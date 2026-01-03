MLB Offseason: 3 Urgent Moves Brian Cashman & Yankees Must Make to Rescue Slow Trade Season

Yankee fans are now in a snooze fest because every day they go on a loop of “They will make the big move now, finally.” But alas, it’s too small a move, or even worse, no moves at all. While the rest of the division rivals like the Blue Jays are loading up, Brian Cashman and Co. seem to be penny-pinching or too confident that the team of last year would take them to the World Series this year.

But for Ryan Garcia, the Bronx Bombers need to stack up with three key additions or moves this winter.

Bring Cody Bellinger back on a five-year, $140 million deal

Trade with the Brewers for Freddy Peralta

Strike a bullpen deal with the Rays for Garrett Cleavenger

Let’s start with Bellinger, because it feels like the most obvious choice. The Yankees got him from the Cubs last offseason, and they watched him blossom into his MVP-caliber form here. He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers, posted a 125 OPS+, and played elite defense in the outfield. The Yankee Stadium is gold for him, and his left-handed power fits well enough, Judge. So, letting him walk is one thing the Yankees can’t do, and if they do, they need backup for sure, like Bichette.

Pitching is another dark area for the team, and Freddy Peralta could solve many of the issues. The Brewers right-hander is coming off a dominant season with a 2.7 ERA and over 200 strikeouts. Now, the prospect cost for this might sting, but Peralta is the king of arms who can change the playoff series. More so, given that the Yankees are still awaiting Gerrit Cole and his long-term health picture to settle in nicely.

Then, finally, there is the bullpen, and given the Rays are reshuffling their roster, the Yankees can pounce on them soon. Garrett Cleavenger gives New York a power lefty who can miss bats and handle pressure innings. Sure, he is no specialist, but he is great late into the games, and this is something the Yankees’ bullpen needs desperately.

Well, if the Yankees want to make an impact at this late point in the off-season, then these are moves they should make. Meanwhile, now with the Jays signing Okamoto, it seems like the Yankees might just have an opening for their cornerstone!

Is Bo Bichette’s Toronto chapter ending for a fresh Yankee start?

Bichette wanted to be back in Toronto; the city wanted him back, and so did the team. But it feels like suddenly things have changed, and the Jays have pivoted their plan of action. They decided to sign Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto, and it sent a loud message—they are prepared in case Bichette doesn’t end up north.

That’s what makes last week’s report of the New York Yankees checking in on Bichette far more interesting now than before. Bichette, for his part, did everything he could for the Toronto Blue Jays, smacking 18 home runs and posting a .840 OPS despite missing most of September and October. The bat never faltered.

Hence, this makes Yankees poking around all the more sense. The Yankees can absorb a qualifying offer free agent and have the flexibility to make it work. Now early for Bichette, the shortstop role fits well unless Volpe returns from his shoulder journey. Then he can move to second base. Plus, given that he is ready to move, things get more streamlined.

Reports are even suggesting that the Yankees are open to a Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade, and this could open a lane without a weird shuffle. For the Yankees, Bichette ticks a lot of boxes; he is a right-handed contact bat, has playoff experience, and is just 27 years old. For Toronto, Okamoto looks like he is the turning point. The 28-year-old arrives with a middle-of-the-order resume, and he is expected to slot in at third base to reshape the infield around Vladdy.

For sure, things with Bo Bichette and the Jays are murky as of now.