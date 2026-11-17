The last time owners pushed this hard for a salary cap, the World Series was canceled. The 1990 lockout lasted 32 days over that very issue, and the 1994-95 strike lasted 232 days and canceled the World Series. Now, with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expiring Dec. 1, owners are gathering to prepare for a possible lockout.

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In a post on X, MLB reporter Michaela Bennett outlined what is at stake as owners convene, writing, “MLB owners are set to meet Nov. 17–19 as the current CBA approaches its Dec. 1 expiration. The meetings are expected to focus on ownership’s labor strategy, including preparations for a potential lockout. With MLB and the MLBPA still far apart on the salary cap, this is a significant checkpoint in negotiations with just 15 days remaining. What comes out of these meetings could tell us a lot about how prepared ownership is for a potential work stoppage”

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The timeline explains the urgency. An owner-initiated lockout is widely expected on Dec. 2 if no deal lands by the deadline. Ownership wants cost certainty, while the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) sees any cap as a salary suppressor.

That push began in May, when owners proposed a $245.3 million cap and $171.2 million floor for 2027, which would have forced 12 clubs to spend more and eight to cut.

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On Nov. 3, MLB revised the offer, as CBS Sports reported, by delaying the system to 2028, with the cap rising to $258.2 million and the floor to $180.2 million.

The MLBPA still rejected it since players oppose any cap regardless of timing. They want open-market bargaining protected and push for a $1.5 million minimum salary in 2027.

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MLB’s own figures hand the union its best talking point. Revenue is up 247% since 2003 against a 149% payroll rise, and the union also wants a Competitive Integrity Tax on clubs that miss payroll benchmarks.

Owners answer with a 50-50 revenue split and pooled local media money meant to end TV blackouts. The union likewise wants revenue sharing overhauled for small markets, which leaves the cap as the core sticking point.

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On the field, the 2026 postseason undercut the competitive balance pitch. The Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians all made the final four with bottom-half payrolls, and their markets rank 19th, 28th and 30th.

Big payrolls flopped too. The New York Mets, owners of baseball’s top payroll at $346.7 million, finished last in the NL East, while the Toronto Blue Jays missed October with the fifth-highest payroll a year after reaching the World Series.

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The competitive balance data undercut ownership’s argument that a cap is needed to level the field.

Money does solve some problems, though. Eight of the top 10 payrolls reached the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers added Tarik Skubal at the deadline to chase a three-peat before the Brewers swept them.

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Whatever the on-field lessons, a lockout would stall the offseason fast. Clubs cannot sign major league free agents or trade 40-man roster players, and they are barred from communicating with those players, who also lose access to team facilities for workouts and rehab.

That freeze splits free agency into two waves, with deals rushed before Dec. 1 and the rest after the stoppage ends. Minor leaguers off the 40-man roster fall under a separate agreement and keep working.

A lockout could also trigger legal action. The Wall Street Journal, via MLB Trade Rumors, reports the union could file a disclaimer of interest, temporarily dissolving itself so players can sue the league on antitrust grounds.

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An impasse would further raise the temperature. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Shaikin notes owners could impose terms after a valid impasse, yet a federal judge in 1995 ordered the old terms restored after owners tried it.

Baseball would not be the first league to fight over a cap. The National Hockey League (NHL) endured a 103-day lockout in 1994-95 over rising salaries and revenue disparities, and that fight set the stage for something bigger.

The next one went further. The 2004-05 NHL lockout erased the entire season, the first time a North American major league lost a full year to labor, and owners ultimately got the hard cap they demanded.

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Hockey’s lost season shows how costly a long standoff can get, and MLB now has its own clock to watch. The 2021-22 lockout ran 99 days, and observers expect this one could last as long. Players are paid only during the season, but no deal by mid-to-late February puts the March 24-25 Opening Day at risk.

For now, the Nov. 17–19 owners’ meetings will show how ready ownership is for a work stoppage. With about two weeks left, the sides remain divided over whether a cap belongs in baseball at all.