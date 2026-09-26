MLB Recap: Pope Leo on White Sox, Mets’ Worst Record in 23 Years, Phillies’ Struggle Exposed & More

Pope Leo, a South Side native, was never a Cubs fan. The Chicago White Sox were certain that the Pope was on their side. The White Sox made a great turnaround in 2026, securing a playoff berth after three consecutive 100+ loss seasons. When asked if Pope Leo had anything to do with it, his response was cryptic. The Mets’ 73-87 record stands absolutely opposite to the White Sox.

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The Mets have struggled all season. They lost again on Friday, and their worst record in 23 years may be imminent. Surprisingly, the Philadelphia Phillies, earlier forecasted to win the World Series, also gave up another game to delay their playoff berth. So, let’s dive in for more details about the best MLB updates from Friday.

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Pope Leo went honest about the White Sox

“No comment. Great things happen in Chicago,” Foul Territory quoted Pope Leo.

Pope Leo was a Chicago native. Shortly after his papal election in May 2025, broadcast footage surfaced confirming his deep baseball roots. He was spotted cheering in the stands during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, which the White Sox eventually swept to break an 88-year championship drought.

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His brother John further confirmed that Leo was never a Cubs fan. That gave enough reasons for the White Sox to cheer. To honor this connection, they unveiled a permanent tribute mural inside Rate Field in Section 140, marking the exact spot where Pope Leo sat during that championship game.

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Just when the White Sox secured their playoff spot after three consecutive 100+ loss seasons, including a 121-loss season in 2024, many believed it was Pope’s blessing. However, Pope’s response should bring cheers to the Cubs fans as well. Great things are surely happening in Chicago in 2026 as both the Cubs and the White Sox have secured playoff berths.

The Mets are ending 2026 at their worst

The New York Mets have never looked dominant this season since Opening Day. However, it was the same with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. The Red Sox had a 10-17 start before they fired Alex Cora. The Phillies had a 9-19 start before they fired Rob Thomson. The Mets started 34-47 before firing Carlos Mendoza, but the team continued to struggle.

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Both the Red Sox and the Phillies have made a comeback under their interim managers. The Red Sox secured a Wild Card berth while the Phillies hold a magic number of two to clinch theirs. For the Mets, it has worsened over time. Currently sitting at the bottom of the division with a 73-87 record, they are projected to finish last in the NL East for the first time since 2003.

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The Mets finished 5th for two consecutive years in 2002 and 2003. The 2026 season is going to be their next. “It’s definitely not what I imagined in my head,” Juan Soto said before surrendering another game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

History offers a parallel. Back in 2003, heavy investments in older, high-priced players like Mo Vaughn and Roberto Alomar failed to produce. That has left the lineup short on productivity and flexibility. Moreover, the face of the franchise, Mike Piazza, suffered a severe groin injury that limited him to just 68 games, stripping the lineup of its only elite power threat.

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2026 offers a different story. Despite a $349M payroll, the Mets’ high-profile additions, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr., and Marcus Semien, slumped offensively.

Disbanding the Mets core, including Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil, was another shot to their leg. Alonso has so far recorded 43 homers with the Baltimore Orioles, Nimmo is hitting .260 with the Texas Rangers, and McNeil is hitting .267 with the A’s. By comparison, the Mets are ranked 23rd in terms of average (.239).

For the fans, hoping for a turnaround next season is the only option left here.

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The Phillies are making things difficult

The Phillies hold a magic number of 2 to clinch an NL Wild Card berth. However, their 0-2 loss to the Rays on Friday made things difficult. Arizona Diamondbacks are the sole remaining team outside looking in who can catch Philadelphia. If the Phillies lose their remaining games and Arizona sweeps theirs, Philadelphia misses the playoffs.

“This season’s not just spiraling down the drain… It is choking down the drain. Prove me wrong. I’ll be glad to eat my words… There are two games remaining in this regular season. This team has now lost nine of its last 14 games. This is a September to forget,” American sports host Michael Barkann said via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

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Moreover, if the Phillies fail to clinch before the regular-season finale on Sunday, they will be forced to pitch ace Zack Wheeler to secure entry. Burning Wheeler on Sunday would completely remove him from pitching in the best-of-three Wild Card round starting Tuesday, forcing the Phillies to rely on a significantly compromised playoff rotation.

Barkann was expectedly frustrated, especially for the Phillies’ offense. The team has managed only two runs in their last three games, looking punchless against pitchers like the Rays’ Freddy Peralta. The trio of Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper is hitting a combined .220 in September. Schwarber, who hit 30 home runs through June, is slashing just .165/.323/.380 in September as he continues to look hampered by a mid-season back injury.

“They win- they’re winning the World Series… I’m not backing down from what I said,” NBC broadcaster Ricky Bo said in a podcast with Bill Colarulo a day ago. The Phillies are taking no time to prove him wrong.

Justin Verlander bids adieu

On Saturday, Justin Verlander will take the mound for his 557th and final regular-season start. Before the Detroit Tigers’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, the Tigers honored Verlander on the eve of his final MLB start. Verlander was given the podium to address the fans, probably for the final time as a player.

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“Your love and support have meant the world to me and got me through what’s been a very tough season,” Verlander said amid cheers from the stands. “This offseason, I really knew I wanted to come back here and pushed very hard to make that happen,” he said. “Obviously, that didn’t transpire the way anybody anticipated.

“I certainly didn’t anticipate this being my last season. I came off a healthy, good season last year and was like, I see no reason why that’s not going to continue. That’s what I had envisioned. Best-laid plans and all.”

The 43-year-old veteran, who returned to the Tigers on a one-year deal, is thus concluding a legendary 21-year career. Verlander’s resume includes 2 World Series championships, 3 Cy Young Awards, and 10 All-Star selections. However, his final season did not go as expected.

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Verlander spent nearly the entire 2026 campaign on the injured list, dealing with persistent left hip inflammation and a subsequent left hamstring strain. Despite the setbacks, Verlander aggressively pushed through his rehab to give fans one final appearance. The Detroit Tigers scheduled his final career start for Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Comerica Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tigers are out of the postseason race. Hence, for the fans cheering for Verlander, it is the only thing left to enjoy in 2026.