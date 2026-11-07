MLB Insider Raves About St. Louis Cardinals Promoting Rob Cerfolio to GM at 34

The St. Louis Cardinals went 77-85 in 2026 and missed October for a fourth straight year, yet the club finished only one game behind its 2025 mark after four blockbuster trades. Outfielder Jordan Walker and second baseman JJ Wetherholt led a youth movement, and its architect just got promoted.

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That new general manager is Rob Cerfolio, and the reaction was swift. On MLB Network’s Hot Stove, insider Jon Morosi offered a ringing endorsement.

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“Rob Cerfolio is one of the most highly regarded up-and-coming executives in the sport,” Morosi noted. “So the Cardinals wanted to find a way to keep him in St. Louis. A promotion now to the number two spot … was the right way to do it.”

The praise has a clear foundation.

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After arriving from the Cleveland Guardians in October 2024 as assistant general manager for player development and performance, Cerfolio rebuilt the department and helped Walker, Wetherholt and outfielder Joshua Baez progress. Their farm system became one of the top in the league, including top-100 prospects in catchers Rainiel Rodriguez and Leo Bernal.

Chaim Bloom, the president of baseball operations, echoed that view in Friday’s team announcement.

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“He is relentless in his desire to move us forward, and is invested in relationships with both new hires and longtime staff alike.”

Bloom’s confidence also reflects the staff Cerfolio runs. He oversees farm director Larry Day, pitching director Matt Pierpont, hitting director Dalton Hurd, and performance director Carl Kochan, a group tied to gains across the farm system.

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That pitching fluency traces back to Yale University, where Cerfolio pitched for three seasons before the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 34th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. But he did not sign.

Cerfolio spent a decade in Cleveland, rising from a 2015 intern to director of player development. That grounding in one of the game’s best talent-development shops now shapes how the Cardinals build.

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The 34-year-old even turned down medicine.

The son and grandson of surgeons earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health with a pre-med focus from Yale in 2014. But the man chose baseball.

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The Cardinals’ new GM applies his analytical mindset to pitching and performance data. And his rise follows a front office shake-up.

Randy Flores, a former assistant general manager, left Monday to become general manager of the Houston Astros after 11 years in St. Louis, including eight overseeing amateur and pro acquisitions.

Even with Flores gone, scouting remains steady.

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Joe Douglas oversees pro scouting, Zach Mortimer leads amateur scouting, and Jacob Buffa runs international scouting, giving Cerfolio a deep group of evaluators to lean on.

While things are positive within the clubhouse now, the Cardinals nearly lost Rob Cerfolio before any of this became official.

The Athletics’ interest nearly cost the Cardinals their young architect

Cerfolio was a finalist for the Athletics’ top baseball operations job this offseason, and rival front offices clearly noticed how fast he reshaped a farm system that once drew internal criticism.

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In his report for The Athletic, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote:

“St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio interviewed with the A’s, though he is currently viewed more as a candidate for an internal promotion to be Chaim Bloom’s general manager.”

The Athletics ultimately hired Boston Red Sox executive Taylor Smith as president of baseball operations, while St. Louis moved quickly on Friday, naming Cerfolio general manager and scheduling a 2 p.m. CT press conference.

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The promotion also shields the front office from further poaching.

Now, the work shifts back to the diamond.

Bloom leads baseball operations, and Rob Cerfolio inherits a young core and a farm system featuring prospects like Rainiel Rodriguez, Liam Doyle, and Alexander Frias, all positioned to push the St. Louis Cardinals toward their next contention window.