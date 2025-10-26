MLB Pressed to Act as Adrian Johnson’s Costly Blunders Mar Dodgers-Blue Jays Showdown

In a stage as big as the MLB World Series, the last thing anyone wants is for the umpires to steal the spotlight, especially when a questionable call could change the course of a game. But that’s exactly what’s happening in this year’s series. Reportedly, game 1 saw home plate umpire Will Little come under fire for what many called a one-sided performance, with several missed calls going Toronto’s way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One glaring example was a low pitch from Seranthony Dominguez to Teoscar Hernandez that was clearly below the zone but was somehow ruled a strike.

Then, in the ongoing Game 2, things didn’t get any better. This time, home plate umpire Adrian Johnson was the target of fan outrage after blown strike calls that went against the Blue Jays. At this point, fans have had enough and are demanding accountability and tighter officiating for the rest of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Game 2’s strike zone could be variable all night. Adrian Johnson has the lowest rank among all 7 umpires nominated for the World Series,” one MLB loyalist remarked via X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It all kicked off with a missed strike call on Vladimir Guerrero. The pitch was clearly below the zone, but somehow ruled a strike. The same thing happened to Daulton Varsho later in the inning. A correct call there would’ve loaded the bases, but instead, the inning ended.

Result? Fans are furious, arguing that when an umpire’s blown calls start affecting the outcome, especially on a stage like the World Series, there needs to be accountability. And right now, Adrian Johnson is taking all the heat.

AD

Notably, this is Johnson’s third World Series, and he also worked the Dodgers-Phillies NLDS earlier this postseason. But it’s worth noting he’s the lowest-ranked of the seven MLB umpires selected for the Series, sitting 75th out of 92 overall. Still, according to The Warmonger, Johnson got 92% of his calls right this season, about average compared to other umpires.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But with a few key calls going the wrong way under the brightest lights, the spotlight hasn’t been kind to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MLB gets called out to act faster

While the wrong calls in the ongoing World Series are causing fan outrage, fans are wondering why MLB placed lower-ranked umpires in the pinnacle event. “Adrian Johnson getting a World Series home plate assignment is a crime to baseball,” one fan commented. “Adrian Johnson, get out of our game, man, this is an absolutely garbage zone,” added another.

Can MLB umpires ever really be 100% accurate? Honestly, that’s nearly impossible. Calling balls and strikes or any play, for that matter, in real time is an incredibly tough job. Especially with pitches coming in at high speed.

Now, that said, there have been rare moments of perfection. Umpires like Mark Ripperger and Pat Hoberg have each posted flawless 100% accuracy games. Hoberg even led all umpires in 2022, achieving an overall accuracy of around 95–96%.

Looking at this year’s MLB World Series crew, Alan Porter tops the group with a 94.01% accuracy rate on balls and strikes, according to umpscorecards.com. Adrian Johnson, on the other hand, sits at the bottom with 92%. That gap has left fans scratching their heads… Why MLB chose him for the sport’s biggest stage in the first place. “Can we get rid of Adrian Johnson?” another user remarked.

Well, there’s a long debate in the MLB circuit about the umpire’s probable consequences for wrong calls. Take any manager or player who has words or arguments about wrong calls, and you will be ejected. For the umpires? Fans wonder. One fan said, “The umpire should be fined and suspended with a 5-year ban on any postseason games, including conference tournament.”

Reportedly, MLB umpires are generally not banned for a single wrong call due to the inherent difficulty of proving intent over human error. But they are subject to review and can be penalized or removed for consistent incompetence. Now, Johnson is no stranger to calling wrong strikes and balls.

Remember back in 2017 when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got tossed for arguing one of Adrian Johnson’s calls? In that game, he posted just 82% accuracy on taken pitches and missed 22 calls in total. His overall correct call rate for that season dipped to 83.1%, which was near the bottom of the pack.

So, does that point to incompetence? That’s the debate. Some see it as a sign of inconsistency, while others argue that even the best umpires can have an off night, especially given how demanding the job is. Another user said, “MLB plate umpire missed 5 calls in the 1st inning. Why are we still having to endure this nonsense? Everyone, everyone except the home plate umpire knows with 100% certainty if a pitch is a ball or a strike.”

Now that this is the last fall classic before the ABS comes into place, hopefully, the challenges of wrong calls will be reduced. But for now, it is what it is!!!