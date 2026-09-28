MLB Pushes to Grand Teton as Donald Trump Administration Considers Bold Plan

We have had a baseball game at a Farm, a racetrack, and now we might be heading to play a baseball game at a national park. Yes, as reported by The Washington Post, MLB has approached the Trump administration about hosting a game at a national park, and Grand Teton was scouted. But the White House said that the administration is not the one leading this project.

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An MLB official said, “The league approached the administration after the success of MLB’s other stand-alone events, such as the recurring Field of Dreams game in Iowa.”

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Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is the 8th most visited national park with 3,800,648 visits in 2025. And that is why reports say that 3 possible locations inside the park have already been examined for a game.

The Washington Post claims that the idea comes from MLB’s growing success with games played away from traditional stadiums. The Field of Dreams game showed how quickly fans could embrace baseball in an unusual setting.

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The New York Times claimed that the 2021 Yankees-White Sox matchup averaged 5.9 million viewers on FOX across the country. That number of views and the players walking through the cornfields gave MLB reason to keep searching for similar settings.

The financial numbers made those special events even more attractive for MLB and its partners. Huddle Up claimed that FOX reportedly generated $5.24 million in advertising revenue from the 2021 Field of Dreams game. In 2022, advertisers reportedly paid as much as $250,000 for 30-second commercial spots. The event also helped Dyersville grow beyond one MLB game into a larger youth sports destination.

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But bringing baseball to Grand Teton raises questions that the Field of Dreams never faced.

Grand Teton is protected federal land, surrounded by wildlife, mountains, and natural landscapes. Conservation groups have questioned whether a baseball facility belongs inside such an important national park. Local officials have also raised concerns about the park’s purpose and possible changes to its land.

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Those concerns come while the Trump administration already faces scrutiny over its relationship with NPS. The Park Service has faced major staffing changes and other disruptions under the administration. The administration is also considering a separate Yosemite land exchange involving potential private development. That broader situation adds another layer to questions surrounding any new construction inside protected parks. Still, the White House says this MLB proposal is neither a presidential directive nor a priority.

Even if the proposal moves forward, the earliest fans might see this happen is in 2028. Before that happens, MLB would need approvals, plans, and answers about the park’s possible impact.

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Donald Trump Offers to mediate MLB Labor Dispute as 2027 Lockout looms

The MLB’s next labor fight is getting closer, with the current CBA set to expire on December 1st. The league has already proposed a salary cap and floor for the 2027 season. That proposal has put MLB and the MLBPA on different sides of baseball’s biggest financial issue.

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Now, President Donald Trump has offered to step in before the disagreement threatens the whole 2027 season.

MLB believes a cap and floor could address the growing gap between team payrolls across the league. The league has proposed a $245.3 million cap and a $171.2 million floor for 2027. The MLBPA, meanwhile, has pushed changes involving free agency, minimum salaries, and player compensation.

But both parties are far away from each other’s proposals. That growing gap has now caught Trump’s attention as he discussed baseball’s possible work stoppage.

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During an interview with Clay Travis, Trump said, “I would do it if it was appropriate.” He added, “Baseball looks like it could have a strike. If it does, it would be too bad.”

Trump then made his position clear, saying, “But if I could help, I’d love to help.”

What Trump can actually do is much different from simply solving the dispute himself. The President cannot order MLB owners or players to accept a new agreement. However, he could offer public support or help connect both sides with mediators.

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For now, his comments show that he would like to help if baseball’s negotiations reach that point of no return.

That possibility matters because fans remember what happened when baseball last faced a lockout back in 1994-95. The strike lasted 232 days; the 1994 World Series was cancelled, and the whole 1995 season was cancelled too.

Another stoppage could again disrupt everything for the 2027 season. With the December 1st deadline looming, both sides have weeks to avoid a repeat of 1994-95.