MLB Postpones Rays-Guardians Showdown After Weather Wrecks Havoc

A one-day rain delay just eliminated the ALCS’s only scheduled off-day. Just when the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays were preparing to battle for a crucial ALCS advantage, Mother Nature stepped in to rewrite the script. With Cleveland leading the series 2-1, Game 4 at Progressive Field was expected to bring both teams closer to a World Series berth. However, relentless rain in Cleveland forced MLB to postpone Friday’s showdown to Saturday night, throwing a wrench into both teams’ carefully laid-out plans. And the delay could have consequences far beyond a one-day wait.

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With the ALCS now potentially heading into a grueling stretch without a single day off before a decisive Game 7, pitching rotations and bullpen management could become the real difference-makers. For two teams fighting to keep their World Series dreams alive, the rainout has turned the postseason battle into an unexpected war of endurance.

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“MLB has postponed Game 4 of the ALCS between the Rays and Guardians until tomorrow. Games 4-7 are now scheduled to take place from Saturday-Tuesday with no off day between Games 5 and 6 like previously scheduled,” Fox Sports: MLB shared via X.

Cleveland witnessed heavy showers throughout Friday, which initially delayed the start. Both teams preferred to play Game 4 on Friday, considering they had a travel day on Sunday. However, the showers never stopped, and at 9 p.m. ET, MLB announced the postponement.

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The postponement alters the pitching dynamics. It gave managers the strategic option to bring back their Game 1 starters on full rest rather than relying on Friday’s scheduled arms. The Rays had originally lined up right-hander Nick Martinez. They could stick with him or choose to go back to their All-Star Drew Rasmussen on four days of rest.

The Guardians were planning a bullpen game with Shawn Armstrong acting as the opener. Following the delay, manager Stephen Vogt might pivot to left-hander Foster Griffin. He would be fully rested after starting Game 1. However, just before the World Series, playing four games without an off day could be a risky affair for any of the teams entering October’s last leg.

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This was the reason that Game 3 was moved to an earlier time. MLB proactively shifted the first pitch five hours earlier from its original slot at 6:00 p.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Because Progressive Field is an open-air stadium, the decision was made to ensure the game could be completed without massive disruptions or an outright postponement, allowing the ALCS to remain on schedule.

The weather situation could also impact the fan attendance at Progressive Field. When Game 3’s first pitch was moved up five hours to 1:00 p.m. ET to dodge incoming rain storms, many expected the ballpark to be half-empty on a standard workday afternoon. Instead, over 30,000 fans filled the stands, providing a raucous home-field advantage.

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“The crowd was unbelievable. Really appreciate everybody changing their work schedules and moving things around to be here to support us because we feed off of our fans. It was a great crowd. We didn’t know what to expect. Obviously, people have lives, and we understand that. So to see that many fans show up at 1:00 on a Thursday, I think that’s huge for us,” Vogt said about the packed house at Progressive Field.

By contrast, the Rays came under heavy fire from analysts and fans alike for what was labeled an “attendance embarrassment” for a League Championship Series. “So, they announced 5,000 fewer people for last night’s game. And I get that down in Tampa, you’re not worried about us anymore. You’re on to the Guardians. Embarrassing. You’ve embarrassed yourself,” MLB analyst Evan Roberts said.

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So, just before the ALCS returns to Tropicana Stadium, Cleveland had a chance to maintain their packed house record. Extreme weather again on Saturday could dampen that chance.