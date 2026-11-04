MLB Players Association Issues Statement on League’s Decision to Delay Salary Cap

A year’s delay may change the timeline, but it won’t change the battle lines, at least that’s what the MLBPA believes. With MLB and the MLBPA inching closer to a December 1 CBA expiration, the salary cap debate remains the biggest roadblock threatening baseball’s labor peace. On Tuesday, MLB appeared willing to make a concession by pushing its proposed salary cap implementation to 2028 while advancing other recommendations by next year.

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What looked like a potential olive branch from the owners, however, has run into another wall. The MLBPA’s latest response has made one thing abundantly clear. Postponing the salary cap won’t make it any more acceptable to the players.

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“Coming off another incredible season of baseball, MLB owners continue to propose blowing up the current system and replacing it with one designed to line their pockets and increase their franchise values,” the MLBPA shared via X.

“Massive reduction in player compensation. Elimination of fundamental player rights, including guaranteed contracts. Gutting of domestic and international amateur entry systems. Replacement of market-based fundamentals with a zero-sum system that harms the middle class and pits player against player,” MLBPA further added why they are resisting salary cap.

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So, despite MLB’s proposal to delay the salary cap implementation, the players’ union is demanding a full removal of the clause from the CBA negotiations. Union metrics estimate that the economic restructuring would slash player pay by over a billion dollars over the life of the deal.

MLB raised its financial metrics from the initial June proposal. They offered a $258.2 million hard salary cap and a $180.2 million payroll floor based on a 50-50 revenue split with players starting in 2028. The league argues that a cap-and-floor system creates “competitive balance.” It is pointed out that large-market juggernauts like the Los Angeles Dodgers outspend the rest of the league via massive local TV revenues.

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According to MLB, 12 lower-spending teams (including the Marlins, Guardians, Rays, Pirates, and Reds) would be forced to collectively increase their payrolls by $636 million to meet the $180.2 million threshold. To help them afford this, MLB intends to pool and split local media revenues equally among all 30 teams.

However, the MLBPA argues it strips away the exact “competitive advantage” small-market teams currently hold: the ability to build incredibly efficient, low-cost winning rosters (like the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers) while forcing big-market teams to slash talent.

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So, despite MLB commissioner Rob Manfred urging the players to approach the table without “preconceived notions,” a salary cap clause is all that is keeping the MLBPA away from negotiations. “Players stand ready to negotiate in good faith toward a new CBA that will capitalize on our sport’s unprecedented momentum and benefit players, clubs, and fans alike,” the MLBPA noted.

Yet a simple removal of the salary cap may still not be enough to initiate a new CBA by next month. A few more flashpoints are looming ahead.

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MLBPA claims players are pitted against one another

Per MLBPA, the league’s proposal divides the player pool into distinct economic winners and losers.

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With eight high-spending teams (including the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers) forced to trim a combined $528 million to get under the $258.2 million ceiling, the top of the free-agent market would chill significantly. Elite players would no longer see multi-team bidding wars that push contracts past $300–$400 million.

Furthermore, the system includes an escrow provision that could claw back guaranteed contract money if overall player pay exceeds a strict 50% revenue split.

MLB also claims that the middle class of veterans would benefit. Because 12 teams must aggressively spend to hit the floor, average everyday starters would theoretically see more contract offers from teams that previously refused to participate in free agency.

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To sweeten the deal, MLB offered to raise the league-minimum salary to $1 million. They’re ready to bump the pre-arbitration bonus pool by 30%. However, the union points out a massive hidden cost. The owners’ proposal would simultaneously slash amateur draft signing bonuses by $150 million annually. It will hurt incoming domestic and international rookies before they even reach the majors.

So, per MLBPA, the league’s proposal will have different sets of advantages and disadvantages across different levels. A mere postponement of the salary cap implementation will not work.