventually lost the series 3-2, despite winning the opening 2 games. That defeat exposed problems the organization must address before attempting another postseason run.

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The starting rotation particularly needs attention after producing only 34 quality starts throughout 2026. That represented just 21% of Chicago’s starts, leaving the bullpen covering innings regularly. White Sox starters averaged only 4.2 innings per start, ranking among the league’s lowest marks. Sean Burke provided stability, finishing 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA across 172.1 innings. However, the rotation needs another established starter who can deliver consistently across a full season.

Peralta could provide exactly that, while giving Chicago another experienced arm for important games. His 156 strikeouts across 169 innings demonstrate his ability to miss bats regularly. Robert Murray believes his value extends beyond pitching, particularly because teammates consistently appreciate his presence.

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He explained, “Freddie P is one of the most beloved players that I’ve ever been around.” Murray also highlighted Peralta’s relationships with Lindor and Soto during their time together in New York.

Murray believes Peralta should be Chicago’s priority, saying, “Freddie Peralta has to be; he should be their top priority.”

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Nightengale also expects the White Sox to spend, pointing towards rising attendance and renewed interest. He believes Chicago should strike while its recent momentum continues to build. With Peralta available, the White Sox have a chance to address their biggest rotation need. Landing him would not guarantee another postseason appearance, but it would strengthen their chances.

The White Sox have another option if they miss on Freddy Peralta

The White Sox are emerging as a strong fit for Freddy Peralta this offseason. MLB.com identified Chicago as a potential destination, citing its need for experienced rotation leadership. That interest makes sense after Chicago leaned heavily on relievers throughout its postseason run. But if Peralta chooses elsewhere, the White Sox still have another compelling option available.

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Michael King entered the market after opting out of his Padres deal on October 30. His three-year, $75 million agreement included opt-outs after each of its first two seasons. King declined his $28 million 2027 player option, walking away from $53 million. King receives a $5 million buyout; he called San Diego “incredible” after their elimination.

The right-hander gave San Diego 32 starts, a 3.21 ERA, and 185 innings pitched. He struck out 159 batters, posted a 1.18 WHIP, and recorded 4.3 Baseball-Reference WAR. Those 185 innings marked a career high, showing he handled a full starter’s workload. His work strengthened that case, allowing 1 run across 12 innings in two starts.

King struck out 14 in starts before closing Game 3 against Milwaukee in relief. He completed two scoreless innings and secured the Padres’ NLDS victory during that appearance. That flexibility could matter for Chicago, whose bullpen repeatedly covered short starting outings. King could provide length and steady starts atop Chicago’s rotation every fifth day.

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King’s experience could give Chicago’s developing rotation a dependable example of handling major-league workloads. He moved from the Yankees’ bullpen into San Diego’s rotation and became a starter. His career 3.23 ERA, including 3.15 across 78 Padres appearances, supports his consistency overall. King will command a contract, but his durability makes him worth pursuing this offseason.