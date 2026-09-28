MLB Recap: Mariners’ Manager Resigns, Ketel Marte Scripts History, & More

From an ALCS run to a season that ended with 86 losses, the Seattle Mariners are already looking beyond the disappointment, and Dan Wilson’s decision not to return could be the first sign of a major reset. While Seattle prepares to welcome a new manager, Sunday night delivered history elsewhere, as Ketel Marte became the most frequent player in Arizona Diamondbacks history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the milestones didn’t stop there, with the Mets and Guardians also stealing the spotlight on the final Sunday of the regular season. So, let’s dive into another episode of MLB Recap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Wilson out as the Mariners manager

“President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that Dan Wilson will not return as Field Manager in 2027,” Seattle Mariners shared via X.

Wilson took over as the permanent field manager in August 2024, replacing Scott Servais. Across parts of three seasons, he compiled a 187–171 (.522) record, giving him the second-highest winning percentage in Mariners history, trailing only Lou Piniella (.542).

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, he guided the Mariners to their first AL West division title since 2001 with a 90–72 record. Wilson led the club to a thrilling 5-game ALDS victory over the Detroit Tigers before ultimately falling in 7 games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS. For his efforts, he was named the Sporting News American League Manager of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2026, the Mariners suffered a brutal, injury-plagued season, finishing 76–86 (3rd in the AL West). Wilson took no time to take the blame and move on. “This season has been very difficult, and of course the results have not been what any of us had expected,” Wilson said. “As a result, it was concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners.”

“I want to thank Dan for his efforts over the past two years and specifically recognize his role in our club advancing to Game 7 of the ALCS in 2025,” Mariners’ president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Wilson is out of Seattle, let’s see who comes in and where Wilson lands for the next year.

The Diamondbacks celebrate Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte’s tenure with the Diamondbacks has been marked by controversy, including absences from crucial games. Still, he set the new club record for games played, passing the previous mark of 1,194 held by Luis Gonzalez. He also moved into second place in franchise history for hits, trailing only Luis Gonzalez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marte, who joined Arizona via a trade ahead of the 2017 season, has steadily climbed the organization’s leaderboard over the last decade. Earlier in the 2026 season, he also passed Paul Goldschmidt to move into second place in both games played and franchise hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while fans and analysts have widely acknowledged his durability and longevity in a D-backs uniform, his historic season has also been clouded by local controversy following a mid-August absence that temporarily landed him on the restricted list.

The most significant controversy occurred last month, when Marte completely failed to show up for a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, choosing to remain in his hotel room without communicating with manager Torey Lovullo.

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list due to a “personal matter”. Shortly after, the situation grew more complex when he was moved to the injured list (IL) with left knee inflammation. Yet, amid such misses, Marte is now the most frequent player for the Diamondbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets chose to stay classy with the Guardians

The New York Mets may have finished their 2026 season with the worst record since 2003, but that doesn’t mean they will not stay classy. According to The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, “The Mets called the Guardians after their August series and suggested they lower their PitchCom volume. The Mets were able to hear Guardians players’ pitch coms and relay what pitch was called to some hitters.”

During the first inning of Foster Griffin’s first start for Cleveland, the Mets noticed that the PitchCom receiver worn by Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was cranked up to an audible volume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the Mets figured out they could hear the automated audio cues, they formed a plan in the dugout to communicate what pitches were coming to their batters. This tactical advantage led to an offensive surge, including home runs by Marcus Semien and Luis Torrens, and resulted in the Mets sweeping the Guardians.

However, instead of keeping the secret to themselves for future matchups, the Mets called the Guardians front office after the series concluded. They politely suggested that Cleveland adjust their decibel settings so opposing teams wouldn’t be able to steal signs electronically in future games.

Well, the Mets chose to communicate after the series, and not during. The Guardians shouldn’t be bothered anymore, as they clinched the AL Central title.