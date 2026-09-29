MLB Recap: Mariners & Twins’ Coaching Update, Yankees’ Pro on Handling Hate, & More

The postseason hasn’t even begun, but for some MLB teams, the offseason has already arrived. While the playoff-bound clubs prepare for October, the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners are wasting no time reshaping their futures, with coaching changes in Minnesota and a potential managerial shake-up in Seattle stealing the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Monday night baseball had plenty more brewing beyond the front offices. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler opened up about dealing with the hate that comes with pitching in New York, while the Blue Jays are already looking toward the offseason and reportedly eyeing new additions to strengthen their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, let’s dive into another episode of MLB Recap and break down all the biggest updates from Monday night baseball.

The Mariners cleaned their house

Shortly after Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners announced that Dan Wilson would not return as the team’s manager in 2027. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was a Monday full of firings as the team went on to announce 4 more partings. These include bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, and first base coach Eric Young Jr., who will not be back with the team next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid these changes, the president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto at the Mariners said, “After much reflection, we have determined that significant changes are required as we look toward 2027 and beyond.”

One of the expected changes? “Torey Lovullo may be the leading candidate for the Seattle Mariners managerial opening,” PHNX Diamondbacks quoted Bob Nightengale. “Just yesterday, Lovullo expressed his desire to stay in Arizona beyond 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just a day after Dan Wilson announced his exit from the Mariners. Since then, the franchise is on the lookout for another name. Arizona Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo could be that new name. “I want to win a World championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted,” Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks officially missed the postseason for the eighth time in nine years.

Amid his job uncertainty in Arizona, Lovullo doesn’t want to stay unwanted. Hence, he kept his door open for other opportunities. Moreover, the D-Backs front office has also shared no updates about Lovullo’s future, despite his contract ending in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Mariners, that’s a scope. Lovullo has 10 years of managerial experience with the Diamondbacks, including an NL pennant and a World Series appearance in 2023.

The decision now stands with the D-Backs’ front office. But in terms of firings, the Mariners weren’t alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twins announced an overhaul

2026 marks the Twins’ third consecutive year failing to reach the postseason. And the consequences have started coming out. They announced that pitching coach Pete Maki, assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez, and assistant athletic trainer Jason Kirkman will not return to the major league staff for the 2027 season.

The biggest loss was surely Pete Maki. He had been with the Twins organization since 2018, rising from minor-league pitching coordinator to bullpen coach before taking over as the major league pitching coach midway through 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramirez spent 21 seasons with the Twins in various minor and major league roles, serving as the major league assistant pitching coach for the past five seasons.

Kirkman wrapped up his seventh season with the organization and his fifth in this particular role.

Thus, the overhaul marks the end of a few veterans with the Twins. The overhaul points directly to severe struggles on the mound. The Twins finished the 2026 season with a 4.56 team ERA, which ranked 25th in 2026 and third-worst in the American League. The pitching staff’s performance has steadily declined over recent campaigns, dropping from 6th in MLB team ERA in 2023 to 21st, 23rd, and 25th over the last three seasons, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the first major structural decision of the offseason for GM Jeremy Zoll, who took over baseball operations late last year following the departure of Derek Falvey.

Now that the Twins have enough time before the offseason to search for new names, let’s see which names come forward.

Schlittler knows how to deal with trolls

Last year, it was a heated Wild Card series between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox. And the biggest flashpoint probably was Cam Schlittler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schlittler grew up in Walpole, Massachusetts, was raised by die-hard Red Sox fans, and attended Northeastern University in Boston. He was even named after Boston Bruins legend Cam Neely. Because he was raised deep in the heart of Red Sox territory, Boston fans treat his dominance in a Yankees uniform as a deep personal betrayal.

The rivalry truly ignited during Game 3 of the 2025 AL Wild Card Series. In just his 15th Major League start, Schlittler pitched a historic masterpiece at Yankee Stadium, throwing 8 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and 0 walks to single-handedly eliminate the Red Sox from the playoffs.

Things got worse when Schlittler openly trolled Red Sox fans on social media last year. “Most normal fans could care less, right?” Schlittler said. “It’s just those diehards that just have nothing else in their lives other than baseball or sports that really care about this, and the fact that I play for the Yankees makes it worse for them.”

Hence, just before the upcoming Wild Card series between the Yankees and Red Sox, Schlittler is again at the receiving end of the Boston fans. “I wouldn’t say I’m always on my phone looking for that stuff. At the same time, I don’t really live under a rock as well,” Schlittler said. “Found ways to use that to my advantage. I think I’m good at keeping receipts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Same teams, same postseason series, and same heat. Let’s now see whether Schlittler replicates his last year’s performance again.

The Blue Jays may be targeting a Cubs slugger

2026 proved to be a heartbreak for the Blue Jays. Entering the season as a World Series finalist and failing to secure a postseason berth was an unreal downfall. And it seems like they have already started work for next year.

“This offseason, said a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss offseason plans, the Jays are expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. His 26 homers would’ve ranked second on the Jays this year, and his .841 OPS would’ve led all qualified Jays by nearly 80 points,” The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting Seiya Suzuki is their first move.

Suzuki is coming off a stellar 2026 campaign where he accumulated 5.1 bWAR over 143 games. He has hit 20-plus home runs in four consecutive seasons and maintains a strong .823 career OPS. For the Blue Jays, with George Springer heading toward free agency and questions surrounding corner outfield depth, Suzuki provides a productive, younger everyday option for a corner outfield spot or designated hitter role.

Moreover, pursuing Suzuki helps solidify the Blue Jays as a major player and premier destination for Japanese talent. However, he is expected to command a lucrative multi-year deal (projected at upwards of $100 million) given a strong offensive showing in 2026 (.270 BA, 26 HR, 86 RBI) and a strong prior campaign.

Considering how the Blue Jays went aggressively for Dylan Cease last season, the same can be expected for Suzuki as well.