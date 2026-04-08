MLB Players Association Settle Long-Standing Lawsuit With $11 Billion Betting Giant

People might not like it, but sports and betting go hand-in-hand, and nothing can be done about it. But sometimes, they go against each other too, like in the case between an $11 Billion and the MLB players. And it looks like we have reached a solution to their problem, too.

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The case from the MLBPA was that DraftKings had used the MLB players without any permission.

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Reuters reported on this and said, “Major League Baseball’s players union has settled a lawsuit against DraftKings that accused the online sports-betting giant of misusing ​the names and likenesses of hundreds of MLB players.”

The MLBPA filed a case against DraftKings and bet365 at the U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania on Sept. 16, 2024. They said that DraftKings and bet365 used hundreds of players’ names, images, and likenesses (NIL) to promote bets when they had no permission to do so.

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Imago Credit: AP/Richard Drew

The judge, back in March of 2025, had denied DraftKings’ motion to dismiss. They said that the Union’s claims that likeness use was commercial were plausible. By that time, FanDuel had already settled its part in November.

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The Plaintiffs said that the platforms did not need to use images as the bettors could still place the bets with the images of players.

DraftKings argued that their use was similar to a “newsworthy” publication, but the judge said that doesn’t justify anything.

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The judge’s ruling in March 2025 allowed the lawsuit to continue after the rejection to dismiss the case from DraftKings. On Apr. 7, 2026, DraftKings and MLB Players Inc. agreed to settle the Pennsylvania suit, leading the court to dismiss it with terms kept confidential.

When an $11 Billion giant like DraftKings gets into the wrong space of using players’ identities without their permission, this brings many things into question. Because the fans also remember the NFL Players Association demanded $65M from DraftKings’ old NFT marketplace, showing this controversy isn’t limited to baseball.

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The league and the union made it clear that using the names or faces of players anywhere without permission is out of the question.

And while DraftKings faces other legal challenges, including NCAA trademark litigation over March Madness, this settlement shows a significant moment in player rights and gambling platform practices.

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The MLB seems to be moving towards an international draft amid scandal

Amid many scandals, this one might be pushing the MLB towards an international draft.

Ismael Ureña Pérez was just 14 when he died, and his death left a gaping hole in his family’s life, with the community in the Dominican Republic shaken by the tragedy. We all know that his passing sparked national outrage and headlines, raising questions about how young baseball players are treated. But his parents have still not lost hope of seeing justice served for their son.

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The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have long been hotbeds for baseball talent, and the international signing system pours millions into these countries every year. We all know that top prospects like Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr. once entered the MLB through this pipeline, earning massive deals at young ages.

But the system has still not stopped illegal pre-deals and the exploitation of young players.

Corruption runs deep in Latin baseball, with children as young as 11 reportedly agreeing to deals with scouts, sometimes receiving steroids.

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We all know that this practice has made foreign players nearly three times less likely to reach the majors than domestic draftees. But attempts to regulate it have still not fully prevented abuse or unsafe practices in academies.

MLB and the MLBPA have begun talks on reforms, including the possibility of an international draft and stricter enforcement against pre-deals.

We all know that these steps are intended to protect players while bringing more transparency to the signing process. But negotiations have still not produced a permanent solution that fully safeguards young athletes.

Ismael’s family has taken legal steps and rallied public support, hoping their efforts will prevent more tragedies like his. We all know that formal complaints and advocacy have pushed Dominican authorities to inspect hundreds of academies.

But he and other children in similar situations still have not fully realized the fight for justice and meaningful reform.