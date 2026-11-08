MLB Insider Suggests Boston Red Sox Could Move on From Two Players This Offseason

Payroll pressure is forcing the Boston Red Sox to consider difficult decisions involving their roster. A projected $262.7 million commitment leaves little room for mistakes, especially with an offense that ranked 26th in home runs. Yet, fixing that lineup could become harder if Boston cannot create financial flexibility first.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“MassLive’s Sean McAdam says it ‘wouldn’t surprise me’ if the Red Sox tried to move on from both Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida,” reported Matthew Crory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boston Red Sox may move Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida this offseason. MassLive’s Sean McAdam reported Boston could trade either player or both. Their roles, performances, and salaries could influence Boston’s decisions.

Duran’s recent decline makes him a trade candidate this winter. After his 2024 All-Star season, his average fell from .285 to .256 in 2025. It dropped further to .207 across 151 games in 2026. He finished with a .266 on-base percentage, .361 slugging, and .627 OPS. Duran struck out 165 times but hit 20 homers and stole 21 bases, showing both weakness and upside. His 2024 All-Star season (21 HR, 48 doubles) offers a buy-low case, but Boston must weigh that upside against his $11.1M arbitration salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoshida hit .274 with 5 homers in 87 games, useful contact hitter with limited power. He struck out just 33 times in 297 plate appearances, which could attract clubs.

Payroll could be the biggest factor behind Boston’s willingness to move either player. McAdam reported that trading Duran could save the Red Sox more than $10 million. MassLive estimates Boston’s 2027 payroll near $262 million before additions and signings. Yoshida’s final contract year carries roughly $18 million, creating another route toward savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston has a history of salary dumps: 2020 (Betts, Price to Dodgers) shed payroll and brought them below the luxury-tax threshold. Boston’s previous payroll moves were even more drastic, with the 2020 Betts trade cutting roughly $42 million from its luxury-tax payroll and the 2012 blockbuster shedding over $250 million in future salaries.

The current payroll makes that history relevant. Boston’s projected $262.7 million 2027 payroll exceeds the previous season’s $244 million luxury-tax threshold by $18.7 million. Its 2026 payroll also ranked among baseball’s highest, behind the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, and Blue Jays. However, the 2027 threshold remains unknown because MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires after 2026. That uncertainty could make Boston cautious about adding salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers tell the story: 163 home runs (26th), .398 slugging (20th), and just 2 runs in two Wild Card games before a Yankees sweep. Boston’s power drought cost them October.

Red Sox GM Craig Breslow needs to add power without growing payroll, a difficult balance given the $262.7M commitment. A designated-hitter-needy team might value Yoshida’s contact skills, especially with one contract year remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, McAdam said, “Trading Yoshida would require Boston to cover a significant portion of his salary.” His roughly $18 million salary makes a clean trade difficult. Boston will have to cover much of Yoshida’s salary, accepting a financial loss while clearing roster space.

A crowded outfield (Anthony, Rafaela, Abreu) leaves little room for Duran, while Yoshida needs DH at-bats, a spot Boston may reserve for a power bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Red Sox players who might be on the trade block

The Red Sox need help; they scored only 689 runs, ranking 23rd across baseball in 2026. The Red Sox hit only 163 home runs, ranking 26th, while batting just .245 overall. Their .717 OPS also left room for improvement, especially when games demanded timely extra-base hits. Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, Brandon Lowe, and Jake Bauers offer four possible answers this winter. Together, they offer the Red Sox different strengths without making their lineup depend on one hitter.

Arozarena could give the Red Sox an impact bat after delivering another All-Star season in Seattle. He played 154 games, batting .281 with a .381 on-base percentage and an .865 OPS. His 34 doubles, 26 home runs, and 79 RBIs created scoring chances throughout Seattle’s lineup. He also stole 26 bases, adding pressure beyond the power the Red Sox need throughout their lineup. His production would give the Red Sox another middle-order threat who reaches base and drives runners home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suzuki offers a steady profile, bringing five productive Chicago seasons into free agency this winter. He hit .270 with a .368 on-base percentage, .841 OPS, 26 homers, and 86 RBIs. His 31 doubles give the Red Sox another way to create runs without waiting for home runs. Across 675 games with Chicago, Suzuki hit .269, collecting 113 home runs and 382 RBIs. His OPS-plus topped 120 in each of the last four seasons, showing steady offensive value.

Lowe could address the Red Sox’s power shortage and give the infield another option at second base. With Pittsburgh, he hit .260, posting an .824 OPS, 35 home runs, and 96 RBIs. His 29 doubles added extra-base damage, while his 4.9 fWAR ranked third among second basemen. One moment showed his impact: on August 19, he hit a walk-off homer against Detroit. That kind of late-game power could change close contests the Red Sox struggled to finish during 2026.

Bauers brings first-base flexibility and a comeback story backed by his strongest major-league season yet. He hit .266 with a .389 on-base percentage, .874 OPS, 26 homers, and 86 RBIs. After batting .235 in 85 games during 2025, he improved his numbers in 2026. He hit .286 with a .983 OPS during Milwaukee’s four-game NLCS sweep against the Dodgers. His Game 3 homer helped Milwaukee advance; the Brewers beat Tampa Bay in a five-game World Series.