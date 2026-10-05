MLB Recap: Ohtani Fails to Make an Impact, Brewers’ Dramatic Last-Minute Victory & More

The second set of MLB Division Series games brought all the chaotic twists that October is famous for. In the National League, high-stakes drama unfolded as the strong teams encountered unexpected defeats, while tough underdogs managed to attract attention. With championship hopes suddenly coming under threat and controversial refereeing provoking intense debate, the postseason intensity reached new heights.

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The Atlanta Braves managed to succeed in hostile Los Angeles surroundings due to solid pitching, while the Milwaukee Brewers relied on late-game heroics to beat the San Diego Padres in a thrilling match. Here is all that took place in MLB.

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Shohei Ohtani stifled as Braves foil Dodgers’ master plan

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Game 2 hoping to have full control of their National League Division Series. However, the Atlanta Braves totally spoiled those plans with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium. Although manager Dave Roberts used ace Blake Snell to provide length and command, the strategy fell apart early on. Snell suffered serious command problems. Roberts then had no choice but to use up his bullpen.

The Dodgers’ difficulties with their pitching were also highlighted by an unimpressive performance from Shohei Ohtani. This comes right after he went without any hit in the first game of the series. Once again, Ohtani failed to provide any offensive contributions and ended the night 1-for-4 with two strikes. Even though Mookie Betts got a walk and Ohtani then hit a single in the fifth inning, the Braves’ strong relief team immediately tightened up.

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The Braves’ relievers got 14 consecutive Dodgers batters to ground out after that sequence, thus entirely wiping out the opponents’ top order. While Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run against his former team and Max Muncy added a home run in the late ninth inning, the Dodgers left seven baserunners on base during the first five innings. This revealed their inability to make the most of important chances.

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Brewers secure dramatic comeback victory over Padres in Game 2

At American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers pulled off an amazing heist later in the game. Thus winning against the San Diego Padres 4 to 3 and also taking a strong lead in the NLDS. Despite falling behind after Ty France and Dustin Harris’ runs scored, Milwaukee rookie star Jackson Chourio got their offense going.

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Michael King, the starting pitcher for the Padres, kept the Brewers off balance throughout five steady innings. However, when San Diego brought on their high-leverage pitchers in the later parts of the game, Milwaukee responded with continuous pressure.

In their late-game situation, the Brewers scored the decisive runs by taking advantage of two consecutive walks and some defensive errors. Trevor Megill then closed the game in the ninth inning by getting around the baserunners and thus ended a thrilling, one-run contest, leaving the home crowd excited.

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William Contreras frustrated with execution despite Milwaukee’s heroics

Despite Milwaukee having secured a vital win in the postseason, catcher William Contreras looked clearly frustrated after the game. Although he had hit a decisive go-ahead home run in the victory of Game 1, he had a difficult time in the batter’s box in Game 2. He ended the night with zero hits, a strikeout, and having to leave key runners on base.

Adam McCalvy, Brewers’ beat reporter pointed out, “The Brewers’ patience is running out on the check swings calls going against them. Bauers had a conversation with home plate ump Lance Barrett after throwing his arms in the air in the direction of 3B ump Quinn Wolcott.”

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The passionate catcher has acted as the emotional heart of Milwaukee during their 100-plus-win season, and his high standards were evident in the clubhouse. Contreras has made it clear that his main focus is on improving his swing choices and on performing when it counts as the series moves to San Diego.

Questionable officiating sparks outrage across the postseason

Controversy occupied the forefront as focus shifted from the players and the game. Disputed ball-and-strike calls provoked anger among fans and analysts on social media. In both games, the strike zones were under heavy examination. Borderline pitches that were outside the zone were called strikes in high-pressure situations. While clear strikes that were caught within the zone were inexplicably classified as balls.

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Fans used the social media platforms to express their frustration. For instance, one fan mentioned, “These umps are awful,” while another wrote, “This whole crew is horrible at their job.”

Specifically, discussing the Brewers game, a fan wrote on X: “Typical Brewers choke job.”

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The erratic zones which changed key plate appearances and had a significant effect on the batters who were trying to stay disciplined during tight playoff innings. Since the outcome of the postseason depends on pitch counts, this most recent series of errors has once again led to strong demands for the introduction of automated ball-strike systems (ABS) at the highest level of baseball.

As the Division Series has reached the high-pressure Game 3 matches, both series have turned into unpredictable contests. The Dodgers will have to make quick adjustments to their pitching strategy. At the same time they need to get Ohtani going at the bat if they are to recover some momentum against the confident Braves team.

While the Padres are heading back to Petco Park with their position extremely difficult. They will need to find a way to stop Milwaukee’s persistent late-inning attacks if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the World Series alive.