A new detail has emerged in the federal trial involving former Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase. As prosecutors try to prove their alleged involvement in an MLB pitch-fixing and betting scheme, messages from Ortiz’s wife have brought fresh attention to the case. She reportedly warned him that someone could be setting him up before telling him to “delete all conversations” and “delete the evidence.”

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The messages surfaced in a Brooklyn federal court on November 24, 2026, and are believed to be from just hours after Ortiz’s June 2025 game against the Cardinals. They raised fresh questions about his role but, do not prove wrongdoing. Both pitchers have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors, however, believe they risked their careers and future earnings to help bettors win.

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Luis Ortiz’s wife warned him about a possible setup

According to ESPN’s report by David Purdum, the messages were exchanged on June 27, 2025, after Ortiz pitched against the Cardinals.

Ortiz’s wife, Altagracia Reynoso, initially appeared worried about the person her husband had been communicating with. She questioned whether someone could be secretly working against him. She reportedly asked: “what if he’s undercover”, “what if it’s a setup”, “Luis, it’s your future.”

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The conversation also included a message in which Reynoso said she would pray. She also asked Ortiz to swear on their daughter’s life. Ortiz reportedly replied that he did. However, the conversation soon took a more serious turn.

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Just a few minutes later, Reynoso allegedly told her husband to: “delete all conversations”, “if you can, send the deposit in someone else’s name”, and “delete the evidence.”

Ortiz responded, “No, that’s not gonna be sent in my name, no.”

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The messages were originally written in Spanish. Officials translated them into English for the court. However, some parts of the conversation were redacted, which means the public does not have access to the full exchange.

Several questions also remain unanswered. It is unclear who Reynoso thought could be working undercover or which deposit she was talking about. The messages also do not establish whether Ortiz actually deleted any evidence.

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Reynoso has not been charged in the case. Meanwhile, Ortiz’s attorneys declined to comment on the messages when Yahoo Sports approached them on Tuesday.

How did the alleged MLB pitch-fixing scheme work?

To understand these messages, we first need to look at the larger investigation involving Ortiz and his former Cleveland Guardians teammate, Emmanuel Clase. According to the indictment announced by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on November 9, 2025, the alleged scheme began around May 2023.

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Prosecutors claim that Clase, a relief pitcher for the Guardians, started working with sports bettors to influence bets on individual pitches. This type of betting is different from normal baseball betting. Instead of predicting which team will win, bettors place wagers on specific events during a game.

For example, they can bet on whether a pitch will be called a ball or strike, its speed, or the type of pitch a player will throw.

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According to the DOJ, Clase allegedly shared details about his upcoming pitches with bettors, sometimes while games were still going on. This gave those bettors an advantage because they knew what to expect before placing their wagers. Prosecutors also claim that Clase deliberately threw certain pitches into the dirt, far outside the strike zone, to make sure umpires called them balls.

In return, he allegedly received bribes and other payments. He also sometimes gave money to bettors to help them place their bets. The indictment identified at least 18 allegedly manipulated pitches across 17 games between May 19, 2023, and May 28, 2025.

According to the DOJ, bettors involved in the alleged scheme won at least $400,000 through Clase’s involvement.

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How Luis Ortiz allegedly joined the scheme

While prosecutors believe Clase was involved for a longer period, they allege that Ortiz joined the arrangement around June 2025. The DOJ has accused Ortiz of manipulating two pitches in separate Guardians games.

The first incident allegedly took place against the Seattle Mariners on June 15, 2025. Ortiz reportedly agreed to throw a pitch that would be called a ball instead of a strike. Bettors allegedly promised him $5,000, while Clase was promised another $5,000 for arranging the deal.

The second incident happened against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27. This time, Ortiz and Clase were allegedly promised $7,000 each.

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Prosecutors also claim Clase withdrew $50,000 before the game and gave $15,000 to a co-conspirator to bet on Ortiz’s planned pitch.

According to the DOJ, bettors won at least $60,000 through Ortiz’s alleged involvement in these two games.

