MLB News: Mets Suffer $17.75M Loss to Make Francisco Lindor Happy & End Clubhouse Animosity for Good

Over the past few days, the New York Mets have had a lot of rumors come out about the atmosphere in the clubhouse. And after the Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil news came out, a trade was expected sooner or later. And the time is now.

“A’s receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn’t exercised),” reported MLB insider Jeff Passan.

The New York Mets traded Jeff McNeil to the Oakland Athletics in a deal reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The A’s received McNeil and $5.75 million to help cover part of his $15.75 million salary, with the Mets paying a $2 million buyout if his 2027 option is declined. In return, the Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Yordan Rodriguez, a young prospect with potential for future rotation depth.

The trade clears McNeil’s salary from the Mets while giving the Athletics a proven contact hitter for their lineup.

The trade followed ongoing clubhouse tensions, including a verbal confrontation between McNeil and shortstop Francisco Lindor on June 20 against the Phillies. Lindor and McNeil had prior incidents, including a 2021 altercation over a defensive play that drew media attention. The Mets valued Lindor more due to his six remaining contract years and consistent top-10 NL MVP finishes.

With Marcus Semien now joining the team, McNeil’s move to the outfield or departure was expected to stabilize the infield and reduce conflicts.

The deal benefits both teams by addressing immediate needs while providing financial and roster flexibility for the Mets. The Athletics gain a reliable bat in McNeil, partially subsidized, improving their offensive depth immediately. The Mets add Rodriguez, enhancing their pitching pipeline and offering potential long-term rotation support.

Both organizations also resolve internal challenges, allowing players to focus on performance without lingering distractions.

Jeff McNeil’s departure finally closes the chapter on his tense history with Francisco Lindor. Yordan Rodriguez now carries the weight of a rebuilding Mets pitching staff, hope in his arm. The trade proves even high-paid stars cannot escape clubhouse politics, no matter how quietly they grind.