MLB News: 23YO Dodgers Star Faces Crisis In Venezuela After U.S. Strike

What’s happening in Venezuela isn’t just a global crisis anymore. It has suddenly become a Los Angeles Dodgers problem, too, after U.S. military action triggered widespread disruption across the country and forced the Venezuelan Winter League to suspend play. Several Dodgers players are now stranded, facing uncertainty around safety, travel, and how long they can remain in the country, turning what should have been a routine offseason into an urgent and unexpected situation for the organization.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Edgardo Henriquez and prospect Eduardo Quintero are the two Los Angeles Dodgers players currently stuck in Venezuela. According to the Orange County Register, the Dodgers are actively working to bring both players out of the country amid growing uncertainty.

“We’ve been in contact with our guys and are trying to assist in any way we can, obviously,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said. “I don’t really care about the baseball side of it right now. I want to make sure our guys are in a good place, and we’re trying to help out where we can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued saying, “Everybody is in a good place right now, seemingly. It’s a little slower than anybody would like. Our goal is to stay in contact with them and do whatever we can to help them get out as soon as we can.”

But the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have it easy, as multiple complications remain in play. Commercial air travel in and out of Venezuela has been heavily disrupted, making exit routes uncertain. On top of that, getting players into the U.S. more than a month before spring training could pose significant visa issues. It’s an enormous logistics issue for the Dodgers.

Still, they will be hoping both players return safely, especially Edgardo Henriquez, who is expected to have a meaningful role this season. The Dodgers reliever was one of the final additions to the World Series roster and went on to make a real impact in Game 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Sep 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) and relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez (60) celebrate defeating the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20250927_SMB_ab9_44

Despite not recording a single out earlier in the National League playoffs, Edgardo Henriquez delivered when it mattered most. He worked two shutout innings in Game 3 and was the hardest thrower on the mound, unleashing nine pitches over 100 mph. The performance helped the Los Angeles Dodgers grab an unlikely 2–1 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, a series they would ultimately win in Game 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Henriquez was excellent in the Venezuelan Winter League, recording four saves in six appearances for Tiburones de La Guaira while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings. He’ll be eager to carry that momentum into the MLB. But before any of that can happen, the primary focus is on ensuring him and his family return to the United States safely.

These are difficult times, and the Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t the only MLB franchise dealing with challenges like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Brewers are facing the same problems as the Los Angeles Dodgers

The situation clearly extends beyond the Dodgers. Several Milwaukee Brewers players are currently in Venezuela following the U.S. strikes, including star outfielder Jackson Chourio, infielder Andruw Monasterio, and catcher Jeferson Quero.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations, Matt Arnold, addressed the situation on Saturday, revealing the team was initially unable to contact players believed to be in Venezuela at the time. Thankfully, the Brewers have since confirmed that all players are safe and are now working to gather more details and facilitate their exit from the country.

And help is coming from multiple directions. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents Wisconsin’s 5th District, posted on social media on January 4 that he’s prepared to assist the Milwaukee Brewers in bringing their players home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States took action in Venezuela to protect American interests. As the situation is still fluid, I am reaching out to the State Department to assist with this matter and help get clarity for the @Brewers organization and fellow Brewers fans,” he wrote on X.

For now, there are more questions than answers. It’s still unclear when these teams will get their players back. Stay tuned for further updates.