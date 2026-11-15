MLB Insider Reveals Ketel Marte in High Demand by Orioles Amid Discussions With Diamondbacks

“I just think I need to be open to making adjustments to what the roster looks like,” said the Arizona Diamondbacks’ GM Mike Hazen at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas. Following his remarks, discussions about Ketel Marte’s future in Arizona have picked up. The D’backs listened to trade offers for Marte in the offseason last year. Now, with another offseason in full swing, clubs are again showing interest in acquiring the star second baseman, and the Baltimore Orioles are at the top of the list.

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MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez reported on X, “According to my sources, one of the teams most interested in acquiring second baseman Ketel Marte is the Baltimore Orioles. The team is in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks.”

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Marte has been one of the Diamondbacks’ most dependable offensive players over the past several seasons. His ability to deliver power from the middle infield has made him a valuable asset. The switch-hitter has spent ten of his 12-year big-league career with the Diamondbacks.

However, if Arizona reshapes its roster, the club might consider trading Marte.

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Across 1,371 MLB games, Marte has compiled a .277 batting average, 193 home runs, 663 RBIs, and an .815 OPS. He has earned three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards, establishing himself as one of the premier offensive second basemen. His power bat makes him appealing to other franchises, including Baltimore.

Speaking of Baltimore’s interest, the Orioles have reportedly held discussions with the Diamondbacks regarding the three-time All-Star. Although no agreement has been reached yet, the development has added another layer to the growing trade speculation surrounding the veteran infielder.

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Currently, the Orioles have a logjammed infield. They do not automatically have an open spot for Marte. However, they are willing to rebuild their roster around a star player, especially after they suffered offensively at second base.

Last offseason, the Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a 5-year, $155 million deal despite not having any immediate requirements at first base. However, acquiring Alonso has worked out nicely for them, and the team would hope the same for Marte.

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Despite Marte’s 2026 campaign not being quite as productive as some of his previous seasons, his appeal remains strong. This year, he finished with a .249/.316/.432 slash line, 22 home runs and 76 RBIs across 141 games. Marte was also placed on the restricted list in August after he did not show up for a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The entire incident caught the D’backs by surprise because Marte did not inform the team about his absence, and the D’backs were caught off guard on the field. After Marte apologised to manager Torey Lovullo and his teammates, the rest of the season went smoothly for him.

Despite those lapses, his ability to contribute power and experience from the middle infield continues to make him an attractive trade target. However, Marte’s contract situation adds a layer of complexity to any potential trade.

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Diamondbacks Could Face Difficult Decision on Marte

Ketel Marte agreed to a six-year, $116.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks in April 2025. That means he still has four guaranteed seasons remaining on the deal. Apart from that, he also possesses an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

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However, that is not all. Most importantly, the 33-year-old has accumulated 10 years of MLB service time and spent five consecutive seasons with the same club. It gave him 10-and-5 rights, per MLB rules. As a result, it allows Marte to veto any proposed trade.

That means Arizona would need to find a deal that satisfies both the organization and Marte himself.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has indicated that the team is open to making adjustments to its roster. Speaking during the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas, Hazen acknowledged the need to consider different possibilities as Arizona evaluates its direction.

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The renewed interest in Marte could therefore represent a significant moment for the Diamondbacks as they determine whether the veteran remains central to their plans.

For now, Baltimore is among the clubs exploring the possibility of acquiring him. However, with no deal imminent and Marte possessing the ability to control his destination, the situation remains fluid.

The Diamondbacks’ next move could ultimately determine whether Marte continues his career in Arizona or begins a new chapter elsewhere.