FanDuel testimony adds more details to the investigation

The alleged betting activity has also become a key part of the trial. According to ESPN, Joshua Mehta, FanDuel’s director of legal and regulatory affairs, testified about accounts that placed bets on individual pitches during the two Guardians games in June 2025.

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One account belonged to Enoc Pena, whom government witnesses described as a close associate of Clase. Mehta told the court that Ortiz’s pitch outside the strike zone against the Mariners helped bettors win around $12,000 through a prop bet. He also revealed that at least five accounts that bet on Ortiz’s pitches were suspended in June 2025.

Prosecutors want to link these bets with the pitches that were allegedly fixed in advance. They believe the players and bettors worked together, rather than the betting activity being a coincidence. However, the defense has challenged these claims.

Former Guardians catcher Bo Naylor challenges the pitch-fixing claims

Former Guardians catcher Bo Naylor was one of the key witnesses in the trial. He appeared for the defense on November 5. Naylor had caught several pitches that prosecutors believe Ortiz and Clase deliberately manipulated.

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According to the Associated Press and ESPN, Naylor testified that he noticed nothing unusual about those pitches. He explained that pitchers and catchers discuss their plans before games. They study hitters and decide which pitches to use. He also said a low and outside slider can work well against certain hitters.

Naylor said he did not know about bets on individual pitches until the investigation became public. He also admitted that even experienced pitchers can miss their targets. This gives the defense an important argument: a pitch outside the strike zone does not automatically prove deliberate manipulation.

However, prosecutors are also presenting alleged messages, betting records, and financial transactions to support their case.

What charges are Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase facing?

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced four federal charges against Ortiz and Clase in November 2025: wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors believe the alleged scheme used inside information and manipulated pitches to cheat betting platforms and harm the integrity of baseball.

US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. criticised the alleged conduct, saying, “Professional athletes, like Luis Leandro Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase de la Cruz hold a position of trust—not only with their teammates and their professional leagues, but with fans who believe in fair play.”

He further accused them of selling that trust to gamblers. FBI official Christopher Raia also said the scheme gave selected bettors an unfair advantage. However, these are the government’s claims, not proof of guilt. Both pitchers have pleaded not guilty.

MLB has faced gambling scandals before

The Ortiz and Clase case is not the first time gambling allegations have threatened baseball’s integrity. One major example is the 1919 Black Sox scandal, when eight Chicago White Sox players were accused of working with gamblers to deliberately lose the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds for money.

A criminal court acquitted them in 1921, but baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis permanently banned all eight players. Another famous case involved MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose.

In 1989, MLB placed Rose on its permanently ineligible list after finding that he had bet on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. However, the current case is different. The Black Sox scandal involved allegations of fixing games, while Rose’s case involved betting on baseball. The Ortiz and Clase investigation focuses on allegedly manipulating individual pitches to influence prop bets.

What happens next in the Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase trial?

The latest development came on November 24, 2026, when prosecutors presented messages from Ortiz’s wife and rested their case. According to ESPN, closing arguments are scheduled for November 30. Both sides will explain why the jury should accept their version of events.

Prosecutors will try to connect the allegedly manipulated pitches, betting accounts, payments, and messages to show a coordinated scheme. The defense will challenge this evidence and argue that it does not prove the players committed any crimes.

If Ortiz and Clase are found guilty, the consequences could go far beyond losing their MLB careers. According to the DOJ, each player faces up to 20 years for wire fraud, 20 years for honest services fraud, five years for sports bribery, and 20 years for money laundering.

However, these are maximum penalties, not automatic sentences. The court will decide their punishment if they are found guilty. MLB has also placed both pitchers on non-disciplinary leave. Neither has played since 2025. The league could still impose lengthy suspensions or permanent bans, regardless of the trial’s outcome.

After closing arguments, the jury will decide whether the government has proved the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The messages from Ortiz’s wife could support the prosecution’s argument, but they cannot prove guilt on their own.

The jury must consider them alongside all the other evidence. The key question is whether prosecutors can prove that both pitchers deliberately manipulated pitches for betting-related payments.