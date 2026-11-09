MLB Insider Shares Officials’ Concern Over Side Effects of Lockout on the Offseason

Teams are racing to complete trades before a potential December 1 lockout freezes the offseason. When the current collective bargaining agreement expires, the offseason negotiations come to a halt until a new CBA is in effect. So, trade discussions are progressing faster than typical for November, weeks ahead of schedule, signaling teams’ fear of a lockout freeze. According to an MLB insider, the urgency is the direct result of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming CBA. Front offices are speeding up their activities to avoid missing out on significant trades or free agent signings if a lockout disrupts the offseason.

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According to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, team officials have told him that trade discussions across the league are progressing faster than they typically would at this stage of November.

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Morosi wrote in an X post, “MLB team officials have told me in recent days that their trade conversations are more advanced than is typical by this point in November. The GM Meetings are often a venue for preliminary talks, but it would not surprise me if there is a deal or two this week.”

This year, the GM Meetings are scheduled for November 10-12 in Las Vegas. This gathering could become one of the most significant ones of the offseason.

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Under normal circumstances, executives use the GM meetings to exchange preliminary trade ideas and evaluate potential free-agent targets. This time, however, the meetings could initiate several significant transactions.

If a lockout brings all major-league transactions to a halt, that leaves teams with a limited window to complete trades and negotiate free-agent contracts before offseason business is effectively frozen.

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Morosi’s observation about a couple of trades materializing from the meetings reflects the urgency surrounding this year’s offseason. Teams will likely be more willing to move quickly rather than risk losing valuable opportunities if the labor dispute escalates.

The consequences of the potential lockout extend beyond simply delaying player transactions. One of the biggest concerns for front offices is the uncertainty surrounding the economic structure under the next CBA.

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MLB owners are pushing for a salary cap, while the players’ union has historically opposed the proposal. The disagreement would make future negotiations particularly difficult, leaving teams uncertain about the financial rules they will operate under when baseball eventually resumes.

This uncertainty could also influence how teams value players in trade discussions. Clubs might be reluctant to surrender prospects or established major-league talent for players with limited contractual control or rentals.

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“Nothing motivates clubs more than a deadline, so I’d be shocked if there wasn’t a flurry of deals prior to the deadline,” an agent told CBS.

The 2021-22 lockout provides a precedent for how an expiring CBA can influence offseason transactions. Before that 99-day work stoppage began, teams completed approximately $1.7 billion in free-agent agreements during the final weeks of November.

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Ahead of the lockout, Kevin Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Marcus Stroman secured a three-year, $71 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, meanwhile, agreed to huge deals with the Texas Rangers. A total of $1.7 billion in free-agent contracts were agreed to prior to the lockout.

With the December 1 deadline approaching fast, the next few weeks promise to produce more activity than a typical November. Clubs will likely attempt to secure roster upgrades before the CBA dispute brings baseball to a temporary standstill.

Moreover, the impact of a lockout stretches beyond the immediate consequences, such as the stoppage of all free agency and trade talks. A prolonged lockout can also endanger the jobs of multiple front office staff and Spring Training workers. It could risk the jobs of several executives, including free-agent negotiations, trades, roster construction, and organizational planning taking place simultaneously.

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Meanwhile, a baseball Hall of Famer has urged the league and the players to sort out their differences over the new CBA.

Pedro Martinez on the potential lockout

The MLB owners and the MLB Players Association are yet to see eye to eye when it comes to implementing a salary cap and floor in MLB. With the two parties standing on opposite ends, the 2027 season is at risk. If a work stoppage actually happens, fans would miss out on their favorite entertainment. It could cause a decrease in viewership when baseball eventually resumes. So, Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez has come out and spoke for the fans.

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“Honestly speaking, I’m pissed… I feel for the fans, and I know when it’s good, and it’s good, baseball is good right now,” Real GM quoted Martinez. “So stop the crap around and get something done, and don’t lock out baseball for the fans… Please, for the fans, both sides, figure out a good way to get it done, and do not lock out baseball.”

The owners have recently proposed to delay the implementation of the salary cap to 2028. However, the union does not want a salary cap at all. Hence, the latest round of negotiations did little to resolve the disagreement.